Southeast governors, leaders meet with Presidential delegation to discuss region

A coalition of South-East Governors and other stakeholders recently held a meeting to discuss the issues affecting the wellbeing of Ndi Igbo.

The group called on the President Muhammadu Buhari to look into its demand, with a view of solving them and appreciated him for his commitment to protect the people, especially during the protests.

The group reiterated the fact that southeast people believe in one Nigeria as this is the reason why the Igbos are in every part of the country, erecting infrastructure and living peacefully with their host communities, while doing their businesses legitimately.

What they are saying

An excerpt from the speech reads, “We, therefore, with humility, request our President, the father of our nation, to please look into the demands of the various groups of our people, as presented today, review same with a view to solving them.

“South East people believe in one Nigeria and this is the reason we are in every part of this country erecting infrastructures, living peacefully with our host communities, and doing our businesses.

“We pledge to continue to protect all the various ethnic groups living in South East. We enjoin them to go about their businesses peacefully.

“We thank Mr. President, Governors, and traditional rulers in other parts of Nigeria for their commitment to protect our people, especially during and after the protests. We must continue to live in peace.

“We appreciate Mr. President’s delegation for carefully listening to, engaging with stakeholders, and undertaking to report faithfully to Mr. President for his consideration and necessary action.”

