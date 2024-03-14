The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) and the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) have criticised the recent directive by the Federal Government banning the issuance of leave of absence to health professionals seeking opportunities abroad.

In response to the government’s move, NARD and JOHESU emphasized the need for addressing the underlying factors prompting health workers to migrate abroad in pursuit of better prospects, a phenomenon commonly referred to as ‘Japa’.

Minister of State for Health, Dr. Tunji Alausa, disclosed recently that health workers intending to pursue opportunities overseas must resign before embarking on such journeys, citing an Executive Order issued by President Bola Tinubu as the basis for the ban.

The criticism of the ban

However, NARD President, Dr. Dele Abdullahi, and JOHESU National Chairman, Dr. Kabiru Minjibir, expressed concerns over what they perceive as a reactive and inadequate approach to curbing brain drain in the healthcare sector.

While expressing gratitude towards the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare for their efforts in safeguarding the health sector, the President of NARD pointed out a discrepancy in the ministry’s understanding of retaining healthcare professionals.

He highlighted that healthcare workers, akin to other civil servants, adhere to civil service regulations.

When healthcare professionals leave the country, they typically resign or sometimes abscond, rather than taking a formal leave of absence.

Additionally, he emphasized that many individuals who take leave of absence intend to return.

Therefore, imposing a blanket ban on leave of absence may hinder opportunities for professional development, including training both domestically and internationally.

This raises questions about whether healthcare workers are being unduly restricted from pursuing educational opportunities beneficial to their practice.

Abdullahi highlighted the misalignment between the government’s directive and the practicalities of healthcare workers’ movements, emphasizing the necessity of consulting stakeholders and addressing the root causes of brain drain, including poor remuneration, inadequate facilities, and security challenges.

Minjibir echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the urgency of addressing health workers’ grievances and providing necessary support and resources to improve working conditions domestically.