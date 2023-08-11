The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has suspended its nationwide strike which it embarked on over 2 weeks ago and will resume work on Saturday.

According to media reports, this was confirmed by the National President of the association, Dr Emeka Orji, on Friday evening where he stated that the striking resident doctors will resume work by 8 am tomorrow.

Review expected in 2 weeks

Orji in a terse message said,

“Good evening. We just suspended the strike. Work to resume at 8 am tomorrow. We will review the progress made in two weeks.”

The resident doctors had complained that the working conditions in the Nigerian health sector had deteriorated to such a degree that their members were migrating to foreign countries.

What you should know