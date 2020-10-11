Debt Securities
Nigeria will not issue Eurobonds, says Vice President Yemi Osinbajo
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo disclosed recently that Nigeria will not be issuing Eurobonds.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo disclosed recently that Nigeria will not be issuing Eurobonds due to their costs, and was considering further options in capital to boost Africa’s largest economy in the face of a looming recession.
The Vice President said this in a report credited to Reuters News.
“We are not likely going to explore again the Eurobond market because we are trying to avoid commercial borrowing,” Osinbajo said.
Africa’s largest economy has been on the squeeze, with the worst pandemic known to man, disrupting Nigeria’s major export earning, crude oil, and the poor participation of foreign portfolio investors which crunched Nigeria’s earning at unprecedented levels.
However, Michael Nwakalor, a Macroeconomist at CardinalStone Research, in a note seen by Nairametrics gave key vital insights on why Nigeria’s fiscal players might consider such a move in view of taking the FGN 2021 budget into play.
“In our view, given its ever-widening budget deficit and concurrent FX needs, Nigeria may be tempted to revisit the Eurobond market next year after having shelved plans to raise $3 billion in 2020 following the COVID-19 outbreak. However, a return to the international debt market may, ultimately, depend on external financing conditions. Even though weaker oil prices and domestic FX liquidity issues are concerning, the Fed’s long-term dovish posture and relative stability in the Eurobond market suggest that a few providers of long-term capital may still be up for some risks. That said, investors are likely to demand a premium to pre-pandemic levels of c.7.5%, on duration, for a potential Eurobond issuance,” it stated.
If recent body language, statements by Nigeria’s fiscal policymakers are taken into full consideration, it’s likely Nigeria might consider multinational lenders like World Bank rather than going to the overseas debt market, as the nation seeks cheaper options in building its commodity-dependent economy.
Debt Securities
FMDQ Clear gets SEC approval as Nigeria’s premier central counterparty clearing house
FMDQ Clear has been granted Approval-In-Principle for Central Counterparty Registration by the SEC.
FMDQ Clear, a subsidiary of the FMDQ Group and Nigeria’s premier counterparty, has been granted Approval-In-Principle by the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) for Central Counterparty Registration.
This disclosure was made by the FMDQ Group through a statement in a series of tweet posts on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
This groundbreaking and game-changing milestone will help redefine the landscape for financial transactions and introduce endless possibilities of permissible products that can be developed and deployed within the ecosystem towards delivering long-standing prosperity for the Nigerian economy.
READ: CBN warns banks against rising level of Non Performing Loans
The statement from FMDQ reads, “FMDQ Clear, Nigeria’s first Central Clearing House, landmarks as Nigeria’s Premier Counterparty, as the Security and Exchange Commission grants Approval-In-Principle for Central Counterparty Registration.”
It states that this game-changing milestone is to usher in the actualization of strategic initiatives that will enable the development of thriving repurchase agreements, derivatives and commodities market in Nigeria like other developed economies and markets.
READ: Bitcoin whale transfers 11,230 BTC worth $116 million
Going further, it also pointed out that as a critical Financial Market Infrastructure, FMDQ Clear, as a Central Counterparty, will de-risk the market by interposing itself between counterparties, becoming the buyer to every seller and seller to every buyer, thereby aggregating and consolidating counterparty risk.
The regulatory environment for the establishment of central counterparty was set with the publishing of the robust and world-class rules on central counterparty in December 2019 after having actively engaged with market participants for several years on them.
READ: NG Clearing gets SEC’s approval to launch Central Counterparty Clearing House
A central clearing counterparty, also known as central counterparty (CCP), is referred to as a financial institution that takes on counterparty credit risk between parties to a transaction and provides clearing and settlement service for trades in foreign exchange, securities, options and derivative contracts. CCPs are highly regulated institutions that specialize in managing counterparty credit risk.
Just in!!! FMDQ Clear Landmarks as Nigeria's Premier Central Counterparty following the approval-in-principle of the @SECNigeria. pic.twitter.com/s9WabCEzQs
— FMDQ Group (@FMDQGroup) September 30, 2020
Debt Securities
DMO takes advantage of MPR cut, allots a total of N103.81 billion
Debt Management Office of Nigeria (DMO) has issued a total of N103.81 billion worth of bonds.
In a swift response to the MPC rate cut, the Debt Management Office of Nigeria (DMO) has issued a total of N103.81 billion worth of bonds, which is about 71.59% of the total amount offered. The allotted amount comprises of N66.97 billion, N25.43billion, N6.81 billion, N4.60 billion respectively, for the 10, 15, 25, and 30-year tenors.
Recall that DMO had earlier announced its offering of the Federal Government bond worth N145 billion. The auctioning of the offer took place on September 23, 2020, and it was oversubscribed by N215.22 billion.
According to recent data by the Debt Management Office, verified by Nairametrics; out of the 78, 71,57,104 total bids for the bonds; 50, 13, 7, and 6 bids were successful.
(READ MORE:Nigerian Treasury Bills plunge to 3.39% per annum)
The average yield fell by 7bps to 7.21%, as the yield at the mid-end of the curve contracted the most 13bps to 7.31%. In the short and long end, yields fell by 1bps and 7bps to 4.16% and 9.57% respectively.
READ: DMO reacts to alleged N1.08 billion corruption scandal rocking the agency
The bond auctioned was oversubscribed by 2.48 times. Bid to cover ratio was highest on the 30-year bond by 35.64 times, offered at 8.92% per annum. The 6-year, 15-year, 25-year, and 30-year bonds were offered at 6%, 8.52%, 8.9%, and 8.94% as against 6.70%, 9.35%, 9.75%, and 9.90% at the previous auction.
READ: DMO discloses facts about Chinese loans to Nigeria, states terms of the loans
Analysts expect the relatively quiet trend to persist tomorrow, as the bulk of the attention will be skewed towards the bond auction.
Debt Securities
United Capital Plc lists N10 billion fixed rate bonds
United Capital Plc has listed its N10bn, 5 Year 12.5% Senior Unsecured Fixed Rate Series I Bonds.
Today, September 22, 2020, the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) announced the listing of United Capital Plc’s N10 billion, 5 year senior unsecured fixed-rate series bonds due 2025, with a 12.5% interest.
In a statement made available on the NSE website, and signed by Godstime Iwenekhai, Head, Listings Regulation, the medium-term bond will be issued as part of the N30 billion Debt Issuance Programme.
The subscription for the offer will last for twelve (12) days, as the offer will open on the 4th of May, 2020, and close on the 15th of May, 2020.
READ: UBA Plc H1’2020 results, a true reflection of its rightsizing decision?
Today, @UnitedCap, listed its N10Bn, 5 Year 12.5% Senior Unsecured Fixed Rate Series I Bonds Due 2025 under the N30,000,000,000 Debt Issuance Programme on the Exchange. pic.twitter.com/BJ2Z0VAROq
— The Nigerian Stock Exchange (@nsenigeria) September 22, 2020
READ: Some experts are uncertain of what to expect from money markets in H2 2020
Summary of the offer
- Issuer: United Capital Plc
- Offer date: 28th of May, 2020
- Maturity date: 28th of May, 2025.
- Units of sale: 10,000,000
- Price: N1000 per units offered
- Coupon rate: 12.5%
Redemption: Semi-annually, and payable in arrears on 28th November and 28th May of each year, up to and including the Maturity Date.
READ: Savannah Petroleum secures $5 million initial tranche loan
Note: Senior unsecured bonds are a non-convertible corporate bond, that is not subordinated to any other unsecured indebtedness of the related issuer. Hence, it guarantees bondholders a quick payout in cases of default. While a fixed rate bond is a long-term bond, with an already specified coupon rate (Interest).
United Capital Plc, is a leading African financial and investment banking group, providing bespoke value-added service to its client. The firm was incorporated in Nigeria on March 14, 2004.