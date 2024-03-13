The President of the National Association of Residents Doctors in Nasarawa State, Dr. Yakubu Adeleke, revealed that medical doctors across the 13 Local Government Areas of the state are resigning due to the non-implementation of promotions for eight years and the inadequate welfare package provided by the state government.

Speaking with newsmen in Lafia on Tuesday, Dr. Adeleke highlighted the grievances of doctors who have been tirelessly advocating for improved working conditions to no avail.

Despite promises from the state governor, Abdullahi Sule, to address their concerns, including promotions, hazard allowance, and salary adjustments, no concrete steps have been taken.

The mass resignation

Dr. Adeleke emphasized the demotivating effects of these challenges, including a wide salary disparity between state-employed doctors and those in federal institutions.

He called on the state government to urgently address these issues to prevent further resignations and ensure the delivery of quality healthcare services to the people of Nasarawa State.

In the past three months alone, over 50 medical doctors have resigned from the services of the Nasarawa state government, with more than 50% citing poor conditions of service as their reason for leaving.

The impact of this mass resignation is already being felt at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital in Lafia, where patients are experiencing long waiting times due to staffing shortages.

Responding to the crisis, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Gaza Gwamna, assured that the state government had commenced the implementation of welfare packages for doctors and was actively working to fill vacant positions through new employment opportunities.

He urged remaining doctors to remain calm while the government addresses their grievances.