Southeast governors, leaders meet with Presidential delegation to discuss region

Governors, ministers, lawmakers and other leaders from the Southeast have met with a delegation from the Presidency to discuss the region.

Published

3 hours ago

A coalition of South-East Governors and other stakeholders recently held a meeting to discuss the issues affecting the wellbeing of Ndi Igbo.

The group called on the President Muhammadu Buhari to look into its demand, with a view of solving them and appreciated him for his commitment to protect the people, especially during the protests.

The group reiterated the fact that southeast people believe in one Nigeria as this is the reason why the Igbos are in every part of the country, erecting infrastructure and living peacefully with their host communities, while doing their businesses legitimately.

What they are saying

An excerpt from the speech reads, “We, therefore, with humility, request our President, the father of our nation, to please look into the demands of the various groups of our people, as presented today, review same with a view to solving them.

“South East people believe in one Nigeria and this is the reason we are in every part of this country erecting infrastructures, living peacefully with our host communities, and doing our businesses.

“We pledge to continue to protect all the various ethnic groups living in South East. We enjoin them to go about their businesses peacefully.

“We thank Mr. President, Governors, and traditional rulers in other parts of Nigeria for their commitment to protect our people, especially during and after the protests. We must continue to live in peace.

“We appreciate Mr. President’s delegation for carefully listening to, engaging with stakeholders, and undertaking to report faithfully to Mr. President for his consideration and necessary action.”

Biden should widen the AGOA for integration with the AfCFTA – Atiku

Atiku has urged Joe Biden to work on economic growth opportunities between US and Nigeria with regard to ACFTA.

Published

7 hours ago

November 8, 2020

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has urged the US President-elect, Joe Biden, to build on US-Nigeria relations, especially on widening the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) for integration with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Atiku disclosed this on Saturday evening via his official Twitter handle, while congratulating Biden for his election victory.

“I congratulate Joe Biden on his well-deserved victory at the November 3, 2020, US elections, and look forward to the age-long collaboration of our two nations in the course of the advancement of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for all people.

“Nigeria and the United States are two nations, united by a common language. Indeed, the first major trip by the leader of an Independent Nigeria was the July 25, 1961, White House visit of the golden voice of Africa, the late Sir Tafawa Balewa, under President John F Kennedy.

“Nigeria and the free world, have much to learn from your victory, especially your pronouncement that you would not be a President for only those who voted for you. May such sentiments echo and reecho globally,” Atiku tweeted.

He urged Biden to work on economic growth opportunities between both nations, especially with the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA), as only free trade will fulfill its potential.

“Not only do I congratulate you on your victory, but I also urge you to build on US-Nigeria relations, especially on widening the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) for seamless interplay with the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA).

“Only by fair trade will Africa fulfil its potential, and a prosperous Africa is good for the United States and the world.”

He added that Nigeria should look forward to working with Biden on the war on terror, and partnership with the US to end terror and poverty-related insecurities.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported Joe Biden won the 2020 US general elections, after his hard-fought victory in Pennsylvania, which gave him the required 270 electoral college votes.

Biden’s election is a reminder that democracy is the best form of government – Buhari

President Buhari has congratulated Joe Biden, saying respect for the will of the people is the best form of governance.

Published

8 hours ago

November 8, 2020

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the US President-elect, Joe Biden.

Buhari said Biden’s election is a reminder that democracy is the best form of government. The President disclosed this on Saturday evening via his official Twitter handle after confirmation of Biden’s victory.

“Congratulations to US President-Elect Joe Biden on his election at a time of uncertainty and fear in world affairs. His election is a reminder that democracy is the best form of government because it offers the people the opportunity to change their government by peaceful means.

“In a democracy, the most powerful group are not the politicians, but voters who can decide the fate of the politicians at the polling booth. The main fascination of democracy is the freedom of choice and the supremacy of the will of the people,” Buhari tweeted.

The President of Nigeria added that respect for the will of the people is the best form of governance.

“Respect for the will of the people is the very reason why democracy remains the best form of government, despite its limitations from one polity to another, and from one society to another.”

What you should know 

Nairametrics reported Joe Biden won the 2020 US general elections, after his hard-fought victory in Pennsylvania, which gave him the required 270 electoral college votes to edge out incumbent president, Donald Trump.

WTO: November 9 meeting to announce new DG postponed

The WTO has announced the postponement of its November 9 meeting which was scheduled to publicly announce the new DG.

Published

1 day ago

November 7, 2020

Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, World Bank, Davos, World Economic Forum, WTO accepts nomination of Okonjo-Iweala as DG despite opposition from Egypt,WTO:  Happy to be in final rounds of DG Campaign- Okonjo Iweala

The World Trade Organization (WTO) has announced that it postponed the planned November 9th meeting to discuss the appointment of Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the next Director-General.

This was disclosed in a statement released on Friday evening. A WTO document seen by Reuters said: “For reasons including the health situation and current events, delegations will not be in a position to take a formal decision on 9 November.” 

Reuters also reported that WTO insiders said the delay was because there was “no indication the Trump administration – which will continue to govern trade policy in the weeks ahead irrespective of any U.S. election result – had switched its support to Okonjo-Iweala.”

What you should know 

Nairametrics reported in October that Nigeria’s former Finance Minister, Dr Ngozi Okonji-Iweala, was close to being appointed as the new Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

A group of ambassadors also known as “troika” proposed Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to lead the WTO, giving her a clear path to becoming the first woman to head the WTO since it started 25 years ago.

Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in a statement that  Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala secured the support of the majority of the member-nations – but was yet to be declared and returned as the winner, as the United States opposed the consensus.

“It has come to my attention that for reasons including the health situation and current events, delegations will not be in a position to take a formal decision on 9 November,” WTO General Council Chairman, David Walker, announced on Friday.

“I am therefore postponing this meeting until further notice during which period I will continue to undertake consultations with delegations,” he added.

The WTO said they would continue consultations despite the postponement of the meeting. The headquarters of the WTO, Geneva, is also under new lockdown restrictions as coronavirus cases rise in Europe.

