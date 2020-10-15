Cryptocurrency
Crypto: Popular Hedge Fund, Grayscale record best quarter ever
Popular American based hedge fund, Grayscale Investments, has had impressive growth after registering its third consecutive record-breaking quarter with more than a billion inflows recorded.
Bitcoin Trust, Grayscale Investments product remained the most widely selected investment product. Grayscale Investments in its most recent report for Q3 2020 report, total investments into the digital asset managers fund in those three months alone accounted for more than a billion dollars. Adding Q1, Q2, which were also record-breaking at their respective time, the year-to-date inflows surged to $2.4 billion.
Just for comparing our massive, the recent feat is, Grayscale had received $1.2 billion s2013 to 2019. This makes the year to date for 2020 inflows twice as much.
What you must know; Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Among Fastest Growing Investment Products: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust experienced $719.3 million in 3Q20 inflows.
- The Trust has seen its assets under management (“AUM”) surge from $1.9 billion to $4.7 billion YTD.
- Grayscale Bitcoin Trust does not operate a redemption program and its shares do not trade on a national securities exchange.
- Trust is therefore not an ETP or ETF. Still, if the Trust were compared to global ETPs and ETFs with over $1B AUM at the start of the year, it would rank as the third-fastest growing product YTD with an AUM increase of approximately 147%.
Backstory
Recall Nairametrics about five months ago, revealed how institutional investors and hedge funds around the world have been rushing to have a stake in crypto assets which all have been outperforming other financial assets in 2020.
A popular hedge fund based in New York –Grayscale Investments –caught the investment world by surprise by buying up Bitcoin (BTC) at a great rate in recent months.
What you need to know about Hedge Funds; They are firms that offer alternative investments to a specific type of investors (high net worth individuals), in a bid to protect their investment portfolios from market uncertainty, while generating positive returns regardless of market sentiments.
Cryptocurrency
Ethereum 2.0 launch targeted for 2020
Danny Ryan shared insights as to whether ETH 2.0’s launch is on schedule for this year.
Ethereum 2.0 is presently on point this year, according to the latest report released by Danny Ryan, the lead coordinator for the Ethereum 2.0 project.
In a Youtube video showing Ethereum Foundation’s official broadcast of the Zinken launch, Ryan shared his insights as to whether ETH 2.0’s launch is on schedule for this year.
“That’s my impression. This is an ongoing dialogue with client teams, and we need to take a second to look at this test net, but my understanding is that this will trigger the next series of things. There are always blockers that might show up. We need to do this responsibly.
“Us coming up with a launch date – it’s not me, it’s not [Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin], [rather] it’s this synthesis of everything that’s going on, conversations with engineering teams, and doing the best we can,” Ryan stated.
Backstory
Nairametrics earlier broke the news on Ethereum’s co-founder, Vitalik Buterin, providing updates on the prevailing framework for Ethereum 2.0, detailing plans to optimize the scalability of the world’s second most valuable crypto by market value.
Buterin said;
“The eth2 roadmap offers scalability, and the earlier phases of Ethereum 2.0 are approaching quickly, but base-layer scalability for applications is only coming as the last major phase of Ethereum 2.0, which is still years away.
“In a further twist of irony, Ethereum 2.0 usability as a data availability layer for rollups comes in phase 1, long before Ethereum 2.0 becomes usable for ‘traditional’ layer-1 applications.
“These facts put together lead to a particular conclusion, the Ethereum ecosystem is likely to be all-in on rollups (plus some plasma and channels), as a scaling strategy for the near and mid-term future.”
Vitalik Buterin said that in addition to these short-term concerns, a rollup-centric roadmap could also imply a re-envisioning of Ethereum 2.0 long-term future as a single high-security execution shard that everyone processes, plus a scalable data availability layer.
To see why this is the case, consider the following:
- Today, Ethereum has ~15 TPS.
- If everyone moves to rollups, we will soon have ~3000 TPS.
- Once phase 1 comes along, and rollups move to eth2 sharded chains for their data storage, we go up to a theoretical max of ~100000 TPS.
- Eventually, phase 2 will come along, bringing eth2 sharded chains with native computations, which give us… ~1000-5000 TPS.
Cryptocurrency
#EndSARS Twitter’s Jack Dorsey seeks support with Bitcoin
Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey has joined in support of the #EndSARS protest.
Billionaire boss of the leading social media platform Twitter, and payments company Square, Jack Dorsey, has joined in support of the #EndSARS protest that has overtaken Nigeria.
A few hours ago, Dorsey took to his Twitter handle to solicit support for Nigerian protesters seeking an end to Police brutality and calling for reforms.
He tweeted, “Donate via Bitcoin to help #EndSARS,” while also retweeting a tweet from the Feminist Coalition informing people of the modes by which contributions can be made.
Donate via #Bitcoin to help #EndSARS 🇳🇬 https://t.co/kf305SFXze
— jack (@jack) October 14, 2020
Twitter CEO has been a longstanding Bitcoin supporter. In the past, he has said Bitcoin is “probably the best” native currency of the internet due to it being “consensus-driven” and “built by everyone.”
Recall, some days ago, Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) led by Twitter’s Jack Dorsey on October 8th disclosed that it purchased, 4,709 bitcoins at an estimated worth of $50 million.
Square added it invested in cryptos because it saw it as a tool for economic enhancement via participation in the future of payment systems, which aligns with Square’s objectives.
Cryptocurrency
Publicly traded companies own 601,000 Bitcoins, gain $500 million
more than 601,000 BTC is held by companies listed on the Nasdaq and other exchanges around the world.
Publicly traded firms have now invested about $7 billion in the world’s most popular crypto.
Statistics, compiled by Bitcoin Treasuries show more than 601,000 BTC is held by companies listed on the Nasdaq, Australian Securities Exchange, Toronto Stock Exchange, London Stock Exchange, OTC Markets Group, Canadian Securities Exchange.
The 15 publicly traded companies with BTC treasuries have also gained $500 million since their respective time investing in Bitcoin.
The number one holder of this valuable crypto is Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust, which has a BTC treasury worth about $5.17 billion. CoinShares comes a distant second holding more than $802 million in BTC.
Michael Saylor, the company’s Chief Executive, disclosed why his company chose Bitcoin as a multigenerational investment.
“I considered investing our treasury in fiat, bonds, stocks, swaps, index funds, options, real estate, commodities, precious metals, art, & intangibles before settling on Bitcoin. It seems like the ideal long-duration asset – I don’t understand why anyone would want to trade it,” Saylor said.
In an explanatory note to Nairametrics, Ekene Ojieh, Head of Public Relations and Corporate Strategy at Buffalo Chase, a crypto analytic firm, gave vital insights on why BTC seems to be the next safe-haven asset. She said, “In the past few weeks, gold saw a new all-time high of $2034 which is about 42.6% in the last decade.”
She further said;
- Bitcoin has gained about 8.9 million percentages over the last decade. Security and scarcity are the topmost reasons why traders have trust in safe-haven assets like gold and bitcoin.
- Bitcoin would outperform gold in a foreseeable future because it’s easily accessible for anyone with internet and of course a more profitable asset than gold.
She spoke about the initial skepticism that traditional banks and global financial regulators had on bitcoin, which looks to be changing now
- The last decade has been quite challenging for bitcoin and the crypto space despite the enormous price increase. Regulators, investors, and mainstream traders were skeptical about bitcoin because of its volatility and how bitcoin works.
- In recent times, we have seen growth in the adoption of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in general; regulators and banks are finding an entry point into the crypto space.
- In addition, the market cap of both gold and bitcoin, which is 9 trillion dollars and 117.81 billion dollars respectively, shows that bitcoin still has a lot of potentials. Going by this trajectory, bitcoin is expected to gain more grounds, increase in value, and also be widely used/accepted.”