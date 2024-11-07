Interest in bachelor’s degrees is growing in the U.S., with enrollment expected to increase by 9% from 2021 to 2031.

According to Forbes, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) degrees are particularly in demand because they lead to high-paying jobs and stable career options, even in uncertain economic times.

Recent data from the report shows STEM professionals earning above-average salaries and enjoying job security.

In the sense that even during the COVID-19 pandemic, 86% of STEM workers remained employed, compared to 79% of those in other fields.

With advancements in AI and automation, the demand for these degrees is said will continue to grow, offering graduates stable career paths and significant earning potential.

Below are five bachelor’s degrees expected to pay over $100,000:

Computer science

A bachelor’s degree in computer science prepares graduates for careers in various industries, from tech to healthcare, finance, and government.

Forbes informs that computer science professionals are in demand for their expertise in programming, software development, and systems analysis, making this degree highly transferable and versatile.

The average salary for computer science graduates is around $131,742, and the career prospects remain strong as industries continue to digitize and adopt new technologies.

Mechanical engineering

Mechanical engineering is another high-paying field with a projected 11% job growth rate, well above the national average.

This degree provides graduates with skills applicable in manufacturing, information technology, robotics, and aerospace.

According to data, mechanical engineering graduates earn an average salary of $126,350. With additional certifications and training, these professionals can expand their skills and access even broader career opportunities.

Electrical engineering

Graduates with a degree in electrical engineering are prepared for roles in designing, testing, and improving electrical systems and devices. The field is projected to see a 9% increase in job opportunities, with a focus on practical work experience enhancing job prospects.

According to Forbes, electrical engineering professionals earn an average salary of $129,500. Internships and hands-on experience during the degree program are recommended, as these opportunities are valuable for landing full-time roles after graduation.

Biomedical engineering

Biomedical engineering is a program that blends engineering principles with medical sciences, making it a field for those interested in health technology, surgical robotics, and medical device design. Reports state that biomedical engineers are projected to see a 7% job growth rate, with average salaries reaching $99,550 and some roles paying up to $129,000.

The career is known for its contributions to life-enhancing medical innovations, offering graduates opportunities to work on projects that improve patient care and quality of life.

Data science and analytics

Data science, according to reports is a rapidly expanding field, particularly as AI adoption continues to rise across industries. Data scientists and analysts work with AI and machine learning teams to clean and prepare data for analysis, helping organizations make data-driven decisions.

Findings show that data science roles are expected to grow by 36% by 2033, translating to 73,000 new job openings. Professionals in this field earn competitive salaries, making it one of the highest-growth fields today.

What to know; These bachelor’s degrees offer strong earning potential and career stability.

With increasing demand in technology and healthcare, Forbes relates that they provide valuable career opportunities for 2024 and beyond.