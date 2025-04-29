By Chimezie Orisakwe

It is often wise to be sceptical when politicians promise heaven on earth because, more often than not, they have shown Nigerians that their grand declarations frequently lack corresponding action.

Like many Nigerians, I have learned to take such a political promise with a grain of salt. But in Imo State, the Eastern Heartland, a remarkable transformation is taking place.

During a recent visit to Owerri for the 4th Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Summit organized by the Nigerian Computer Society (NCS), I had the rare opportunity to witness firsthand the executive governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma’s, unwavering commitment to positioning Imo as Nigeria’s premier digital economy.

Far from merely paying lip service to innovation, the governor was actively engaging with young innovators, demonstrating his administration’s genuine dedication to digitalizing Imo State.

Governor Uzodinma didn’t just deliver a speech at the NCS event; he laid out a blueprint. His administration’s vision is clear: to make Imo State a global player in AI, robotics, and digital innovation. And he is not waiting.

At the centre of Governor Uzodinma’s digital revolution stands the Imo Digital City — a groundbreaking initiative poised to catapult the state onto the global technology stage. This ambitious project is not just another government white elephant; it’s already taking shape as a comprehensive ecosystem designed to nurture innovation and entrepreneurship.

The Imo Digital City features cutting-edge facilities, including high-tech classrooms, innovation hubs, and co-working spaces equipped with state-of-the-art tech tools. These resources are strategically designed to cultivate the next generation of digital entrepreneurs and position Imo as a formidable player in the global digital economy.

While his administration is doing its part, he understands the importance of partnership with the private sector. In March 2025, the governor signed a landmark agreement with the US Market Access Centre (US-MAC) to fully realize the potential of the Imo Digital City. This collaboration aims to replicate the success of Silicon Valley by fostering local tech talent, accelerating startup growth, and attracting global investment.

Beyond US-Mac, the administration has fostered partnerships with global tech giants including Microsoft, Zinox Technologies, Cisco, Konga Group, and the European Union Digital SME Alliance. These strategic alliances are structured to provide training, infrastructure, and funding that will establish Imo as Nigeria’s premier technology hub.

The governor’s digital initiatives extend beyond infrastructure to human capital development. The Skill-Up Imo Programme has already trained and empowered 40,000 youths, many of whom are now gainfully employed. This initiative forms part of a broader strategy to create over 300,000 jobs through various digital economy programs.

What sets this initiative apart is its focus on entrepreneurship. As Governor Uzodinma stated during his address at the NCS summit, “We don’t just want to create jobs; we want to create those who will create jobs.” This philosophy underscores his administration’s forward-thinking approach to governance and economic development.

He even added that his administration is rolling out fibre optic infrastructure across all 27 Local Government Areas to bridge the digital divide. Additionally, the soon-to-be-launched “My Imo App” will democratize access to government services, while an automated Land Information System will ensure efficiency and transparency in land administration.

Vision without execution is a hallucination. Fortunately, Governor Uzodinma has assembled a dynamic team to ensure these projects do not remain on paper. Leading the charge is Dr. Chimezie Amadi, the Honourable Commissioner for Digital Economy and E-Government, whose expertise and enthusiasm have been instrumental in fast-tracking these initiatives.

While many Nigerian leaders pay lip service to youth empowerment and tech innovation, Governor Uzodinma is putting Imo on the map as a model for digital governance. If he maintains this momentum, Imo won’t just be the pride of the South-East, it will be Nigeria’s business and technology hub.