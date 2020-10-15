EndSARS: Flutterwave denies that its Chairman ordered shutdown of its payment channel

Flutterwave has denied that its Chairman, Tunde Lemo, allegedly ordered the suspension of the fintech firm’s payment platform to prevent the illicit flow of funds through the payment channel.

This rebuttal was contained in a public statement that was issued by Flutterwave, on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

In the statement, Flutterwave said that contrary to the earlier report, the interview with their Chairman never took place and their payment platforms were up and running efficiently as usual.

The statement from Flutterwave reads:

“Our attention has been drawn to quotes by Thisday, Nairametrics and Arise TV which has been erroneously attributed to our Board Chairman, Tunde Lemo.

“Contrary to these reports, this interview never happened. Our payment platforms are up and running efficiently, as usual. Merchant payouts and collections are running seamlessly. Our consumer product, Barter by Flutterwave, is also completely operational.”

The fintech firm stated that they were overwhelmed by the love and support Flutterwave had received over the last few days, even as they continued to simplify payments for endless possibilities for customers.

Backstory

Nairametrics had earlier reported that Flutterwave’s Chairman, Tunde Lemo, allegedly revealed that he personally directed the suspension of the fintech firm’s payment platform.

The report said that Lemo, who is a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, disclosed that the decision was taken to prevent the illicit flow of funds through the payment channel.