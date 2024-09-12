The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has dispatched 200,000 bags of rice to assist flood victims in the North-Eastern states of Borno, Adamawa, Yobe, Gombe, Bauchi, and Taraba.

The relief effort was confirmed by NEDC Managing Director Mohammed Alkali, during a presentation in Maiduguri.

In addition to the rice, Alkali outlined the provision of 150,000 cartons of macaroni and spaghetti, and 250,000 gallons of vegetable oil, along with non-food items such as mats, blankets, mosquito nets, and clothing for adults and children.

This support is part of the NEDC’s immediate response to the severe flooding that has affected large parts of the region.

Alkali noted that both state and federal lawmakers from the affected areas would participate in distributing the aid to ensure fair treatment across constituencies.

The intervention follows Alkali’s recent tour of flood-hit regions and is part of the NEDC’s short-term assistance plan, with further relief measures expected.

“The immediate support is a short-term measure. More aid will follow,” Alkali said, adding that the current flooding in Maiduguri, triggered by the breakdown of the Alau Dam, had necessitated swift action from the commission.

What to know

Nairametrics previously reported that the Maiduguri flooding is the worst flooding since 1994 due to the overflow of the Alau Dam, which has been at full capacity for a week.

Rising waters have submerged numerous homes, prompting the Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Prof. Usman Tar, to issue an evacuation alert for riverbank residents.

The flood already displaced hundreds, with many families forced to sleep outdoors.

This disaster follows recent widespread flooding across northern Nigeria, damaging farmland and property, and affecting around 227,000 people. In response, the Nigerian government is providing N3 billion in aid, and the U.S. has pledged over $6.5 million for relief efforts.

Earlier on, the World Health Organization (WHO) donated drugs and health supplies worth N70 million to the Jigawa State Government to help prevent disease outbreaks among flood victims in temporary camps.

WHO’s Coordinator in Jigawa, Dr. Bello Inuwa, announced the support, emphasizing the need to curb disease spread in flood-affected areas.

The donation includes malaria diagnostic kits, antibiotics, anti-malarial drugs, and oral rehydration solutions.

Jigawa’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mohammed Kainuwa, stressed the importance of addressing the health needs of displaced persons, who require clean water and sanitation to prevent outbreaks like gastroenteritis.

The state has seen 33 deaths, with 148 communities affected and 50,000 people displaced. WHO was also urged to enhance disease surveillance and routine immunisation to prevent further public health crises.