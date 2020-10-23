Contracts less than N5 billion will no longer be awarded to foreign firms – FG

Former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has denied having any kobo investment in the Lekki Concession Company (LCC), and as such has no dime in the funds generated at the Lekki Tollgate.

The rebuttal follows claims and allegations of his involvement in the shooting of unarmed protesters on Tuesday at the Lekki Tollgate. He was alleged to be livid from the losses made at the tollgate due to its shutdown by #EndSARS protesters; hence, the scheme to disperse protesters

Bola Tinubu debunked this rumor, in a telephone interview with Channels Television in the early hours of Wednesday.

In response to a question on his interest in the Lekki Tollgate, the APC leader said, “I have no dime, no kobo investment in the tollgate”.

He also denied having any investment in the Lekki Concession Company (LCC), the firm which manages the tollgate.

Going further, he stated that he was reported to the President and initially accused of being behind the protests going on across the country; an allegation he has since denied. He refuted claims of giving the orders for the shooting of protesters at the Lekki Tollgate and questioned the logic behind the use of live arms on protesters who were unarmed.

“I will never, never be part of any carnage. I will never be part of that.”

According to Tinubu, it was his intervention that that spurred Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to respond to the demands of the protesters.

He said, “That was why he (Sanwo-Olu) set up the Judicial Commission of Inquiry. The governor has gone to the home of one of the victims to appeal to them. He has put N200m together as part of restitution and compensation for those attacked.”

Backstory

There has been reported vandalization of properties allegedly owned by the former Lagos State Governor, which was fuelled by rumors he had a hand in the shooting of peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza.

Hoodlums razed the Lekki Tollgate and there were also alleged attacks on Oriental hotel, Television Continental, amongst others.