NEMA distribute relief items to flood victims in Katsina
The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has commenced the distribution of relief materials to victims affected by rainstorms and floods in Baure Local Government Area of Katsina State.
This is according to a verified tweet by NEMA on its Twitter page, as seen by Nairametrics.
@nemanigeria has distributed relief items approved by the President HE @MBuhari for persons affected by rainstorm and flood in Baure LGA of Katsina State. The items distributed were food and non food items including building materials for affected 850 households. pic.twitter.com/hZZcPe0Pel
— NEMA Nigeria (@nemanigeria) November 7, 2020
According to The Guardian, the Katsina State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) reported that 1,727 households had fallen victims to the recent incident of rainstorm and flood in Baure Local Government Area of the State, with about 1,626 victims reporting that their houses were destroyed by rainstorms.
In response to the disaster, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the distribution of relief materials to the victims.
In the recent disclosure by NEMA, the items distributed were Food and Non-food items including building materials to 850 affected households.
What they are saying
An official tweet by NEMA read thus, "@nemanigeria has distributed relief items approved by the President HE @MBuhari for persons affected by rainstorm and flood in Baure LGA of Katsina State. The items distributed were food and non-food items including building materials for affected 850 households."
Why it matters
The latest action will help mitigate the loss suffered by the victims. It provides succor to them knowing that the Federal Government of Nigeria knows about their plight and have extended help to them.
Nigeria will sustain funding for its Military Industrial Complex – Defence Minister
The Defence Minister has pledged to sustain funding of Military Industrial Complex in efforts to leverage on research and development.
The Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd.) has said that Nigeria will sustain funding for its Military Industrial Complex, which would leverage on Research and Development to improve Nigeria’s defence capabilities.
The Minister disclosed this on Saturday during a meeting with the Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), Prof. Sulaiman Bogoro, for the proposed establishment of the National Research and Development Foundation (NRDF) in Abuja.
The Defence Minister on Saturday emphasized that leveraging on research and development would be a catalyst for building Nigeria’s defence capabilities and that the Nigerian Armed Forces have in their pipelines, production capacities that can be implemented on the battlefront.
“Leveraging R&D over a period of time would reinforce defence capabilities and serve as force multipliers in the internal and external defence imperatives, hence the need to drum support for the proposed NRDF,” Magashi said.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported in August that the Nigerian Airforce had the highest Capital Expenditure Ceiling allocation among parastatals in the Ministry of Defense, as it got N31.97 billion from the ministry’s total Capital Expenditure Ceiling of N120.04 billion for the year 2021.
The Nigerian Army came second with 23.22% at N27.87 billion, while the Navy got 16.92% of the Defence Ceiling at N12.04 billion.
Last week, the House of Reps Committee on the Army called for larger capital projects allocations in the Army’s budget for 2021 – to enable the Nigerian Army to purchase more weapons to deal with insecurity in the country.
Lagos to temporarily close Works road, Ikeja and 2 others for construction from Nov 9
Lagos State Ministry of Transportation has announced plans to temporarily close some roads to facilitate ongoing works.
The Lagos State Ministry of Transportation has disclosed that it plans to temporarily close Adejobi Street, Agege; Adegbola Level Crossing; and Works Road, Ikeja.
This disclosure was made via the official Twitter handle of the Lagos State Government.
The Lagos State Ministry of Transportation has announced plans to temporarily close Adejobi Street, Agege; Adegbola Level Crossing and Works Road, Ikeja in continuation of the ongoing Nigeria Railway Modernisation Project (Lagos-Ibadan section)with extension to Lagos Port, Apapa. pic.twitter.com/kPBx0Hnjy0
— The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) November 7, 2020
Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, disclosed in the statement that in continuation of the ongoing Nigeria Railway Modernization Project (Lagos-Ibadan section), with extension to Lagos Port, Apapa, the roads will be closed each day from 8:00 pm to 7:00 am on November 9, 10, and 11 for the scheduled construction.
He explained that this phase of construction works on the designated routes will focus on the closure of the track stress dispersion and locking at various level crossings.
Alternative routes
Dr. Oladeinde advised motorists plying Adejobi Street, Agege axis, to use Fagba crossing, Toyin crossing, and Ashade underpass to access their desired destinations.
While those that wish to access Adegbola Street or reach other areas from Adegbola, should make use of Works Road, Oba Akinjobi Way to Ikeja under-bridge, Ashade underpass, Airport under-bridge, Ikeja Along, and Local Government Secretariat Way to get to their destinations.
The Commissioner advised motorists to comply with the traffic directions put in place to minimize inconveniences, as the Lagos State Government is committed to providing a seamless multi-modal transport system that will meet the transportation needs of its large population.
Qatar, UNICEF to assist poor with cash in Kebbi state
UNICEF, Qatar Foundation have commenced a Conditional Cash Transfer initiative in Kebbi state.
UNICEF and Qatar Foundation have commenced a Conditional Cash Transfer initiative in Kebbi state. The duo’s partnership is to transfer cash to the less-privileged indigenes of the state.
This is according to the disclosure by the Kebbi State Project Coordinator for Qatar Foundation, Mr. Issa Umar (represented by Alhaji Muhammadu Magawatta-Aliero) who revealed this to the News Agency of Nigeria.
What you should know: Issa gave a brief overview of the programme and some key highlights which are;
• The Cash Transfer Programme was initiated by the Qatar Foundation in collaboration with UNICEF to promote education in some Northern States and has actually made a significant impact on child enrollment.
• The programme will be undertaken in nine local government areas of the state.
• The targeted beneficiaries will be children from six to 11 years who are still in primary school.
• Benefiting mothers will receive N8,000 per child, and some women having two to three children would have enough to start a business that will empower them.
Why it matters: The programme if well implemented can go along way in assisting the less-privileged, combating poverty among them and reducing the rate of out-of-school children in the state.
What they saying: Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria, one of the elated beneficiaries, Fatima Issa from Kawan Baga in Danko-Wasagu Local Government, said she had two children enrolled in primary school under the programme.
“I received for my two children which I used to support my rice farm, I have done the harvest and it was through this money. I am happy with the programme and my children are attending school,” Issa said.
