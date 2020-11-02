ENDSARS
#SWAT: Police trains over 400 personnel to replace SARS
NPF has started training over 400 personnel as new Special Weapons and Tactics Unit
The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has started training over 400 personnel as new Special Weapons and Tactics Unit (SWAT) at the Police Mobile College in Eggon, Nasarawa State.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, when he visited the college to inspect the training on Monday, according to Channelstv.
The Minister said, “I am happy with the progress the personnel is making and charged them to be good role models of the society.
“I believe at the end of this exercise you are going to come out as very dedicated and very committed mobile police officers who will be equal to the task we have assigned to you.
“Your new responsibility as a replacement to SARS is to face the challenges of armed robbery and other crimes across the country.”
He also acknowledged the changing times and advised the personnel to uphold the principles of democracy and human rights as they get set to carry out their new task.
The minister further assured the personnel, of President Muhammadu Buhari’s readiness to improve their welfare and other packages promised them.
What you should know
The personnel has been undergoing training for weeks at the college, which is the second location of the SWAT personnel training in the country.
The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had announced the mandate for the newly formed SWAT, including response to robbery attacks, rescue operations, and special operations involving high-profile criminals.
This was posted on social media by the Nigerian Police Force about three weeks ago.
The IGP had set up a new outfit to take over from the dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigerian Police Force.
Business
#EndSARS: SERAP sues NBC over charges on unprofessional media coverage
SERAP and 261 concerned Nigerians, civil society and media groups have sued NBC over charges of unprofessional media coverage.
Following a fine on some media organizations by NBC over what it termed unprofessional coverage of the #EndSARS protest, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), and 261 concerned Nigerians, civil society and media groups have queried the legality of the court injunction asking Channels, AIT, and Arise TV to pay N3 million fines each over their coverage of the protests.
In response to this legal anomaly, the aforementioned organizations have filed a lawsuit against the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) and the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, imploring the court to “declare arbitrary, illegal, and unconstitutional, the fines imposed on the aforementioned media houses and to stop the NBC from collecting the money.” This is according to a report by PremiumTimes
What you should know
Nairametrics had earlier reported that NBC had fined AIT, Channels, and Arise TV over the use of unverifiable footages during the #EndSARS protests.
There are over 255 concerned Nigerians rights group who joined the suit as co-plaintiffs and some of them are; Premium Times Services Limited; Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development; HEDA Resource Centre; International Centre for Investigative Reporting; African Centre for Media and Information Literacy; and Media Rights Agenda.
In the suit number, FHC/ABJ/CS/1436/2020 filed last Friday at the Federal High Court, Abuja; the plaintiff, Messrs. Kolawole Oluwadare, Adelanke Aremo and Opeyemi Owolabi are seeking: “an order setting aside the arbitrary, illegal and unconstitutional fines of N9 million and any other penal sanction unilaterally imposed by the NBC and Mr. Lai Mohammed on Channels, AIT and Arise TV, and on any other radio/television stations simply for carrying out their professional and constitutional duties.”
In addition, the plaintiffs argued that: “Section (2)(n) of the NBC Act and the Broadcasting Code are draconian and fundamentally negates the provisions of the 1999 constitution.”
What they are saying
In their words, “The NBC and Mr Lai Mohammed have consistently used broadcasting codes to suppress the watchdog roles of independent media, and to violate Nigerians’ human rights, including the rights to freedom of expression, to disseminate and receive information, and hold their government and public officials to account.”
“The action by the NBC and Mr Lai Mohammed is arbitrary, illegal and unconstitutional, as it is contrary to section 39 of the Nigerian Constitution, Article 9 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and Article 19 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which Nigeria has ratified. Their action is apparently aimed to clamp down on media freedom and Nigerians’ human rights.”
Lastly, the plaintiffs prayed that the court nullifies the N5 million and other penal sanction unilaterally imposed on 99.3 FM Lagos for discharging its duties.
ENDSARS
#EndSARS: Governors are well within their rights to set up panels of enquiry – NBA
Mr. Akpata said that the States have the right to determine if the violations happened and recommend the right steps to take towards justice.
The President of the Nigerian Bar association, Olumide Akpata, has said that Nigerian Governors are well within their rights or the power of the law to set up panels of inquiry to determine if SARS went beyond their boundaries to violate the rights of citizens.
Mr. Akpata disclosed this in an interview with Channels TV on Sunday evening.
What you should know
The Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo, first announced during the #EndSARS protests that the 36 State Governors and the FCT Minister will set up judicial panels of inquiry that will adopt public hearings.
Lagos State Government inaugurated an 8-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution to investigate cases of police brutality in the state, as the protests continued. The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced that the Judicial panel set up by the state would include the incident at Lekki toll gate.
President Muhammadu Buhari also stated that the Lagos State Judicial Panel had his full support, and expressed confidence in the outcomes of other panels set up by states.
In Sunday’s interview, the NBA President said it’s lawful for governors to set up panels to determine the scale of violations committed by SARS.
“I think the Governors are well within their rights or the power of the law to set up those panels of inquiry for the purpose of determining whether or not the now-disbanded SARS went beyond their remit.
“Whether or not the claims that we have from various Nigerians as to how they were mistreated or illegally treated by SARS are correct,” he said.
He added that the NBA has not received complaints on the legality of the Panels and has been invited to sit on some panels.
“We are of the view that those panels are well-constituted, and in some states, members of the Nigerians Bar Association have been invited to be on those panels,” he said.
On the powers that the governors have within the panels, Mr. Akpata said that the States have the right to determine if the violations happened and recommend the right steps to take to the Federal authorities.
“In my understanding of these panels, the way they have been constituted is to say ‘Yes, this happened’ or ‘No, that did not happen’ and recommend to the authorities what they think should be done with regard to those persons who are found to have broken the law or breached any provision of the law.
“I don’t think anybody has suggested for a second that these particular panels have the power to punish an individual or to jail anybody. That is not my understanding of these panels or what their remit covers,” he said.
Recall Nairametrics reported that the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) condemned the killings of peaceful protesters at the Lekki Tollgate on Tuesday, 20th of October, adding that even if protesters were breaching curfew, such actions did not warrant the use of live ammunition by the Nigerian military.
Akpata, also disclosed in October that the right to protest is a fundamental right recognized by the Nigerian Constitution and upheld by Nigerian courts at all levels, and called for the protection of the rights of citizens participating in the peaceful protests across the country.
ENDSARS
#EndSARS: You must realize that protests cannot last indefinitely – Buhari
President Buhari has advised youths to explore the option of negotiation even if they choose to continue to protest peacefully.
President Muhammadu Buhari announced that protests cannot last indefinitely and has called on youths to dialogue with the government and engage in comprehensive reforms.
This was disclosed by the media aide to the Presidency, Garba Shehu, after the President, represented by the FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, spoke in his message at the maiden National Youth Day celebration, observed on November 1.
President Muhammadu Buhari Sunday in Abuja appealed to Nigerian youths to end street protests and participate in meaningful discussions with government aimed at comprehensive reforms to end all forms of police brutality against Nigerians.
What you should know
The month of October saw Nigerians engage in anti-police brutality protests during the #EndSARS protests, which drew international attention to issues of extortion, murder, assault, and many other civil rights violations committed by Nigerian security operatives on young Nigerians.
The President said the FG is prepared to listen to concrete and practical ideas from the Nigerian youth and also acknowledged their constitutional right to peaceful protests.
He said, “You must realize that protests cannot last indefinitely. My government will not lift a hand to stop or suppress you.
“However, the fact of the matter is that other forces and actors will seek to take over your protests that they may redirect them in ways you did not intend and perhaps do not agree with.
”Every successful protest movement the world over has understood that there comes a time when activity must move from the street to the negotiation table. That time for you has come. Do not be afraid of this reality. You should welcome it.”
The President said too many lives have been lost and it is an opportunity to move Nigeria to a much more accountable society.
“It is important that we all strive to use this moment constructively. Too many people have already sacrificed too dearly. It is our duty to use this fateful situation to move ourselves to a more just and caring society.
”As a youth, you have a nation and a future to build. My government will always be your faithful partner in this essential and patriotic endeavor.
“No one who is obeying the law, whether they are in line waiting for a taxi or in a peaceful protest line, should be harassed or brutalized by law enforcement agencies,” he said.