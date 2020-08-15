GUINNESS, NB, SEPLAT, AIRTEL, UNILEVER record impressive gains, investors gain N82.46 billion WoW

Nigerian bourse ended the week cumulatively on a bullish note. The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both appreciated by 0.63% to close the week at 25,199.84 points and N13.146 trillion respectively. Investors gained N82.46 billion WoW.

A total turnover of 1.327 billion shares worth N13.934 billion in 19,392 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.065 billion shares valued at N10.798 billion that exchanged hands last week in 20,482 deals.

The Financial Services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 886.545 million shares valued at N8.360 billion traded in 10,161 deals; thus contributing 66.79% and 60.00% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Conglomerates industry followed with 155.956 million shares worth N187.728 million in 828 deals. In third place was the Consumer Goods industry, with a turnover of 141.099 million shares worth N2.229 billion in 3,403 deals.

Trading in the top three equities – Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc and Zenith Bank Plc. (measured by volume) accounted for 419.455 million shares worth N6.079 billion in 3,854 deals, contributing 31.60% and 43.63% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Twenty-nine (29) equities appreciated at price during the week, lower than Forty-one (41) equities in the previous week.

Thirty-three (33) equities depreciated in price, higher than Eighteen (18) equities in the previous week, while one hundred and one (101) equities remained unchanged, lower than one hundred and four (104) equities recorded in the previous week

Top gainers

CADBURY NIGERIA PLC. up 12.88% to close at N7.45

NIGERIAN BREW. PLC. up 12.5% to close at N36.00

UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC. up 11.61% to close at N12.50

C & I LEASING PLC. up 10.00% to close at N4.40

SEPLAT PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT COMPANY PLC up 10.00% to close at N385.00

GUINNESS NIG PLC up 9.22% to close at N15.40

AIRTEL AFRICA PLC up 9.20% to close at N380.00

LASACO ASSURANCE PLC. up 8.33% to close at N0.26

FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC up 8.19% to close at N3.70

PRESCO PLC up 7.29% to close at N51.50

Top 10 losers

CHAMPION BREW. PLC. down 25.26% to close at N0.71

IKEJA HOTEL PLC down 25.00% to close at N0.84

CORNERSTONE INSURANCE PLC down 10.91% to close at N0.49

N NIG. FLOUR MILLS PLC. down 10.00% to close at N3.87

CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLCdown 9.76% to close at N0.37

HONEYWELL FLOUR MILL PLC down 9.52% to close at N0.95

INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES PLC. down 9.52% to close at N2.85

ARBICO PLC. down 9.35% to close at N1.26

ACADEMY PRESS PLC. down 9.09% to close at N0.30

UNITY BANK PLC down 8.47% to close at N0.54

Outlook

Nigerian bourse ended the week cumulatively on a positive note as bluechip stocks like GUINNESS, NB, SEPLAT, AIRTEL, UNILEVER recorded an impressive gain.

This was partly triggered by soaring crude oil prices despite the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic and rising unemployment data recently released.

