NEMA distribute relief items to flood victims in Katsina 

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has commenced the distribution of relief materials to victims affected by rainstorms and floods in Baure Local Government Area of Katsina State.

This is according to a verified tweet by NEMA on its Twitter page, as seen by Nairametrics.

@nemanigeria has distributed relief items approved by the President HE @MBuhari for persons affected by rainstorm and flood in Baure LGA of Katsina State. The items distributed were food and non food items including building materials for affected 850 households. pic.twitter.com/hZZcPe0Pel — NEMA Nigeria (@nemanigeria) November 7, 2020

According to The Guardian, the Katsina State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) reported that 1,727 households had fallen victims to the recent incident of rainstorm and flood in Baure Local Government Area of the State, with about 1,626 victims reporting that their houses were destroyed by rainstorms.

In response to the disaster, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the distribution of relief materials to the victims.

In the recent disclosure by NEMA, the items distributed were Food and Non-food items including building materials to 850 affected households.

What they are saying

An official tweet by NEMA read thus, “@nemanigeria has distributed relief items approved by the President HE @MBuhari for persons affected by rainstorm and flood in Baure LGA of Katsina State. The items distributed were food and non-food items including building materials for affected 850 households.”

Why it matters

The latest action will help mitigate the loss suffered by the victims. It provides succor to them knowing that the Federal Government of Nigeria knows about their plight and have extended help to them.