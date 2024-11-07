Governors under the Nigeria Governors’ Forum on Wednesday have called for urgent action in response to the worsening trends in neonatal mortality and rising malnutrition rates in the country.

Speaking on behalf of the governors at the ongoing three-day Nigeria Health Sector-Wide Joint Annual Review in Abuja, Governor Hope Uzodinma pointed out that even though there have been improvements, infant mortality rates are still unacceptably high.

“While there have been improvements in health indicators, particularly in reducing under-five and infant mortality rates, these figures are still unacceptably high.”

He continued, “Moreover, we have seen worsening trends in neonatal mortality and malnutrition, these statistics highlight the urgency of our work.

“We must continue to work together, recognizing the unique challenges each state faces while maintaining our shared focus on achieving better health outcomes for all Nigerians.

“I would also like to commend the Minister of Health for his continued effort to translate the compact into action,” he said.

He highlighted that the series of engagements carried out across all 36 states had ensured that key stakeholders were aligned on the sector-wide groups.

He reaffirmed the NGF’s commitment to the intent of the health sector compact, and improving the health sector.

Highlighting progress in health reforms calls for accountability, and continued investment

Speaking at the event, with the theme: “It’s for all of us: Accelerating our health sector reforms together,” the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof Muhammed Pate, urged Nigerians to hold the federal, state, and local governments accountable for improved quality health and basic services.

He said, “For our citizens, in line with the President’s overall direction, we want you to hold us, and your state government and local governments accountable for providing improved quality health services, and basic services that we need as a people to create a healthier nation.”

Pate, however, detailed the country’s significant achievements in health sector reforms and outlined ongoing efforts to improve population health outcomes. Dr. Pate, reflecting on recent health milestones, emphasized a collective approach toward bolstering healthcare access, quality, and equity across the nation.

“Dr Tunji Alausa, former Minister of State, has just alluded to bringing our efforts in a holistic manner to improve Nigeria’s population health outcomes and unlock healthcare valuation,” Dr. Pate said. “The blueprint on the pins underscores our commitment, and with the President’s endorsement, we are now presenting annual and state health reports for the first time.”

Dr. Pate reported that Nigeria is on track to surpass its healthcare targets, with 31 out of 41 key performance indicators met by the third quarter of 2024. As part of this progress, the government has disbursed over 45 billion naira to bolster over 8,000 primary healthcare facilities.

Additionally, “We’ve mobilized with our partners more than N3bn in terms of complementary funding over three years, including N2.1bn that we have confirmed over time, which will complement the Federal Government’s effort, and in the last year, several facilities have been revitalized already, and 2,600 are currently being at late stages of being upgraded through the states.

“To strengthen the health workforce, we’ve committed to retraining 120,000 frontline health workers,” he noted. “So far, over 40,000 have been retrained, with more to follow, helping to close gaps in service delivery nationwide,” he said.

Dr. Pate highlighted notable improvements in infectious disease outcomes, citing data from the Demographic and Health Survey (DHS) indicating a 40% reduction in diarrheal diseases, a 24% reduction in tuberculosis cases, and a 12% drop in HIV prevalence between 2018 and 2023.

However, he acknowledged ongoing challenges in child immunization and malnutrition, calling for intensified efforts to address these issues.

“Seventeen states have shown significant improvements in contraceptive use, with six doubling performance,” he stated, commending states like Imo for substantial progress in model contraceptive rates and health insurance coverage.

He also praised President Tinubu’s Executive Order for spurring business interest in local healthcare manufacturing, with 40 companies presenting investment cases.

In a call to action, Dr. Pate urged government bodies, development partners, and citizens to collaborate for health system improvements, emphasizing that accountability, increased domestic funding, and strengthened partnerships will drive continued success.

He also recognized past health leaders’ contributions, stressing the importance of building on their work to meet current health goals.

Dr. Pate concluded by reinforcing the federal government’s commitment to protecting the health of vulnerable Nigerians, including women and children, and adapting to emerging health challenges tied to climate change.