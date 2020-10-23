Business
Contracts less than N5 billion will no longer be awarded to foreign firms – FG
FG has directed that contracts below N5 billion will no longer be awarded to any foreign firm.
The Federal Government of Nigeria has directed that contracts below N5 billion will no longer be awarded to any foreign firm.
This was disclosed in a verified tweet by the Personal Assistant on New Media to the President, Bashir Ahmad. According to Mr. Ahmad, the new order is in line with the proposed Local Content Bills being considered by the senate.
The FG directs that contracts not above N5bn will no longer be awarded to any foreign firms, this is in line with proposed Local Content Bills being considered by the Senate, the @FMWHNIG’s Engr. Abubakar Aliyu @sadiqatfifty, states that at a public hearing organised by the NASS.
— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) October 22, 2020
What you should know
Nigerian Local Content Development and Enforcement Bill 2020, is a bill that seeks to amend the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act, by expanding its scope to capture changes in the industry.
The bill proposes to:
- Create a Nigerian Content Council to be headed by the Vice-President.
- Deduct the sum of 2% from every contract awarded in Nigeria for the development of local content.
- Ensure that no expatriate is allowed to do a job in Nigeria that can be done by Nigerians and where there exists a gap, there must be modalities to bridge that gap by creating jobs for locals.
- Building capacities of local companies not only to compete in Nigeria but also abroad.
- Ensuring the patronage of made in Nigeria goods.
The bill went through second (2nd) reading at the House of Representatives and was subsequently referred to the Committee on Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring for further consideration.
What they are saying
Mr. Ahmad, in a verified tweet, said, “The FG directs that contracts not above N5bn will no longer be awarded to any foreign firms, this is in line with proposed Local Content Bills being considered by the Senate, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu states that at a public hearing organized by the NASS.”
#EndSARS: No excuse for that amount of brutality on unarmed civilians – Raila Odinga
Raila Odinga has said that there can be no excuse for the amount of brutality met on unarmed #EndSARS protesters in Nigeria.
The Former Prime Minister of Kenya, Raila Odinga says there can be no excuse for the amount of brutality on unarmed #EndSARS protesters in Nigeria and urged the African Union and Nigerian government to investigate actors of state brutality.
Mr Odinga disclosed this in a statement on Thursday afternoon, he also passed his sincere condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.
Statement on Police Brutality against protesters in Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/R2X8vor7oP
— Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) October 22, 2020
“The Police brutality and abuses that have gone on in Nigeria for the last couple of days, leading to multiple deaths and injuries of unarmed civilians are extremely worrying and unacceptable. There can be no excuse for that amount of brutality on unarmed civilians protesting misconduct on the part of the police,” Odinga said.
He added that the brutality that was meted out on the protesters is a reminder of “how precarious and threatened Africa’s march towards democratization, respect for rights and freedoms and the rule of law remains”.
He urged that the continent needs to disembark from the politics of confrontation and violence and engage issues to resolve differences. He also called on the African Union and Nigerian Authorities to “investigate the violence and murders that have gone on and hold the perpetrators to account.”
“Africa and its institutions must stand up for and condemn the brutalization of its citizens at home with the same energy and vigor it responds to the violations of its citizens abroad,” he said.
#EndSARS: Tinubu says he has no investment in LCC, collects no dime from Lekki Tollgate
Bola Tinubu has denied having any investment in the Lekki Concession Company.
Former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has denied having any kobo investment in the Lekki Concession Company (LCC), and as such has no dime in the funds generated at the Lekki Tollgate.
The rebuttal follows claims and allegations of his involvement in the shooting of unarmed protesters on Tuesday at the Lekki Tollgate. He was alleged to be livid from the losses made at the tollgate due to its shutdown by #EndSARS protesters; hence, the scheme to disperse protesters
Bola Tinubu debunked this rumor, in a telephone interview with Channels Television in the early hours of Wednesday.
In response to a question on his interest in the Lekki Tollgate, the APC leader said, “I have no dime, no kobo investment in the tollgate”.
He also denied having any investment in the Lekki Concession Company (LCC), the firm which manages the tollgate.
Going further, he stated that he was reported to the President and initially accused of being behind the protests going on across the country; an allegation he has since denied. He refuted claims of giving the orders for the shooting of protesters at the Lekki Tollgate and questioned the logic behind the use of live arms on protesters who were unarmed.
“I will never, never be part of any carnage. I will never be part of that.”
According to Tinubu, it was his intervention that that spurred Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to respond to the demands of the protesters.
He said, “That was why he (Sanwo-Olu) set up the Judicial Commission of Inquiry. The governor has gone to the home of one of the victims to appeal to them. He has put N200m together as part of restitution and compensation for those attacked.”
Backstory
There has been reported vandalization of properties allegedly owned by the former Lagos State Governor, which was fuelled by rumors he had a hand in the shooting of peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza.
Hoodlums razed the Lekki Tollgate and there were also alleged attacks on Oriental hotel, Television Continental, amongst others.
#EndSARS: Ikoyi Prison on fire, as Army foils jailbreak attempt
Ikoyi Correctional Centre in the Ikoyi area of Lagos is currently on fire.
Some buildings on the premises of the Ikoyi Correctional Centre are currently on fire, as there was an alleged jailbreak attempt by inmates. The fire emanating from the facility and seen in a video posted by Arise TV led to speculations of a possible jailbreak.
📹: Scene at Ikoyi Prison in Lagos pic.twitter.com/FOgtr2OskZ
— ARISE News Feed (@ARISEtv) October 22, 2020
Senator Tokunbo Ogunbajo confirmed the incident in a telephone interview with Arise TV. He disclosed that the cause of the fire outbreak is still unknown as security operatives and other personnel at the facility have done their best to curtail the inferno and restore order.
He emphasized that soldiers and other security operatives have arrived at the correctional facility, and there is no record of any escaped inmate, neither was there an attack from hoodlums.
According to him, the gunshots heard by neighbors, were fired to bring order and stem down unrest amongst inmates, who might want to seize the situation to escape.