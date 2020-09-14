Economy & Politics
JOHESU begins 7-day strike today
The union said it has exhausted all alternative measures before it declared a strike.
Health workers, under the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU), have embarked on a 7 day strike today, Monday 14th. The union had earlier warned of an impending strike action, to protest of poor funding and infrastructural decay in the health sector.
This was announced yesterday, in a tweet by the official handle of the Union. The union said it had exhausted all alternative measures before declaring strike.
This is the second major strike by health workers in Nigeria in 2020. In June, Members of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), embarked on an indefinite nationwide strike, over non-payment of special allowances for the resident doctors, deplorable state of hospitals, and lack of protective equipment for members of the union treating COVID-19 patients, leading to the death of some doctors in recent times.
By July, the FG announced payment of N15.8 billion hazard allowance to medical doctors in teaching hospitals, and primary healthcare centers across the country.
JOHESU said the strike action is to, “press home our demands, including poor funding and infrastructural decay in health sector, discriminatory policies and favoritism, poor welfare of our members,”
“owing backlog of salaries, and allowance of our members among other things. Nigerians should take note, we have exhausted all alternative means of dispute resolution, before declaring this warning strike. Failure to respond to our demands will result in indefinite strike action.”
The Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, warned that the strike action during a pandemic, ” is inimical to an equable settlement of the dispute, bearing in mind especially that this is a grave period of a pandemic, where the Federal Government has spent about N20 billion to pay April/May, and an additional N8.9 billion for June 2020 on COVID-19 hazard and inducement allowances, respectively, to all categories of health workers that are mainly JOHESU members.”
Fire destroys Smart Card Readers at INEC, Akure ahead of gubernatorial election
Fire destroyed a container housing Smart Card Readers in Akure, Ondo State capital.
There was a fire outbreak at the Akure office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in the late hours of Thursday, September 10. The fire destroyed a container housing Smart Card Readers, according to a tweet on its official Twitter handle @inecnigeria.
FIRE AT INEC OFFICE IN AKURE
Fire broke out today, Thursday September 10,2020 at the Ondo State Head Office of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Akure. The inferno, which gutted the container housing Smart Card Readers, started at pic.twitter.com/XuXh2j9WON
— INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) September 10, 2020
This is happening exactly a month to Ondo State’s October 10 gubernatorial election. The National Commissioner, INEC, Barrister Festus Okoye, also announced that a prompt investigation would commence, to determine the cause of the fire after the unfortunate incident has been contained.
There are no reported cases of deaths or injuries as at the time of report.
No foreign exchange for food and fertilizer importers – Buhari
The President would rather empower local farmers and producers than give forex to importers of fertilizer.
President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that food and fertilizer importers should not be given access to foreign exchange by the CBN. He said that the country would rather empower more local farmers, and use agriculture as a means to solve unemployment among youths.
The President announced this via his official Twitter handle, @MBuhari on Thursday evening.
READ: Covid-19: Unilever Nigeria suffers 40% revenue loss
I am restating it that nobody importing food or fertilizer should be given foreign exchange from the Central Bank. We will not pay a kobo of our foreign reserves to import food or fertilizer. We will instead empower local farmers and producers.
— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) September 10, 2020
“I am restating it that nobody importing food or fertilizer should be given foreign exchange from the Central Bank. We will not pay a kobo of our foreign reserves to import food or fertilizer. We will instead empower local farmers and producers.
“We have a lot of able-bodied young people willing to work, and agriculture is the answer,” Buhari stated.
This comes after the Nigeria Customs Service confirmed that 4 companies were given CBN emergency approval to import 262,000 tons of maize into Nigeria, due to maize scarcity, which had nearly crippled the poultry sector, after the CBN banned the processing of Forms M for maize/corn importation into the country.
3 bank directors resign from NESG in protest to CBN immunity letter
No fewer than 3 directors of the NESG resigned following a spat between the group and the CBN.
Nairametrics can authoritatively confirm that some members of the board of directors of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) have voluntarily resigned from their position.
Their resignation appears to be related to the recent spat between the NESG and the CBN following a controversial press release that purportedly claimed Godwin Emefiele was seeking immunity. The report also attacked the recent macroeconomic policies approach of the CBN in ensuring economic stability.
Back Story: Nairametrics earlier reported the CBN’s reaction to wide-ranging claims made against it by the NESG which suggested that section 51 of a proposed Banking and Other Financial Institution (BOFIA) Bill sought immunity for the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele.
The official press statement released by the CBN aimed at allaying some of the fears raised by the group which majorly bothered on its policy trust and issues such as its agricultural borrowing programme, immunity clause among others. The CBN, while admitting to taking extraordinary measures in order to stabilize the economy, fact-checked the issues raised by NESG.
However, the much-publicized and controversial attack on the apex bank did not go down well with some of the directors, who are upset that they were not carried along before the press release was issued. This is according to information provided to Nairametrics by a reliable source with knowledge of the resignations. Nairametrics reliable gathers that as a response of disapproval to the criticisms of the CBN, at least three bank directors namely – Kennedy Uzoka, the Group Managing Director of UBA Plc; Adesola Adeduntan, Managing Director of First Bank and Abubakar Suleiman, Managing Director of Sterling Bank Plc abruptly tendered their resignations on Wednesday.
Responding to the harsh criticism and demand by the group to review the recently enacted BOFIA Act, the chairman of The Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, Senator Uba Sani challenged the competence of the group. He said that the group lack the moral right to comment on the amendment of the BOFIA Act, especially when the Act went through public hearing and received thirty-two (32) memoranda in support. He described NESG’s critique as ”a shock and disappointment”.
We further gathered that the group’s last statement on Tuesday with the caption ‘Matters of Urgent Attention’, which did not have the approval of members of the Board, is what appears to have irritated most of the members and causing the disaffection amongst them. The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) is a non-profit, non-partisan private sector organization with a mandate to promote and champion the reform of the Nigerian economy into an open, private sector-led globally competitive economy.