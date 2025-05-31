Imo State is poised to become one of the country’s largest gas producers with the commencement of production from the ANOH gas plant in July 2025.

This was made known by the Managing Director of ANOH Gas Processing Company Limited (AGPC), Effiong Okon, during a meeting with the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, in Abuja.

Okon, who led other members of his team in the meeting with the governor, said that Imo State was selected for the gas plant because it was endowed with massive gas reserves.

He pointed out that ANOH Gas Processing Company Limited was a 50/50 per cent equity Incorporated Joint Venture between the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited and Seplat Energy.

Gas plant ready for commissioning

Okon said he came with his team to inform the governor of the readiness of the gas plant for commissioning and to commence production in July.

He said, “I must say the field was discovered in the 60s. It’s a very big gas field. The field contains about 40 cubic feet of gas and about 200 million barrels of condensate.”

Okon said that since the plant’s inauguration in May 2024, the company has been working on the plant to kick-start production.

He said, “We came to inform the governor of our readiness to start commissioning the plant with gas and also to start gas production sometime in July.

“So from July this year, Imo will join one of the biggest states for gas production in the country.

“Our plant is designed to process 300 million standard cubic feet of gas to the energy market and also LPG to the domestic market here in Imo.’’

Imo government to partner ANOH on gas production

Speaking during the meeting, Governor Uzodimma promised that the Imo State Government will collaborate with ANOH Gas Processing Company Limited (AGPC) to boost the production of gas in the state.

Uzodimma, who was elated over the completion of the Gas Plant, said it would add value to the economic development of the state.

He said, “It is not only a thing of joy to the people of Imo. It will help stimulate our economy, create more jobs and expand our economic horizon, and register Imo in the global map as one of the producers of gas in the world.

“I’m excited about the development. I am happy that the project is completed; I’m happy that they’re about to go into operation, and I’m also happy that the value it will add to Imo and indeed Nigeria. It’s also enormous.

“We have discussed and I’ve pledged to cooperate with them to give them all the necessary support and also requested that they should also cooperate with us in our developmental strides in Imo.’’

Uzodimma urged the company to operate a functional office in the state to supply clean. energy. They gave me the assurances, and we are happy Imo is on the rise.

What you should know

President Bola Tinubu had, in May 2024, inaugurated the ANOH Gas Processing Plant, marking a significant milestone in Nigeria’s energy landscape.

Built by the ANOH Gas Processing Plant Company (AGPC), the ANOH plant is a joint venture owned equally by Seplat Energy and the Nigerian Gas Infrastructure Company (NGIC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

The Plant attained mechanical completion in December 2023 without a single recordable Lost Time Incident (LTI) across 12 million man-hours. With a Phase One processing capacity of 300 million standard cubic feet per day, the ANOH Gas Processing Plant Company is expected to deliver dry gas, condensate, and LPG to domestic and international markets.

Speaking at the occasion, Tinubu commended Seplat Energy and its partners for their dedication to advancing Nigeria’s energy agenda