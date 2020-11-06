EndSARS: IGP seeks cooperation of traditional leaders to curb community violence

The Ministers from South-West Nigeria, who were directed and given a week to relocate to their home states and interface with their State Governors, stakeholders, and the protesting youths, as part of efforts to douse the tension generated by #EndSARS protests, have submitted their report to the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

This was disclosed by the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council meeting.

Fashola said that Ministers of the South West extraction recommended that the Federal Government should seek and support the process of justice for all by ensuring that any of those apprehended and identified to be involved in the perpetration of the Lekki carnage be speedily be brought to justice and fairly tried.

In the submitted report, the Ministers demanded a thorough investigation of the involvement of the Nigerian military in the shooting of unarmed protesters at the Lekki Tollgate.

The Ministers, also in their report to FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, recommended that the Federal Government should support the Lagos State Government in replacing damaged facilities in the state.

They also urged Federal Government to consider short and medium-term support to small and medium businesses that were affected by the looting and arson that took place in Lagos and other parts of the country through the Central Bank Intervention Mechanism under the COVID-19 funding.

Fashola said, “The highlight of the brief was to make recommendations to the Federal Government to support Lagos State to restore damaged facilities especially those related to the maintenance of law and order and the administration of justice such as police, court buildings and forensic laboratory.’’

“To also consider supporting the Lagos High Court Judges either with the provision of some office accommodation as a temporary relocation when that requested is made, of course it was hinted during the visit.’’

“To also urged the federal government to consider short to medium term support to small and medium businesses who were affected by the looting and arson which took place in Lagos and other parts of the country, to see if something can be done through the Central Bank Intervention Mechanism under the COVID-19 funding or any other related funding mechanism.’’

“And to also ensure that whatever is approved should also involve the National Economic Council, the platform on which state governors meet, so that other states across the country who were also affected, businesses were damaged can benefit in addition to Lagos residence who may so be supported.’’

“We also urged federal government should undertake a thorough investigation into what happened in the Lekki Toll Plaza, particularly the role of the military and ensure that the outcome is made public with a view to achieving closure on the matter.’’

“We also recommended the Federal Government to actively seek and support the process of justice for all by ensuring that any of those apprehended and identified to be involved in the perpetration of this carnage be speedily be brought to justice and fairly tried.’’

Fashola pointed out that the ministers met with governors from the zone and the governors’ position was that Lagos being the epicentre, a commercial and strategic city-state in the South West and the country should be their point of call.

While briefing the council about the reports that were presented to them by the Lagos state government on their visit to the state, Fashola disclosed that the summary is that about 15 police stations were lost, commercial undertakings especially the ones in Lekki and many other parts in Surulere were damaged, some schools were also damaged, private properties were also damaged and public buildings like the city hall, the Lagos High Court, Lagos Forensic Laboratory and DNA Center, the Nigeria Ports Authority, the palace of the Oba of Lagos and many others were also damaged.