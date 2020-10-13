Paid Content
Visa and Standard Chartered partner to promote eCommerce payments in Nigeria
Standard Chartered in collaboration with Visa, has launched a new ‘Safe is Smart’ campaign to promote eCommerce payments in Nigeria.
Standard Chartered in collaboration with Visa, has today launched a new ‘Safe is Smart’ campaign, aimed at encouraging the adoption of eCommerce solutions, as Nigeria journeys onto economic recovery.
This campaign will promote and educate consumers on smart ideas and e-payments solutions that will drive sustainability, survival and business recovery in the e-payments ecosystem.
Following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the campaign also seeks to provide convenient and secure cashless payment alternatives through the Standard Chartered Visa Debit card, QR payment solutions and the Standard Chartered digital banking mobile app.
Commenting on the partnership, David Idoru Head of Retail Banking at Standard Chartered West Africa, noted that it is important to increase consumer awareness on the safety of cashless payments solutions. “eCcommerce transactions make a large percentage of consumer spend and we want to be able to support consumers through our digital solutions to help them make smart financial decisions especially during the Covid-19 period. Our retail banking business is heavily focused on championing a digitized payments revolution to provide convenience and access to our customers especially through our fully digital mobile app.
This partnership with Visa also further emphasizes our commitment to the financial wellbeing of our clients, as Standard Chartered Visa Card holders, will enjoy numerous benefits including points earned using our 360 rewards program and zero surcharges at the point of sales through the ‘Safe is Smart’ initiative, he added.
“The reality of the Covid-19 pandemic has presented a new shift in consumer behavior and through our network, we want to ensure that consumers are embracing the most secure payment solutions. Data from our Covid-19 impact tracker reveal that digital payments are on the rise, as more people now choose digital payments over cash transactions. The survey revealed that 39% of consumers in Nigeria started purchasing groceries online, 42% started purchasing food delivery online, while 43% of consumers started purchasing from pharmacies online for the first time” says Kemi Okusanya, Vice President Visa West Africa.
“The next evolution of payments is going to be driven by collaborations with financial institutions like Standard Chartered Bank. In a time as critical as this, our goal is to continuously foster innovation driven by technology to meet consumers’ every day needs, while driving the economy to recovery through accelerated eCommerce transactions,” she added.
Standard Chartered and Visa has since the pandemic continued to roll out initiatives that will help consumers and merchants mitigate and drive progression towards economic recovery.
About Standard Chartered
We are a leading international banking group, with a presence in 59 of the world’s most dynamic markets and serving clients in a further 85. Our purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity, and our heritage and values are expressed in our brand promise, Here for good. Standard Chartered PLC is listed on the London and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges as well as the Bombay and National Stock Exchanges in India.
About Visa Inc.
Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world’s leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network – enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company’s relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of connected commerce on any device, and a driving force behind the dream of a cashless future for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visit About Visa, https://www.visa.com.ng/ and @VisaAfrica.
Omoluabi Mortgage Bank changes name, launches new mobile app, corporate website
Omoluabi Mortgage Bank Plc. has changed its name to LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc.
Leading financial and investment services company, Omoluabi Mortgage Bank Plc, has changed its name to LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc.
The bank in a statement on Sunday said the name change followed the approval granted to it by the Central Bank of Nigeria and Corporate Affairs Commission.
It also announced the launch of a new mobile app, named TRUSTMOBILE, and a new corporate website.
It described the developments as fallouts of the strategies introduced by the new management of the bank, led by seasoned banker and technocrat, Mr. Adekunle Adewole, to ensure that it effectively discharges its commitments to it’s growing customer base.
The bank’s management was recently overhauled, while its board of directors was also reconstituted, following the acquisition of majority shareholding in it by Cititrust Holdings Plc.
According to the bank, with the increasing cultural diversity of its fast-growing customer base, it became necessary for it to adopt an image which correctly reflects its current outlook and strategic focus.
The statement further says that the name change is also a reflection of its corporate transformation plan, which primarily aims at delivering superior quality products and services to all customers, regardless of their status or location.
On the newly introduced mobile app and corporate website, the bank said both became necessary due the phenomenal growth it has achieved within a very short period and the need to adopt a multi-channel approach to service delivery for an enhanced customer experience.
Speaking on the development, chairman of the bank, Alhaji Adebayo Jimoh, said the new name reflects the renewed vision of the reconstituted board to transform LivingTrust into a leader in the nation’s financial landscape.
According to Jimoh, the new board which comprises tested administrators, technocrats and financial experts with track records of excellence, has mapped out strategies that would ensure the bank remains the partner of choice in the business of mortgage finance in the country.
On his own part, the bank’s Managing Director said the change of name reflects the evolution of Omoluabi Mortgage Bank over the past 27 years from a regional powerhouse to an emerging leading national player in the mortgage finance sub-sector of the economy.
Why you should choose Grenada for your next passport
Citizenship by Investment in Grenada is fast, financially sound, and provides global access opportunities.
The limitations of the Nigerian Passport in regard to global travel are very well documented. Citizens of Africa’s most populous country and largest economy only have visa-free access to 54 destinations that account for a combined 2.1% of the world’s GDP. In fact, according to La Vida Golden Visas’ Passport index, the Nigerian Passport is one of the lowest ranking passports in West Africa, even behind countries like Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana and Cameroon.
However, with a burgeoning technology scene and growing appetite amongst the rising middle class for international business, education and leisure, It is no surprise that more wealthy Nigerians are looking beyond the Nigerian passport and to second citizenships to provide greater mobility and access to global opportunities.
One avenue wealthy Africans have increasingly turned to is the acquisition of dual citizenships through government-approved investment programmes like Grenada’s Citizenship by Investment programme, which allows foreign individuals to acquire citizenships by investing in the country’s latest real estate marvel. A particularly popular government-approved project is Kimpton Kawana Bay Hotel Resort.
The ‘Isle of Spice‘ as it is most fondly called for its abundance of nutmegs and mace crops, Grenada, has emerged a particular favourite for wealthy Africans looking for a second passport. And with benefits including access to the US, China, Russia and the EU Schengen zone, tax haven, 60 to 90 days turnaround time and much cheaper cost to acquire, it’s not hard to see why.
The Grenada Citizenship by Investment Programme: Africa’s new sweetheart
Launched in August 2013 by the Grenada government to drive the economy, the Grenada Citizenship by Investment programme (CBI) is one of the world’s top-ranked CBI programmes and allows individuals and their families to obtain citizenship in Grenada. It offers a user-friendly second citizenship and a first-class investment opportunity whereby applicants can buy Government-approved real estate from USD220,000 like a unit in the Kimpton Kawana Bay resort, which is currently the most popular project. Citizenship by Investment in Grenada is fast, financially sound, and provides global access opportunities that other CBI programmes around the world simply cannot rival due to its low price and unique benefits.
Kimpton Kawana Bay
Kimpton Kawana Bay is a new beachfront 5-star luxury resort in Grenada. Title deeded studios and suites are for sale for the minimum investment of USD220,000 through Grenada’s acclaimed Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme, which allows purchasers to apply for Grenadian citizenship for themselves and their family in one application. The resort is ideally positioned on Grand Anse Beach, voted by CNN and Condé Nast Traveller as one of the world’s best beaches. The resort will be operated by an internationally recognised hotel brand – Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, part of IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group), one of the largest hotel groups in the world.
Benefits of Investing in the Kimpton Kawana Bay Project
Kimpton Kawana Bay offers hassle-free ownership with no annual out of pocket fees. There is a projected rental income of 3-5% through the transparent revenue-sharing model and personal accommodation usage of up to 2 weeks each year. After 5 years, investors are allowed to disinvest and recoup their initial investment should they require. The hotel, which will feature an infinity-edge pool overlooking Grand Anse Beach, state-of-the-art gym and spa facilities, exquisite fine dining restaurant, roof-top bar, beach bar, lounge with terrace, and water sports facilities already promises to be marvel and spectacular piece of real estate wonder.
A route to live and work in the United States of America
The E-2 Visa is an optional and secondary application which is available as an extra service to those who may want to gain residency in the USA. Should investors decide to take this step, they need to budget for an additional investment into a US business. There is no fixed amount set by the government, but it is recommended that applicants invest a minimum of $120,000 upwards and become at least a 50% shareholder in the company. This route is fast becoming more popular than the direct EB5 programme to the USA, which has lengthy delays and requires a much larger investment of $900,000+. It’s important to note that the E-2 visa category is not affected by the recent immigration bans announced by President Trump.
Unlocks a world of opportunities to Nigerians
According to La Vida’s Passport Report, Grenadian Passport is ranked 35 out of 109 countries when it comes to the most powerful passports in the world and combined with a Nigerian passport provides visa-free access to 163 countries, or 58.7% of the world’s GDP.
Tax Haven
Grenada imposes no foreign income, wealth, inheritance, capital gains, or gift tax. The simple and effective tax structure of the country makes it attractive to the world’s leading business people.
One application, four generations.
Grenada citizenship applications allow the main investor to include their spouse, dependent children, unmarried siblings, parents and grandparents under one family application. This allows large families also partake of the huge benefits the country has to offer, including high-quality education from St. George University.
Lifetime Citizenship
While changes in the political and legal structure of a country are normal, Grenada makes sure it doesn’t have any impact on your citizenship. This is why once you acquire its citizenship it stays with you for life. No subsequent changes in any policy can threaten your claim and you can reap the benefits for life.
Parting Notes
Visa-free travel, increased global business and education opportunities, creating a legacy for one’s family and having a ”Plan B” is just one of the many reasons investors take up second citizenship. And the Grenadian Citizenship offers several added attractions that many of its competitor countries simply do not.
These stocks have gained over 40% since we recommended them less than 6 months ago
Get great advice and stock recommendations when you subscribe to Nairametrics Stock Select Newsletter.
Every investor’s wish is to invest in stocks that help them make money. There is a feeling you get, when you buy stocks at a lowly price, only for it to gain a few weeks or months later. It even gets better if the stocks you bought that have gained in appreciation, also pay juicy dividends.
Nairametrics Stock Select Newsletter (SSN), was specially designed to help recommend stocks that are undervalued and dividend-paying, helping your portfolio grow. Since we launched in May 2020, we have recommended about 19 stocks, some of which have surpassed our target exit price as high as 40%. Here are some of our big winners.
READ: Apple and Tesla shares skyrocket after stock splits
Stanbic IBTC – Is one of our favorite banking stocks on our list of recommendations, for obvious reasons. The stock has gained a whopping 49%, since we recommended it back in May 2020. It was trading for N28.5 per share at the time and we believed it was highly undervalued and worth at least N35 per share. It closed last week at N42.5 per share, meaning if you bought when we recommended and still held it, you would have gained 49% in 152 days, as against our target exit of 22.8%.
Africa Prudential – We first recommended this stock in May 2020, following solid fundamentals and visionary leadership. Nairametrics founder, Mr. Ugo Obi-Chukwu had an opportunity to speak to the current CEO of the company, Mr. Obong Idong, and remarked that “he appears to be a visionary who is driven towards technology and innovation.” He also suggested that Obong had the support of his boss at pivoting the business into a full-fledged technology company.
READ: U.S stocks post gains in Q3, amid growing geopolitical uncertainty
When we recommended this stock, it was trading for N3.75 per share and an indicative dividend yield of a whopping 17.95%. Whilst we believed the stock was worth at least N7.35 per share, our target exit price was N4.70, providing a return of 25%. The share price closed at N5.73 on Friday, crossing our target exit price. If you bought this stock when we recommended it, you would have gained 52.8% in 159 days or less than 6 months.
GT Bank Plc – The second of the three banks on our list came highly recommended after it got pummeled, as investors feared the impact of the pandemic. It fell to as low as N16 per share in March, and we bought as much as we could. However, we recommended this stock in May when it was trading for N21 per share. Nevertheless, we had high expectations and placed a target exit price of N25 per share for the stock, which translates to an 18.5% gross return. 159 days after, the stock is trading for N30.4 per share, with a gross return of 44.1%. So, if you subscribed when we recommended this stock, you will be up by a whopping 44.1%.
READ: Apple, Microsoft gain over 1%, propels Nasdaq up
Lafarge Plc – This is one of our more recent stocks, having been recommended late in July 2020. At the time; we thought the stock was ‘on the cusp of a new era’ after it spun off its South African loss-making subsidiary to focus on Nigeria. Since then, its fundamentals have improved, propelling the stock into one of the best performers this year. When we recommended the stock, it was trading for N11.75 per share, with a target exit price of N15 per share or 27.7%. Well, it is 76 days later, and the stock is now trading for N17 per share, effectively beating our target selling price. The stock is now up 44.7%.
United Capital – Investors who bought this stock when we recommended it for N2.63 per share are holding on to one of the hottest stocks on the exchange. When we recommended this stock, our target return was 35% or N3.5 per share. By Friday, 105 days later, the stock hit our target price and now it’s up 35%.
Surely, these are not the only winners we have in the Stock Select Newsletter. Vitafoam has gained 20% since we recommended it 98 days ago. MTN has gained 31% since we also recommended it, while Axa Mansard has gained 23% (in just 63 days). We also have some recommended stocks that we believe are still undervalued, with the potential to gain over 20%.
Disclaimer – Stock Picking is not a science, and you cannot always be sure of making the right calls. It has not been rosy all the way, as a few of the recommended stocks are performing worse than expected. However, because we post our newsletters weekly, we can frequently evaluate our recommendation, assessing if some of our fundamentals are still as solid as they were when we first selected the stock.
Subscribe to Nairametrics Stock Select Newsletter here.