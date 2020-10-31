Business
We plan to make migration of doctors unattractive – Health Minister
The FG says it’s making plans to invest more in healthcare infrastructure so as to make migration of skilled health workers unattractive.
The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has announced that the Federal Government plans to make the migration of skilled Nigerian Healthcare workers unattractive by investing in Healthcare infrastructure.
The Minister disclosed this on Friday, during the inspection of a recently launched cancer centre in Abuja.
Recall that Nairametrics reported in July that the FG resumed payments of improved Hazard Allowances to doctors, following threats by resident doctors to embark on strike if their hazard allowance needs were not met.
Other issues they wanted to address included the deplorable state of hospitals, and the lack of protective equipment for members of the union treating COVID-19 patients, which has led to the deaths of some doctors.
In September, Nairametrics reported that Health workers, under the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU), went on a 7-day strike on Monday 14th. The union had earlier warned of impending strike action to protest the poor funding and infrastructural decay in the health sector.
The Minister of Health, on Friday, said that the FG was aware of the challenges facing doctors and planned to provide better funding in the sector.
“I have heard the challenge of doctors leaving the country. We have plans to provide better funding for our hospitals in Nigeria and make such migration unattractive,” he said.
He added that the Cancer Centre performed well during the pandemic and that the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Jaf Momoh, had indicated plans of the hospital to encourage doctors to remain in the country.
Bottomline
Nigeria is facing an ever-increasing brain drain in the healthcare industry, due to the rising policies of skill-based immigration in Europe and North America, which give Nigerian healthcare workers access to much better standards of living and salary packages.
The brain drain, however, may not end anytime soon, as Nairametrics reported on Friday that the Canadian government plans to receive over 1.2 million immigrants in three years, from 2021 to 2023.
US military rescue American hostage in Northern Nigeria
The US military has successfully rescued an American hostage from armed men in the northern part of Nigeria.
The United States Military has announced that it successfully conducted a rescue operation in Northern Nigeria, where an American citizen, Philip Walton, aged 27, was “recovered” from armed men in the region.
This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Pentagon and reported by American news sources on Saturday.
“U.S. forces have conducted a hostage rescue operation in northern Nigeria “to recover an American citizen held hostage by a group of armed men. This American citizen is safe” and “no U.S military personnel were injured during the operation,” NBC News said.
Big win for our very elite U.S. Special Forces today. Details to follow!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2020
Fox News reported that it was the US Navy Seal team 6 that conducted the raid and nobody was injured in the exercise.
“U.S. forces conducted a hostage rescue operation during the early hours of 31 October in Northern Nigeria to recover an American citizen held hostage by a group of armed men,” Jonathan Hoffman, Pentagon spokesman said.
“We delivered on that commitment late last night in Nigeria, where some of our bravest and most skilled warriors rescued a U.S. citizen after a group of armed men took him hostage across the border in Niger,” Pompeo, US Secretary of State said.
We thank the Government of Nigeria for its partnership and support of this mission. pic.twitter.com/qieeRcEax2
— U.S. Mission Nigeria (@USinNigeria) October 31, 2020
There has been no official response from the Nigerian Army yet.
More details later…
Aig-Imoukhuede and ex-FIRS boss call for youth participation in public sector transformation
Nigeria’s transformation lies in the hands of its youths, who will go on to lead the public and private sectors to rebuild and lead a great nation.
Founder and Chairman, Africa Initiative for Governance (AIG), Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, and former Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Ifueko Omoigui-Okauru, have called for youth participation in the transformation of the public sector.
The duo, at the public lecture organised by AIG, emphasised on the importance of youth participation in transforming the sector.
Speaking on “Transforming the Public Sector in Nigeria: Reflections from My Leadership of the FIRS,” Omoigui-Okauru said:
“Leading reform or, indeed, any other organisational activity is a team sport. The strength of the institution is in the strength of the team – past, present and future.”
Aig-Imoukhuede agreed with the former FIRS boss, when he admitted that the strength of the FIRS team is apparent, even 10 years after her departure.
The AIG founder explained that the hope and future of the nation lies in the contributions of young people and those who are truly committed to Nigeria’s development.
He said, “The situation is urgent, we will further expand our scholarships and fellowships and intensify our investments to build a critical mass of capable leaders who can move our nation forward.
“Nigeria’s transformation lies in the hands of its youth, who will go on to lead the public and private sectors, and no stone must be left unturned, as we invest in them and build their capacity to rebuild and lead a great nation.”
According to him, the 2019/20 AIG Fellowship was awarded to Omoigui-Okauru in recognition of her outstanding contributions to public service, as the Executive Chairman of Nigeria’s Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).
“She spearheaded comprehensive tax reforms, culminating in the development of Nigeria’s first national tax policy, the modification of tax legislation and a remarkable improvement in the effectiveness of tax collection. Her achievements remain a reference point almost a decade after her tenure in office,” he added.
He explained that AIG grieved with the nation over the loss of life and property, following recent days of social unrest.
“We must use this momentary period of darkness as impetus to usher in a new dawn of enlightenment and progress. This is the time to envision what we want our nation to be and to move forward by building and empowering Nigeria’s next generation of leaders,” he said.
What you should know
The AIG scholarship programme awards five scholarships annually to promising future leaders to undertake a Master’s degree in Public Policy (MPP) at the University of Oxford’s Blavatnik School of Government.
This September, undeterred by COVID-19 challenges, it embarked on the national selection process to identify the 2021/22 AIG scholars for Nigeria and Ghana.
The founder said, “Recent events in Nigeria have threatened completion of the scholar selection exercise. We however regard these scholarships as being more important now than ever and will marshal whatever resources are required to complete the exercise in time to meet the closure date for BSG’s MPP application window. Shortlisted candidates will be required to follow stringent health and safety protocols.”
Canada to receive over 1.2 million immigrants in next 3 years
Canadian Government plans to receive over 1.2 million immigrants by 2023.
The Canadian Government plans to receive over 1.2 million immigrants in three years, from 2021 to 2023. The plan is to make up for a shortfall caused in 2020 by the Coronavirus pandemic.
This was disclosed by the Immigration Minister, Marco Mendicino, during a news conference on Friday.
Breakdown
* 401,000 new permanent residents- 2021
* 411,000 in 2022, and
* 421,000 in 2023 (an immigration rate equal to about 1% of Canada’s population).
He said, “The key to both short-term economic recovery and long-term prosperity is immigration.
“As with every other aspect of our lives, the pandemic has affected migration to Canada.”
The new target is about 50,000 per year higher than the previous goal.
To help make up the shortfall, Mendicino explained that the government would offer permanent resident status to temporary foreign workers, international students and asylum claimants already in Canada.
“Immigrants have been “critical” to Canada’s pandemic response, representing one in four health care workers in hospitals and elderly care homes. They also account for one-third of business owners in Canada.
“Whether they’ve been taking care of our most vulnerable, or putting food on our tables, newcomers have played an outsized role in our response to Covid-19,” he added.
What you should know
Canada, one of the top destinations of Nigerians, had expected to bring in 341,000 skilled workers, family members of Canadians and refugees this year.
Due to the closed borders and visa offices, quarantines and few available international flights, only a fraction were able to go to Canada.
Meanwhile, Nairametrics had reported in September when the Canadian government issued another round of invitation to 4,200 Express Entry Candidates, to apply for its permanent residency.
Canada held its 163rd Express Entry draw, inviting 4,200 immigration candidates to apply for permanent residence on September 16, being the second draw this month, with a comprehensive ranking system (CRS) score of 472. This is three points less than the previous draw held earlier in the month.
This draw matches the 4,200 ITAs issued in an Express Entry round on September 2, which ties it for the second-biggest draw ever. The biggest draw issued 4,500 ITAs on February 19, 2020. The large number of invitations being issued by Canada is a strong indication that it remains committed to welcoming high levels of immigrants in 2021 and beyond