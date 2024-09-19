The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammed Pate, has announced that the Federal Government is working towards decriminalising attempted suicide in Nigeria

Currently, suicide attempts are criminalised under Section 327 of the Criminal Code Act, which states that “any person who attempts to kill himself is guilty of a misdemeanour and is liable to imprisonment for one year.”

However, Pate revealed that there has been increasing pressure from stakeholders to decriminalise such attempts during a news conference in Abuja marking the 2024 World Suicide Prevention Day, which is themed “Changing the Narrative on Suicide.”

Nigeria’s suicide rate stands at 12.9 per 100,000, particularly high among young people aged 15 to 29. In response, the Federal Government introduced the National Suicide Strategic Framework (2023-2030), aimed at enhancing mental health and preventing suicide. The framework, launched by the Ministry of Health, outlines key risk and protective factors and sets strategic objectives aligned with international best practices.

Pate highlighted that one of the key policy actions in this document is the de-criminalisation of attempted suicide.

Supportive approaches

The minister emphasized the need for a supportive rather than punitive approach, stating, “Instead of punishment and ostracisation, we must extend helping hands and support, instead of sensationalising reportage.”

He assured that the ministry is collaborating with the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation to amend the current law. “Nigeria will soon join the committee of nations that have de-criminalised attempted suicide,” Pate added.

Pate noted that suicide is the fourth leading cause of death in this age group across Africa.

Dr. Walter Mulombo, WHO’s Country Representative, stressed the importance of transforming societal attitudes towards suicide. Represented by Mary Bantuo, Mulombo highlighted that for every suicide, there are likely to be 20 other people attempting suicide and many more with serious thoughts of suicide.

“This call to action encourages everyone to start the conversation on suicide and suicide prevention,” Mulombo said. “Every conversation, no matter how small, contributes to understanding the society. By initiating vital conversations, we can break barriers, raise awareness, and create better support.”

Mulombo further emphasized the need for prioritising suicide prevention and mental health in policy-making, calling for policies that increase access to care and provide support for those in need.

What you should know

Mental health challenges remain widespread across Nigeria. The The Lagos State Government has launched psychiatric services at the Isolo General Hospital, expanding mental health support in the region. The clinic will operate every Friday at 9 a.m., providing critical psychiatric care to residents of Isolo and its surrounding areas.

Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital in Yaba reported a 100% surge in psychiatric admissions in 2023, with a 7% increase in new cases and a 3% rise in follow-up patients. This increase is largely attributed to the growing prevalence of mental health conditions, worsened by economic hardships and socioeconomic factors, as well as issues like inadequate manpower and funding.