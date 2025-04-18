The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has advised residents of Rivers and Bayelsa States to relocate to higher ground in anticipation of flooding expected during the current rainy season.

The South-South Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, Mr Eric Ebhodaghe, issued the warning during a news conference on Friday in Port Harcourt, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

His statement follows a recent flood forecast by the Nigerian Meteorological Institute (NIMET), which listed 30 states, including Rivers and Bayelsa, as vulnerable to flooding.

Ebhodaghe explained that coastal states such as Bayelsa and Rivers were particularly at risk due to their geography and heavy rainfall patterns.

He noted that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) had already begun sensitising communities across vulnerable areas in a bid to reduce the anticipated impact of flooding. The campaign is aimed at minimising economic losses and protecting lives, especially as the rainy season intensifies.

More insights

In response to NIMET’s flood forecast, Ebhodaghe explained that NEMA had initiated coordinated consultations with federal, state, and local authorities to enhance emergency preparedness. As part of this strategy, the agency identified numerous flood-prone communities across local government areas in Rivers and Bayelsa States and launched targeted outreach programmes to raise public awareness.

He noted that in Rivers State specifically, several high-risk communities have been earmarked for focused interventions. NEMA teams have been actively engaging these areas, educating residents on safety measures, promoting early relocation, and helping them prepare for the anticipated onset of severe flooding.

While acknowledging that flooding cannot be entirely avoided, Ebhodaghe underscored that its effects can be significantly mitigated through timely warnings and proactive evacuation of vulnerable populations. To facilitate this, Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps have been established across 15 local government areas identified as most at risk.

He also highlighted NEMA’s collaboration with community leaders, youth groups, and the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to strengthen grassroots disaster response, focusing on waste management and regular drainage maintenance.

Ebhodaghe further stressed the importance of keeping drainage channels free from obstruction to ensure the smooth flow of rainwater into natural waterways. He warned that blocked drains often result in flooding, but responsible waste disposal and consistent upkeep of drainage systems remain critical to reducing the risk.