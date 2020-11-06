COVID-19: Governors set to increase testing capacities in all LGAs

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has agreed to improve COVID-19 testing capacities in all local governments, in a bid to avert the rising second wave of the pandemic in Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the NGF in a communique released on Thursday after the forum’s virtual meeting.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported this week that the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, announced that the FG plans to set up a vaccine production company in Nigeria to boost local COVID-19 vaccine production.

He warned of the effects of the second wave in Europe and urged against traveling to high-risk nations. He also said about 18 of the 78,000 arrivals to Nigeria were found to be COVID-19 positive during the second phase of testing.

The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, who is the Chairman, NGF Sub-Committee interfacing with the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, raised concerns about the low testing capacities at local government levels and urged states to be prepared as the second wave hits Europe and North America.

The Governors also agreed to comply with guidelines set by the National Economic Council Sub-Committee on Engagement to address rising socioeconomic issues with Nigerian youths.

“The NEC Sub-Committee is mandated to engage with youths, civil society organizations, religious, political and traditional leaders, with the objective of framing a new security and stability architecture for the country,” The NGF said.

The governors thanked CACOVID for explaining to the Nigerian media about the true nature of the looted covid-19 palliatives.

“The governors commended CACOVID for presenting the true situation of what transpired in the light of the unfortunate misperception that attended the distribution of palliatives at the state level.

“They resolved that the NGF Chair should work with the Chairperson, Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID), to address the media in addition to members speaking up in their local settings.

“The governors resolved to educate the citizenry about the various palliatives provided by the states including cash transfers, food items, medical supplies, and tax incentives given to individual taxpayers and businesses.’’