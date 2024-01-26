The Lagos state government has announced the commencement of psychiatric services at the Isolo General Hospital.

This development positions Isolo General Hospital among the state’s general hospitals offering vital psychiatric services.

The psychiatric clinic slated to hold every Fridays by 9am allows residents of Isolo and environment access to mental health services. This milestone addresses the pressing need for increased mental health support in Nigeria, marking a significant step forward in community well-being.

What you should know

The Federal neuropsychiatric hospital, Yaba, reported a 100% surge in the number of psychiatric patients admitted in 2023.

The total number of new cases experienced a 7% increase, with a 3% increase in the number of follow-up patients, both male and female.

The surge in admission cases was attributed to the growing prevalence of mental health conditions in the country, exacerbated by current economic challenges and other socioeconomic factors. Other factors identified were inadequate manpower and funding.

According to the World Health Organisation , one in four Nigerians, 20% of the Nigerian population, are affected by mental illnesses.

The Nigerian government’s total expenditure on mental health averages 4.1% of the total government health expenditure.

The mental health atlas 2020 shows that majority of Nigerians with mental health conditions pay mostly or entirely out of pocket for services.

To reduce the prevalence of suicide and mental health conditions in the country, the Federal Government unveiled policy documents and inaugurated a national mental health technical working group.

The National suicide prevention strategic framework and the national mental health policy have been designed to reduces rates of suicide, address mental health challenges, and especially amongst young children.