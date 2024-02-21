On Tuesday, Command and Ipaja communities in Lagos bore the brunt of the heavy downpour, witnessing the impact on approximately 151 houses, according to Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, the Lagos Territorial Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

In a statement, Farinloye reported that a preliminary assessment of the affected areas revealed the evacuation of residents from 23 houses at Oke Ishagun, with 35 houses impacted in Isale Aboru, 29 in Ikola Community, and 15 in Olubodun Majiyagbe-Ajayi. Other affected areas included 12 houses on Makinde Street, 16 on Olokowo Street, and 21 on Adeola Street, among others.

Farinloye assured that NEMA, in collaboration with relevant state MDAs, is actively working to alleviate the consequences of the flood on affected residents. He highlighted the commitment of Lagos State to enhance safety for its residents.

The excessive rainfall on Tuesday, coupled with a downpour earlier in the week, serves as a warning for what to anticipate with the onset of the 2024 rainy season, Farinloye noted. He emphasized the importance of adopting disaster risk reduction strategies and urged adherence to safety measures against flood disasters.

What you should know

Fortunately, there were no reported casualties or injuries due to the flooding. Farinloye expressed gratitude for this and underscored the significance of proactive measures to prevent future incidents.

Meanwhile, NEMA’s Director-General, Alhaji Mustapha Habib Ahmed, appealed to Nigerians to proactively clear and desilt drainages. He urged Community Development Associations (CDAs) to play a pivotal role in coordinating neighbourhood activities to create safer environments.

Ahmed also called on local government authorities to enforce sanctions against corporate organizations blocking drainages around their offices. He emphasized the need to prosecute residents dumping refuse in drainages, in accordance with environmental laws.

The director-general lauded Lagos State for its decisive actions, including the demolition of structures obstructing drainages post-2023 rainy season. He encouraged other state governments to follow suit, taking bold steps to enhance environmental safety.