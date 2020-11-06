Coronavirus
COVID-19: Governors set to increase testing capacities in all LGAs
Nigerian Governors have decided to improve COVID-19 testing capacities in all local governments in the country.
The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has agreed to improve COVID-19 testing capacities in all local governments, in a bid to avert the rising second wave of the pandemic in Nigeria.
This was disclosed by the NGF in a communique released on Thursday after the forum’s virtual meeting.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported this week that the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, announced that the FG plans to set up a vaccine production company in Nigeria to boost local COVID-19 vaccine production.
He warned of the effects of the second wave in Europe and urged against traveling to high-risk nations. He also said about 18 of the 78,000 arrivals to Nigeria were found to be COVID-19 positive during the second phase of testing.
The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, who is the Chairman, NGF Sub-Committee interfacing with the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, raised concerns about the low testing capacities at local government levels and urged states to be prepared as the second wave hits Europe and North America.
The Governors also agreed to comply with guidelines set by the National Economic Council Sub-Committee on Engagement to address rising socioeconomic issues with Nigerian youths.
“The NEC Sub-Committee is mandated to engage with youths, civil society organizations, religious, political and traditional leaders, with the objective of framing a new security and stability architecture for the country,” The NGF said.
The governors thanked CACOVID for explaining to the Nigerian media about the true nature of the looted covid-19 palliatives.
“The governors commended CACOVID for presenting the true situation of what transpired in the light of the unfortunate misperception that attended the distribution of palliatives at the state level.
“They resolved that the NGF Chair should work with the Chairperson, Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID), to address the media in addition to members speaking up in their local settings.
“The governors resolved to educate the citizenry about the various palliatives provided by the states including cash transfers, food items, medical supplies, and tax incentives given to individual taxpayers and businesses.’’
COVID-19: Pandemic has forced African nations to neglect other health challenges – WHO
WHO is concerned that the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing African countries to stretch their already limited healthcare capacities.
The World Health Organization has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing African countries to stretch their already limited healthcare capacities, as the organization revealed 362,000 pregnant women in Nigeria missed their ante-natal care from March to August.
This was disclosed by WHO in a virtual press conference on Thursday.
The WHO said even though Africa has recorded the least casualties and infections, the crisis has hit the continent’s healthcare sector, as other critical sectors have had little attention due to the pandemic.
“A preliminary analysis by WHO indicates COVID-19 is hitting other health services really hard,” said Matshidiso Moeti, Africa Director for the WHO.
The WHO warned that the initial lockdowns contributed to a 50% drop in healthcare services in Africa, as over 1 million children in Africa missed vaccinations for measles between January to August, compared to 2019.
Matshidiso Moeti also disclosed that 362,000 pregnant women in Nigeria could not get ante-natal services from march to August, due to Nigeria’s stretched healthcare sector.
“So while COVID-19 is not overwhelming African health facilities in the way initially predicted. It is really stretching already resource-limited health systems,” Moeti said.
She added that vaccinations for Polio and Measles need to be restarted, to prevent relapse on the gains the continent has made in combating the diseases as a result of increased health services in remote areas.
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 5th of November 2020, 180 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 63,508 confirmed cases.
On the 5th of November 2020, 180 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 4,454 samples across the country.
To date, 63,508 cases have been confirmed, 59,748 cases have been discharged and 1155 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 673,183 tests have been carried out as of November 5th, 2020 compared to 668,729 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 5th November 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 63.508
- Total Number Discharged – 59,748
- Total Deaths – 1,155
- Total Tests Carried out – 673,183
According to the NCDC, The 180 new cases were reported from 14 states- Lagos (87), Oyo (51), FCT (12), Plateau (10), Edo (4), Ekiti (3), Ogun (3), Bauchi (2), Kaduna (2), Niger (2), Kano (1), Ondo (1), Osun (1), Rivers (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 21,570, followed by Abuja (6,177), Plateau (3,662), Oyo (3,512), Rivers (2,847), Edo (2,673), Kaduna (2,670), Ogun (2,064), Delta (1,816), Kano (1,753), Ondo (1,688), Enugu (1,314), Kwara (1,069), Ebonyi (1,049), Katsina (953), Gombe (938). Osun (931), Abia (919), Borno (745), and Bauchi (717).
Imo State has recorded 619 cases, Benue (493), Nasarawa (483), Bayelsa (413), Ekiti (335), Jigawa (325), Akwa Ibom (295), Niger (279), Anambra (277), Adamawa (257), Sokoto (165), Taraba (151), Kebbi (93), Cross River (87), Yobe (82), Zamfara (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
COVID-19: FG to set up vaccine production company
FG has announced plans to set up a vaccine production company in Nigeria to boost local COVID-19 vaccine production.
The Nigerian government announced its plans to set up a vaccine production company in Nigeria to boost local COVID-19 vaccine production.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, on Wednesday, during the PTF briefing.
The Minister added that the Health ministry would sign a PPP-MoU with a pharmaceutical company in Nigeria to set up the new company. The Minister added that Nigeria is working with the WHO to ensure Nigeria’s access to a COVID-19 vaccine.
He warned of the effects of the second wave in Europe and urged against traveling to high-risk nations. He also said, about 18 of the 78,000 arrivals to Nigeria were found to be COVID-19 positive during the second phase of testing.
What you should know
The Nigerian government has worked with local pharmaceutical firms since the pandemic started and gave grants to Fidson Healthcare Plc, May and Baker Plc, Neimeth International Plc, Unique Pharma, Swiss Pharma, Dana Pharma, Orange Drugs, Sagar, GSK, and Emzor Pharmaceuticals.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), intervened in the sector through the provision of N100 billion credit towards managing the pandemic.
“The Bankers’ Committee took the decision to support the pharmaceutical companies, given the fact that the present pandemic was of grave public health concern, coupled with the fact that many drug-manufacturing countries planned or had already banned the export of drugs and medical supplies from their respective countries; thereby, leaving Nigeria no choice but to produce the drugs locally,” Emefiele said.