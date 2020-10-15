Business
#EndSARS: Flutterwave denies that its Chairman ordered shutdown of its payment channel
Flutterwave has denied its Chairman ordered the suspension of its payment platform.
Flutterwave has denied that its Chairman, Tunde Lemo, allegedly ordered the suspension of the fintech firm’s payment platform to prevent the illicit flow of funds through the payment channel.
This rebuttal was contained in a public statement that was issued by Flutterwave, on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.
In the statement, Flutterwave said that contrary to the earlier report, the interview with their Chairman never took place and their payment platforms were up and running efficiently as usual.
The statement from Flutterwave reads:
“Our attention has been drawn to quotes by Thisday, Nairametrics and Arise TV which has been erroneously attributed to our Board Chairman, Tunde Lemo.
“Contrary to these reports, this interview never happened. Our payment platforms are up and running efficiently, as usual. Merchant payouts and collections are running seamlessly. Our consumer product, Barter by Flutterwave, is also completely operational.”
The fintech firm stated that they were overwhelmed by the love and support Flutterwave had received over the last few days, even as they continued to simplify payments for endless possibilities for customers.
Backstory
Nairametrics had earlier reported that Flutterwave’s Chairman, Tunde Lemo, allegedly revealed that he personally directed the suspension of the fintech firm’s payment platform.
The report said that Lemo, who is a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, disclosed that the decision was taken to prevent the illicit flow of funds through the payment channel.
Business
#EndSARS: I support the youths in this peaceful protests – Pastor Adeboye
The General Oversear of RCCG has declared his support for the ongoing EndSARS peaceful protests.
The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E. A. Adeboye says he supports the peaceful #EndSARS protests, as the protesters speak up against police brutality.
He made this known in a statement on Wednesday evening after protests continued around the country.
“The Redeemed Christian Church of God identifies with Nigerians presently protesting against brutality and the abuse of power by the very institution established to protect them,” the Church said.
The Church said it understands and appreciates the concerns of Nigerian youths and urges for an immediate end to police brutality across the country.
It added that it still notes the responsibility of the Police in maintaining law and order and urges for the Police to align its strategies with the needs of the people.
“The Church welcomes the disbandment of the SARS, and notes the establishment of a new outfit called the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) but advises that it should not be a case of old wine in a new bottle.”
RCCG urged young Nigerians to comport themselves orderly across the country and express themselves within the confines of the law.
Business
FG liberalizes the Mining sector, grants 5 years tax concession to miners
In efforts to liberalise the sector, the Federal Government has granted five years tax holiday for miners.
The Federal Government of Nigeria has intensified efforts in liberalizing the mining sector, by granting five years tax holiday for miners who operate in the nation’s mining sector and waivers on imported mining equipment amongst other perks.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite, and reported by Vanguard Newspapers.
Mr. Adegbite said, “We have three to five years tax holiday for miners in Nigeria. Also, duty and waiver on mining equipment imported into the country and government allows 100% ownership for foreign investors.”
The Nigeria Mining Week is an annual Business-to-Business event where key stakeholders in the mining sector are expected to converge to discuss and tackle key issues. Over the years it has been an enabler for the mining sector in Nigeria to leap forward.
Due to the pandemic, this year’s event will be virtual and the conference and exhibition are organized by Miners Association Nigeria (MAN), in conjunction with the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Clarion Events, and PwC.
Being a resource endowed country, the event is expected to avail an opportunity for the country’s potential to be exhibited to the rest of the world, enabling potential investors to have first-hand information about investment opportunities in the mining sector.
(READ MORE:Crude oil prices rally higher as OPEC+ ramps up effort to curb oversupply)
Backstory
Recall that Nairametrics had earlier reported sustained efforts on the part of the Ministry of Mining to shore up revenue and contribute to the GDP by 3.0% by 2025.
What they are saying
Commenting on the impact of the conference on the development of the mining sector in Nigeria, the National President of Miners Association of Nigeria, Kabir Kankara said, “The annual gathering aims at providing support for the development of the local workforce and the mechanization of the industry, and at facilitating the dialogue between the private and public sectors across the value chain, to boost the future of mining in Nigeria through collaboration and partnerships.
“With a network of industry leaders, investors, visionaries, and pioneers transforming the face of mining in the country, Nigeria Mining Week is the place to be, to uncover the latest projects, meet new partners, and land new deals.”
Why this matters
The recent efforts are in line with the drive of economic diversification as encapsulated in the Economic Recovery Growth Plan (ERGP). It is capable of increasing the revenue from the sector, creating more jobs, and reducing the over-reliance on oil.
Business
IPPIS: FG considers adopting ASUU’s proposed payment platform
The FG has said that it might consider adopting the UTAS alternative emoluments payment platform presented by ASUU.
The Federal Government has said that it might consider adopting the University Transparency Account System (UTAS) presented by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).
This was disclosed by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige while addressing the press after the two and half hours meeting with the Senate leadership and ASUU.
The UTAS, which is proposed by ASUU to the Federal Government, is an alternative emoluments payment platform to the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS)
After the meeting, which was facilitated by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, who said that the alternative payment platform presented by ASUU was homegrown and worth giving a thorough assessment test.
The Labour Minister said, “We agreed at the meeting to give the required consideration to the UTAS alternative they came up with, as a way of finding a lasting solution to the lingering crisis over the implementation of IPPIS. We have neither jettisoned the implementation of the IPPIS nor fully accepted UTAS.
“The level we moved to now is to subject ASUU’s scheme to integrity test and in doing so, it will be presented to users like the office of the Accountant General of the Federation on Wednesday. After that, it will be sent to the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and from there to the office of the National Security Adviser for a second look,” he stated.
He further said, “The platform is an option grown device that requires stage by stage consideration and it is good from the look of things.”
While confirming the outcome of the meeting, Chairman, Senate Committee on Tertiary Education and Tetfund, Senator Ahmad Baba Kaita, said that the discussion has not ended and that they are getting closer to a compromise between the 2 parties.
Backstory
Recall that members of ASUU have been on strike for about 7 months, due to the dispute with the Federal Government over the implementation of the IPPIS in the university system. The lecturers have claimed it violates the autonomy of Nigerian universities.