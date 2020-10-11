Market Views
Access Bank, First Bank up, investors gain N747 billion W/W
Fifty-three (53) equities appreciated at price during the week, higher than thirty-six (36) equities in the previous week.
The All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both appreciated by 5.30% to close the week at 28,415.31 and N14.852 trillion respectively. Investors gained 747.19 billion.
- A total turnover of 3.140 billion shares worth N35.372 billion in 35,099 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast with a total of 1.532 billion shares valued at N16.901 billion that exchanged hands last week in 17,882 deals.
- The Financial Services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 2.325 billion shares valued at N25.816 billion traded in 21,306 deals; thus contributing 74.05% and 72.99% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
- The Oil and Gas industry followed with 200.567 million shares worth N1.012 billion in 1,977 deals.
- The third place was the Industrial Goods industry, with a turnover of 149.200 million shares worth N3.631 billion in 2,991 deals.
- Trading in the top three equities namely Zenith Bank Plc, FBN Holdings Plc, and United Bank for Africa Plc. (measured by volume) accounted for 1.236 billion shares worth N15.724 billion in 9,774 deals, contributing 39.36% and 44.45% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
- Fourteen (14) equities depreciated in price, lower than fifteen (15) equities in the previous week, while ninety-six (96) equities remained unchanged, lower than one hundred and twelve (112) recorded in the previous week.
Top gainers
- ETERNA PLC. 2p .74 0.89 32.48% to close at N3.63
- INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES PLC. up 21.03% to close at N4.72
- AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC up 20.63% to close at N5.73
- TRANS-NATIONWIDE EXPRESS PLC. up 19.48% to close at N0.92
- FBN HOLDINGS PLC up 19.23% to close at N6.20
- ACCESS BANK PLC. up 16.42% to close at N7.80
- GLAXO SMITHKLINE CONSUMER NIG. PLC. up 16.00% to close at N5.80
- NASCON ALLIED INDUSTRIES PLC up 15.87% to close at N12.05
- LINKAGE ASSURANCE PLC up 15.79% to close at N0.44
- NIG. FLOUR MILLS PLC. up 14.81% to close at N4.65
Top losers
- UACN PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY PLC down 11.96% to close at N0.81
- TRIPPLE GEE AND COMPANY PLC. down 10.00% to close at N0.36
- DEAP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT & TRUST PLC down 10.00% to close at N0.27
- ACADEMY PRESS PLC. down 6.90% to close at N0.27
- CONOIL PLC down 5.57% to close at N14.40
- LAW UNION AND ROCK INS. PLC. down 5.17% to close at N1.10
- JAIZ BANK PLC down 4.84% to close at N0.59
- CHAMS PLC down 4.76% to close at N0.20
- UNION DIAGNOSTIC & CLINICAL SERVICES PLC down 4.00% to close at N0.24
- OANDO PLC down 2.62% to close at N2.23
Outlook
Nigerian bourse recorded impressive gains in the week amid growing political uncertainty across Nigeria’s borders
- Nigeria’s major export earning asset, crude oil printed higher as Hurricane storm threatened 17% of America’s crude oil supplies, thereby trading at $43/Barrel.
- Significant buying pressures from Nigeria’s notable stocks rallied investors inflows W/W, as institutional investors took advantage of decent stocks that were trading relatively at a discounted level.
- On the macro level, Nigeria’s 2021 budget revealed plans to finance the deficit with flows from new borrowings (N4.28 trillion), privatization proceeds (N205.15 billion), and drawdowns from multilateral and bilateral loans secured for specific projects and programs (N709.69 billion).
- Nairametrics expects you to seek the counsel of a certified Stockbroker when choosing stocks to buy, as Nigerian Stocks often exhibit cyclic returns.
Cryptocurrency
5 major reasons it’s good to buy Bitcoin
The world’s most attractive cryptocurrency has an edge that smart investors can not afford to ignore.
The present trends and macros surrounding the world’s flagship crypto Bitcoin suggest that there seem to be more than meets the eye. Nairametrics computed five major fundamentals that give the world’s most attractive crypto an edge that a good investor can’t afford to ignore.
1.The decline of Bitcoins on crypto exchanges is at a record low
When coins on spot exchanges drop, it’s a sign that new buyers are coming in to scoop coins off the markets and move them into cold storage HODL, and we are seeing new HODLers right now. Very macro bullish.
With so much demand, especially from institutional investors like Grayscale and Microstrategy, it might just be a matter of time for the world’s flagship crypto to jump the bullish wagon in the long term.
The decline of BTC exchange balances signals reduced selling pressure. In August 2020, 2.6 million BTC was being held on exchanges. This is significantly lower than the last time Bitcoin hit a local top a year ago (2.8 million), and lower than before the sell-off in March (2.9 million).
2. The number of entities with a balance equal to or above 1000 BTC continues to rise
The signs are bullish, as we still haven’t broken the upward trend line, despite the dip at the start of September.
The number of #entities with a balance of >= 1k $BTC continues to increase. #Whales#Bullish as we still have not broken the upward trend line despite the dip during the start of September.#Bitcoin #Crypto
Source: @glassnode pic.twitter.com/ZXTnuk1N6v
— Double-U (@DoubleU_theory) September 14, 2020
As BTC whales accumulate BTCs, Bitcoin’s circulating supply reduces, and this can weaken any bearish trend that BTC finds itself in. This means that over time, it’s possible that as Bitcoin approaches its fixed supply of 21 million coins, the price of BTC will go up, with BTC’s present demand factored in.
3. Many Bitcoin holders are refusing to sell
Recall that Nairametrics about two months ago, revealed how investors remain bullish in the long term, despite the blurred global economic outlook and resurgence of the COVID-19 virus.
The percentage of supply owned by entities holding ≤ 10 $BTC grew from 5.1% to 13.8% in 5 years, while the percent held by entities with 100-100k BTC declined from 62.9% to 49.8%.
These show that more retail investors are grabbing a stake in the most popular crypto asset, thereby diminishing the strength of BTC whales.
4. Bitcoin has safe haven properties
Bitcoin has a significant first-mover advantage, not only because it’s the first crypto as we know it, but because it was the first one with a gold-like store of value properties.
As such, it enjoys tremendous network effects (not dissimilar to those experienced by social networks like Facebook and Twitter) due to its vibrant community of users, developers, miners, exchanges, custodians, etc.
Nothing demonstrates this better than the fact that Bitcoin is an open-source project that can be copied or forked by anyone in the world at any moment. And yet despite being forked many times over the years, it remains the dominant crypto (store of value or otherwise) both in terms of market capitalization and liquidity. This race is Bitcoin’s to lose.
5. Public-listed global brands are using Bitcoin to hedge inflation
Some weeks back, MicroStrategy, a publicly-traded company based in America, adopted Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset to hedge against fiat inflation. This is a big deal, as BTC is being used as intended – a hard money/savings instrument.
“Our investment in Bitcoin is part of our new capital allocation strategy, which seeks to maximize long-term value for our shareholders,” said Michael J. Saylor, CEO, MicroStrategy Incorporated.
“This investment reflects our belief that Bitcoin, as the world’s most widely-adopted cryptocurrency, is a dependable store of value and an attractive investment asset with more long-term appreciation potential than holding cash,” he added.
Disclaimer: The objective is to give the needed insight on the world’s most valuable crypto prevailing in the ever-changing global financial market. This should not be seen as a piece of investment advice or guide, as Nairametrics advises one to seek the services of a certified financial advisor for such.
Readers should also note that the historical performances of this financial asset do not guarantee future performance. Therefore, Nairametrics doesn’t bear any responsibility for any trading loss you might incur as a result of using this data.
Currencies
Investors flock to U.S dollar
Investors tilted more towards the dollar as it edged up 0.19% to 93.920 by 4.40 am GMT.
The U.S dollar got powered up on Wednesday at London’s trading session. This gain is coming as global investors flock in droves into the safe-haven currency, after digesting U.S. President Donald Trump’s surprising cancellation of talks on the latest stimulus packages.
The U.S. Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of other currencies, edged up 0.19% to 93.920 by 4.40 am GMT.
The suspension of trade talks brought in high volatility after the President was discharged a few days ago from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he was being treated for COVID-19.
Why the U.S dollar is up
President Trump’s cancellation of the stimulus deal could further create fundamental shocks to the U.S. economy, which was already looking fragile, though inflows of funds into safe-haven assets like the U.S dollar will increase.
However, it should be noted that after calling off the stimulus talks with the Democrats, US President Trump is calling for more targeted support — $25 billion for airlines and $135 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program — out of unused funds from the Cares Act.
Quick fact; The U.S. Dollar Index tracks the American dollar against a basket of other major currencies (like the Japanese yen, British pound sterling, Swedish Krona, and Euro). Individuals hoping to meet foreign exchange payment obligations via dollar transactions to countries like Europe, and Japan, would need to pay fewer dollars in meeting such obligations.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, also spoke on President Trump’s cancellation of the stimulus deal. He said:
“The USD dollar is back on yet another “safe-haven” binge as the risk-on mood got tripped up on the way to stock market nirvana when President Trump pulled the plug on a stimulus deal.
“An assortment of tales was making the rounds, mind you, mostly after the fact variety as to why risk appetite was moving higher, including relief about President Trump’s health, hopes for a ” big government” fiscal stimulus or comfort that the election outcome might be sufficiently wide to rule out a contested result.”
In addition, the prevailing macro suggests that global investors’ present mood will be dampened on taking more risks, but the U.S dollar looks to be supported for now as global investors turn more cautious towards strengthened geopolitical uncertainty.
Best performing global financial assets in the last 7 days
Here’s an insight into the top-performing financial assets around the world.
Investment performance helps individuals to understand if their specific financial assets are performing or underperforming. It also provides the needed insight to help an investor modify or maintain his/her strategies
Methodology: Nairametrics, with the help of other leading financial data providers, through their price assessments performance in percentage terms, ranked the financial assets at specific categories.
The objective is to give the needed insight of top-performing financial assets around the world, and should not be seen as a piece of investment advice or guide, as Nairametrics advises one to seek the services of a certified financial advisor for such services.
For Commodities, U.S stocks, Currencies, and Cryptos, the most recent weekly performance was used.
In the case of Nigerian stocks, Nairametrics used the previous week’s top gainers for easier clarity.
Readers should also note that the historical performances of these financial assets do not guarantee future performance.
Explore the Nairametrics Research Website for Economic Data
Top 5 gainers in the Commodity market in the last 7 days
- US Wheat 6.03%
- US Soybean Meal 6.02%
- US Sugar 4.77%
- Oats 4.43%
- US Corn 4.21%
Source: Investing.com
Top 5 gainers in the Nigerian bourse last week
- Total Nigeria Plc. 21.00%
- Oando Plc 12.81%
- Sterling Bank Plc. 10.34%
- Champion Brew. Plc. 9.88%
- Ikeja Hotel Plc 9.78%
Source: Nigerian Stock Exchange
Top 5 gainers in the Crypto market in the last 7 days
- Celsius Network 46.6%
- Zilliqa 34.5%
- Ampleforth 25.2%
- Monero 18.0%
- Zcash 17.9%
Source: Coingecko
Top 5 gainers in the Currency market in the last 7 days
- CAD/JPY 1.01%
- GBP/USD 0.98%
- GBP/JPY 0.96%
- NZD/USD 0.0.90%
- NZD/JPY 0.89%
Source: Investing.com
Top 5 U.S Stocks in the last 7 days
- American Express 6.28%
- Boeing 4.65%
- UnitedHealth 4.60%
- Dow 4.32%
- Travelers 3.07%
Source: Investing.com
