Connect with us
nairametrics
UBA ads

Stock Market

GUINNESS, NB, SEPLAT, AIRTEL, UNILEVER record impressive gains, investors gain N82.46 billion WoW

This was partly triggered by soaring crude oil prices despite the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published

1 min ago

on

Nigerian Stock Exchange, Nigerian Stocks, Daily market summary, NSE, Bourse bows to bears as ASI dip 0.55% on Friday, NSE: Bears dominant reign continues as ASI shed 4.91% on Tuesday, Bearish trend persists at Nigerian Stock Exchange, as investors lose N456 billion, Bears return, Nigeria’s local bourse drops 0.12%, Bears return Nigeria's ASI index down 3.12% Investors lose N370 billion, Bulls lift Nigerian bourse up 0.10%, as trading volume picks up,  BUACEMENT, CADBURY, WAPCO Bring the Bears to Party, Investors Lose N198.05 Billion

Nigerian bourse ended the week cumulatively on a bullish note. The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both appreciated by 0.63% to close the week at 25,199.84 points and N13.146 trillion respectively. Investors gained N82.46 billion WoW.

A total turnover of 1.327 billion shares worth N13.934 billion in 19,392 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.065 billion shares valued at N10.798 billion that exchanged hands last week in 20,482 deals.

The Financial Services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 886.545 million shares valued at N8.360 billion traded in 10,161 deals; thus contributing 66.79% and 60.00% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Conglomerates industry followed with 155.956 million shares worth N187.728 million in 828 deals. In third place was the Consumer Goods industry, with a turnover of 141.099 million shares worth N2.229 billion in 3,403 deals.

Trading in the top three equities – Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc and Zenith Bank Plc. (measured by volume) accounted for 419.455 million shares worth N6.079 billion in 3,854 deals, contributing 31.60% and 43.63% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

GTBank 728 x 90

Twenty-nine (29) equities appreciated at price during the week, lower than Forty-one (41) equities in the previous week.

Thirty-three (33) equities depreciated in price, higher than Eighteen (18) equities in the previous week, while one hundred and one (101) equities remained unchanged, lower than one hundred and four (104) equities recorded in the previous week

Top gainers

  • CADBURY NIGERIA PLC. up 12.88% to close at N7.45
  • NIGERIAN BREW. PLC. up 12.5% to close at N36.00
  • UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC. up 11.61% to close at N12.50
  • C & I LEASING PLC. up 10.00% to close at N4.40
  • SEPLAT PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT COMPANY PLC up 10.00% to close at N385.00
  • GUINNESS NIG PLC up 9.22% to close at N15.40
  • AIRTEL AFRICA PLC up 9.20% to close at N380.00
  • LASACO ASSURANCE PLC. up 8.33% to close at N0.26
  • FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC up 8.19% to close at N3.70
  • PRESCO PLC up 7.29% to close at N51.50

Top 10 losers

  • CHAMPION BREW. PLC. down 25.26% to close at N0.71
  • IKEJA HOTEL PLC down 25.00% to close at N0.84
  • CORNERSTONE INSURANCE PLC down 10.91% to close at N0.49
  • N NIG. FLOUR MILLS PLC. down 10.00% to close at N3.87
  • CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLCdown 9.76% to close at N0.37
  • HONEYWELL FLOUR MILL PLC down 9.52% to close at N0.95
  • INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES PLC. down 9.52% to close at N2.85
  • ARBICO PLC. down 9.35% to close at N1.26
  • ACADEMY PRESS PLC. down 9.09% to close at N0.30
  • UNITY BANK PLC down 8.47% to close at N0.54

Outlook

Nigerian bourse ended the week cumulatively on a positive note as bluechip stocks like GUINNESS, NB, SEPLAT, AIRTEL, UNILEVER recorded an impressive gain.

This was partly triggered by soaring crude oil prices despite the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic and rising unemployment data recently released.

Nairametrics encourages you to seek the advice of a certified financial advisor, in setting up your stock portfolio.

app
Related Topics:

Olumide Adesina is a French-born Nigerian. He is a Certified Investment Trader, with more than 15 years of working expertise in Investment Trading. A member of the Chartered Financial Analyst Society. Financial Market; Yale University, Behavioral Finance; Duke University. You can follow Olumide on twitter @tokunboadesina or email [email protected]

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stock Market

MTN, CADBURY, UNILEVER record losses, ASI down by 0.15%

The market capitalization presently stands at N13.146 trillion.

Published

11 hours ago

on

August 14, 2020

By

Nigerian stock market closed today on a bearish note. The All Share Index dropped by -0.15% to close at 25,199.84 basis points as against +0.38% appreciation recorded previously.

Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -6.12%. The market capitalization presently stands at N13.146 trillion.

Nigerian bourse trading turnover closed positive as volume moved up by +86.96% as against +25.97% uptick recorded in the previous session. WAPIC, UNILEVER, and ZENITHBANK were the most active to boost market turnover.

WAPIC leads the list of active stocks that recorded an impressive volume spike at the end of today’s session.

Market breadth closed negative as CILEASING led 11 Gainers as against 23 Losers topped by NNFM at the end of today’s session – an unimproved performance when compared with the previous outlook.

GTBank 728 x 90

READ MORE: Uber partners Unilever to ensure compliance to health guidelines

Top gainers

  • CILEASING up 10.00% to close at N4.4
  • FIDSON up  4.82% to close at N3.7
  • REDSTAREX up  2.74% to close at N3.75
  • AFRIPRUD N4.30.1 2.33% to close at N4.4
  • BUACEMENT up  0.78% to close at N38.9

Top losers

  • NNFM down 10.00% to close at N3.87
  • CAP down 5.03% to close at N17
  • CADBURY down 3.87% to close at N7.45
  • UNILEVER down 3.85% to close at N12.5
  • MTNN down 0.42% to close at N119

READ: Gains from Nigerian pharmaceutical stocks curb the bearish trend 

Outlook

Nigerian bourse closed its last trading session for the week on a bearish, despite improved market liquidity printed at today’s trading session. Narametrics envisages you seek the advice of a certified financial advisor, when buying stocks.

Continue Reading

FEATURED

List of Dividends announced so far in 2020 (August)

List of Dividends announced so far in 2020 (August)

Published

22 hours ago

on

August 14, 2020

By

Dividends announced on the Nigerian stock exchange

As audited accounts start to trickle in, companies will propose dividend payments to their shareholders as recommended by their respective boards of directors. It is also important to track these announcements to know who is eligible to collect the dividend, when it will be approved and when it will be paid. Dividend payment also affects share prices.

This page will be updated from time to time.

READ ALSO: Updated: Gender Balance, looking at the board composition of top banks on the NSE

Legend

Date Announced – The date the company announced dividends evidenced by a corporate action published on the website of the NSE.

Qualification date – Shareholders who own shares as of this date will receive dividends. If you buy shares and want to receive dividends make sure it is at least three days before this date. Shares get transferred to you on the basis of the T+3 rule (the date you bought plus 3 working days).

GTBank 728 x 90

Payment date – This is when the dividend will be paid to you, either via post (dividend warrants) or direct credit to your bank accounts (e-dividend).

Calculate Dividends

Closure of Register – Only shareholders who own shares listed in their register before this date will be paid dividends.

You can also scroll sideways to view the rest of the columns if using a mobile phone.

READ MORE: How to read stock market tables

2020 Dividends from companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange

CompanyDPSDate AnnouncedBonusClosure of RegisterAGM DatePayment DateQualification date
Northern Nigeria Flour Milss PLCN0.15k13th August 2020Nil25th - 28th August 20208th September 202010th September 202024th August 2020
Honeywell Flour millsN0.04k5th August 2020Nil17th - 23rd September 202030th September 202030th September 202016th September 2020
Presco Plc (Updated)N2.00k3rd June 2020Nil20th - 22nd July 20202nd September 20204th September 202017th July 2020
Cornerstone InsuranceNil4th August 20207 new shares for every 30 existing shares13th -17th August 2020NANA12th August 2020
Flour Mills of NigeriaN1.429th July 2020Nil17th August - 21st August 202010th September14th September 202014th August 2020
MTN Nigeria PlcN3.50k29th July 2020Nil17th August 2020NA24tb August 202014th August 2020
Cutix PLCN0.12K29th July 2020Nil16th - 20th November 202027th November 202030th November 202013th November 2020
C & I Leasing PLCN0.20k30th June 2020Nil14th - 16th July 202023rd July 202031st July 202013th July 2020
McNichols Consolidated Plc (Revised)N0.03k1st April 2020Nil2nd - 6th July 202030th July 20207th August 20201st July 2020
Dangote Sugar Refinery PlcN1.10k8th June 2020Nil22nd June 20209th July 2020within 48hrs after AGM19th June 2020
Jaiz bankN0.03k9th June 2020Nil29th June - 3rd July 202016th July 202016th July 202026th June 2020
UAC of Nigeria Plc (UPDATED)N0.10k20th April 2020Nil19th - 22nd May 202015th July 202016th July 202018th May 2020
Prestige Assurance PlcNil4th June 20202 New shares for every 11 existing shares22nd - 26th June 202030th June 2020N/A19th June 2020
Trans-Nationwide Express PlcN0.03k1st June 2020Nil6th - 10th July 202016th July 202020th July 20203rd July 2020
Nigeria Aviation Handling Company PLCN0.30k28th May 2020Nil1st - 3rd July 202016th July 202016th July 202030th June 2020
Skyway Aviation Handling Co. PlcN0.16k1st June 2020Nil17th - 23rd June 202030th June 202030th June 202016th June 2020
11 PlcN8.2528th May 2020Nil30th Sept - 5th Oct 2020to be announcedto be announced29th Sept 2020
Glaxo SmithKilne Consumer Nig. PlcN0.55k22nd May 2020Nil23rd June - 2nd July 202023rd July 202024th July 202022nd June 2020
Airtel Africa0.0313th May 2020Nil6th July 2020Not applicable24th July 2020NA
Caverton Offshore Support Group PlcN0.20k22nd May 2020Nil16th June 202025th June 202025th June 202015th June 2020
Nigerian Breweries Plc (Revised)N1.51k20th May 2020Nil5th-11th March 202023rd June 202024th June 20204th March 2020
BUA CementN1.75k19th May 2020Nil28th Sept - 2nd Oct 202022nd October 202023rd October 202025th September 2020
NASCON Allied Industries PlcN0.40k13th May 2020Nil15th - 16th July 202027th July 202029th July 202014th July 2020
Total Nigeria PlcN6.7113th May 2020Nil5th - 11th June 2020to be announced24hrs after meeting4th June 2020
Cadbury Nigeria PlcN0.49k13th May 2020Nil25th - 29th May 202024th June 202025th June 202022nd May 2020
May and Baker PlcN0.25k13th May 2020Nil27th - 29th May 20204th June 20208th June 202026th May 2020
NPF Microfinance Bank PlcN0.20k11th May 2020Nil17th - 22nd June 202030th June 202030th June 202016th June 2020
Okomu Oil Palm PlcN2.0023rd April2020Nil19th - 22nd May 202028th May 202029th May 202018th May 2020
Lafarge Africa PlcN127th April 2020Nil4th - 8th May 20203rd June 20203rd June 202030th April 2020
Wema Bank PlcN0.04k23rd April 2020Nil7th - 12th May 202018th May 202018th May 20206th May 2020
Union bank of NigeriaN0.25k13th April 2020Nil27th - 30th April 20206th May 20206th May 202024th April 2020
FBN HoldingsN0.38k6th April 2020Nil21st - 22nd April 202027th April 202028th April 202020th April 2020
Lafarge Africa PlcN1.00k6th April 2020Nil4th - 8th May 202026th May 202026th May 202030th April 2020
Ikeja Hotel PlcN0.023rd April 2020Nil2nd - 8th July 202030th July 20207th August 20201st July 2020
NEM InsuranceN0.15k1st April 2020Nil4th - 8th May 2020to be announcedto be announced30th April 2020
FCMB Group PlcN0.14k31st March 2020Nil15th - 17th April 202028th April 202028th April 202014th April 2020
Beta Glass Nigeria PlcN1.67k30th March 2020Nil15th - 19th June 20202nd July 20203rd July 202011th June 2020
Capital Hotel PlcN0.05k26th March 2020Nil20th - 24th April 202027th May 20203rd June 202017th April 2020
Sterling bank PlcN0.03k26th March 2020Nil5th - 8th May 202020th May 202020th May 20204th May 2020
Boc GasesN0.30k26th March 2020Nil8th - 10th June 202025th June 202026th June 20205th June 2020
Fidelity Bank PlcN0.20k23rd March 2020Nil20th - 24th April 202030th April 202030th April 202017th April 2020
Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc0.0523rd March 2020Nil13th May 202028th May 20204th June 202012th May 2020
Julius Berger Nig. PlcN2.75k13th March 20200.0021st to 3rd June 202018th June 202019th June 202029th May 2020
Nigeria Energy Sector Fund (NESF)N75.0010th March 2020Nil20th March 20206th April 202019th March 2020
Access Bank PlcN0.40k6th March 2020Nil15th April 202030th April 202030th April 202014th April 2020
Nestle Nig PlcN45.00k28th February 2020Nil18th - 22nd May 20202nd June 20202nd July 202015th May 2020
Stanbic IBTC Holdings PlcN2.005th March 2020Nil19th - 26th March 202030th June 202018th June 202018th March 2020
Guaranty Trust Bank PlcN2.50k2nd March 2020Nil19th March 202030th March 202030th March 202018th March 2020
United Bank of AfricaN0.80k2nd March 2020Nil16th - 20th March 202027th March 202027th March 202013th March 2020
Transcorp PlcN0.01k28th February 2020Nil18th - 23rd March 202025th March 202027th March 202017th March 2020
MTN Nigeria PlcN4.97k28th February 2020NilFebruary 16, 19008th May 202019th May 202017th april 2020
Transcorp Hotels PlcN0.07k28th February 2020Nil13th-17th March 202024th March 202026th March 202012th March 2020
United Capital PLCN0.50k18th February 2020Nil9th-13th March 202024th March 202026th March 20206th March 2020
Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank PLCN0.035K30th January 2020Nil9th-13th March 20207th May 202014th May 20206th March 2020
Zenith bank PlcN2.50k21st February 2020Nil10th March 202016th March 202016th March 20209th March 2020
Africa Prudential PlcN0.70k25th february 2020Nil9th-13th March 202023rd March 202023rd March 20206th March 2020
Dangote Cement PlcN16.0025th february 2020Nil26th May 202015th June 202016th June 202025th May 2020
January 1, 1970

Subscribe to Stock Select Newsletter by Ugodre

app

Continue Reading

Stock Market

STANBIC, NB, UNILEVER record gains, as investors gain N49.88 billion

The Nigerian Stock Exchange’s market capitalization presently stands at N13,165 trillion.

Published

2 days ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

Nigerian Stock Investors lose N55.17 billion, as Zenith, GTBank and MTN finish lower

The Nigerian Stock Market closed on a positive note today, as the All Share Index gained by +0.38% to close at 25,236.97 basis points as against +1.04% appreciation recorded yesterday.

Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -5.98%. The Nigerian Stock Exchange’s market capitalization presently stands at N13,165 trillion. Investors gained N49.88 billion today.

Market turnover closed positive as volume moved up by +25.97% as against -0.84% downtick recorded in the previous session. GUARANTY, ACCESS and ZENITHBANK were the most active to boost market turnover. ZENITHBANK and GUARANTY topped market value list

Market breadth closed negative as MANSARD led 15 Gainers, as against 18 Losers topped by IKEJAHOTEL.

READ MORE: Telecoms sector remains resilient as broadband subscriptions climb

GTBank 728 x 90

Top gainers

  • UNILEVER up 8.33% to close at N13
  • NB up 5.88% to close at N36
  • STANBIC up 2.42% to close at N33.8
  • FLOURMILL up 2.32% to close at N19.85
  • MTNN up 0.84% to close at N119.5

Top losers

  • IKEJAHOTEL down 9.90% to close at N0.91
  • CHAMPION down 8.97% to close at N0.71
  • UNITYBNK down 8.47% to close at N0.54
  • NEIMETH down 5.00% to close at N1.9
  • BUACEMENT down 0.26% to close at N38.6

Outlook

The Nigerian bourse ended on a positive note on Thursday, in spite of relatively thin market liquidity. Nairametrics envisages cautious buying due to security challenges in major economic hubs around the northern part of Nigeria.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
first bank
Advertisement
Advertisement
FCMB ads
Advertisement
Patricia
Advertisement
first bank
Advertisement
ccitraders
Advertisement
Heritage bank
Advertisement
beyondperception
Advertisement
devland
Advertisement
GTBank 728 x 90
Advertisement
financial calculator
Advertisement
Advertisement
deals book
Advertisement
app
Advertisement