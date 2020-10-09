Personal Finance
How to build solid income security for yourself
The wise thing to do is to pursue income security and not Job security and separate your income from your job.
The future of work is not Job security but Income security, the ability to earn income regardless of salary. Work as we know it today will be different post-COVID-19.
There will be downsizing, salary slashes, layoffs and so on. The truth is the insecurity in the job Market will triple. If you are still holding on to your job congratulations but not for too long. While we pray that nothing bad happens to your job, we cannot rule out the possibility of it happening someday. You cannot guarantee your job security. Your employers can’t, neither can the government, and here is why.
Job security is not in the hands of your Employer. Job security is in the hands of customers. When customers patronize businesses, organizations make money and are able to keep jobs intact. But when consumers are scared to spend and hoard money. Organizations must trim down jobs to stay alive.
Additionally, organizations are realizing that certain job roles are no longer important for their survival. They are also shifting from the traditional workforce model to an independent and remote workforce model exposing certain gaps in the system. The only way to protect yourself long-term from the hammer of a job is to secure the one thing that makes a Job important to you. Your Income.
The New security is thus now income security. That is the ability to keep income flowing even when a job ends. This is important because a job is a short-term need while income is a lifetime need.
While you may survive without a job, you cannot survive without income. So the wise thing to do is to pursue income security and not Job security and separate your income from your job. You must be able to create the kind of income that does not require ongoing work to thrive.
So, how you create this kind of income?
To create lasting income you must do three things. First, you must increase your savings ability. Second, you must create new income sources within and outside your Organization. And third, you must separate your income from your job and create an independent Income security for yourself. Let me explain each of the point in detail
The first is to increase savings ability. To create income that is free from job loss you must save a sizable portion of your income each month. The average employee saves 5-10% of their income. This kind of sluggish savings will only extend the number of years you will have to work. The most successful people save 40-50% of their income. They are able to exit the corporate world in their youth and achieve financial stability at a young age.
They increase their savings at every opportunity and short cut their years of active labor. To create income security that stands the test of time you must push your savings beyond average and here is why. It will take you 10years to save 12 months of your current salary if you save just 10% of your income. How many more ten years do you have in the corporate world? Approaching savings with a lazy attitude as this is getting rich never. Without the discipline and commitment to save above average, financial freedom is out of reach for you.
The second thing you must do is add new sources of income to your existing income. And there are two ways you can do this. The first is to earn more income within your current organization. The second is to find new sources of income outside your organization. Earning more income within your organizations is important because you spend over 70% of your time at work.
Most people do not even have extra time for anything else. This means they can only invest only a small fraction of their time in outside sources of income. And these sources must be high-income sources to create a major change in their lives. Thus the focus on ones place of employment make sense. To earn more income within your organization you must become a problem solver.
Every organization has problems that need to be solved. The closer the problem is to the bottom line the higher the reward. This means that organizations are constantly looking for people who can solve their problems. If you can solve a problem that is important to your organization you can negotiate a cash or kind reward that can fast-track your journey to financial freedom.
Do you know the top three problems of your organization? Have you found a new way to help your organization make more money? Do you have skills that are in high demand? Are you unique and different? To successfully solve organizational problems, you need creative and negotiation abilities.
You can also earn money from other sources of income outside your organization part-time. You can earn passive income through your investments and you can earn commission from other organizations willing to pay you for referring customers to them. Salary plus commission is the easiest most effective way to Remove the Ceiling from your Income and earn income that is bigger than your salary
The third thing you must do is to separate your income from your Job and create an Independent Income for yourself. You do this by first saving big portions of your income. Savings is the only thing that keeps money in your pocket. With your savings you can then create a system of generating passive income and begin to build a solid passive income portfolio that can fund your life.
Funding your life from an uncertain source of income like salary is choosing to suffer financial stress for the rest of your life. Your goal as a smart employee is to create a life that thrives regardless of salary. Because only then can you truly gain control over your time. There is no job security anywhere. The only security that exist is the one you create for yourself today.
If you want to create income security, increase your ability to solve problems or upgrade your knowledge about investing for long-term financial success, we can help you. To learn more, send an email to the email address at the end of this article.
The best use of your corporate career life is to create a solid independent income that will carry you throughout life and Not to enjoy a temporary prestigious Job life.
About author
Grace Agada is The Senior Financial Happiness Director @ Create Solid Wealth. She is an Author, and Column Contributor in Six National Newspaper. She is a contributor at BellaNaija, Nairametrics and Proshare and she is on a mission to help working-class professionals and CEOs become more financially successful. To learn more about Grace and how she can help you send an email to [email protected]
Personal Finance
Here is how much you should save at every age
In determining what to save at every age, it is crucial to develop a budget using your income.
Saving money can never be overemphasized. There are different methods of doing that and irrespective of one’s age, it is important to learn and practice how to save. Not only does it help you gain control of your finances, but it’d help you understand the money you own.
In other words, we save because the future is unpredictable and cultivating the habit of saving can help one become financially secure and provide a safety net in case of any emergency that may arise. According to Sergio Garcia, a Certified Financial Planner at Brennan Financial Services, “a working individual should have enough cash to provide an emergency buffer against any pitfalls that could hinder financial wellbeing”.
Financial analysts propose that one should save about 10-15% of their income annually. Unfortunately, only a small number of people commit and not all of them meet the required savings benchmark.
In Nigeria, the average graduate age is 24. While some have the privilege of living in their parents’ house, others become self-dependent after graduation, sometimes even before. Whichever category you fit in; it is advisable that you start saving your money. Even children should be taught the importance of savings. As they grow with the joy of reaping the reward of their savings at the end of every year, they would get to develop a passion for saving.
Before we delve into how much money you should have at every age, let’s quickly look at some of the reasons we save;
- Education: As we may already know, education isn’t cheap. In fact, it is very expensive. Not just monetarily, but also in terms of hard work and commitment. If you are preparing to go into the university, saving up would help you in many ways. Parents typically plan educational savings for their wards, and this allows them to manage the high cost of education.
- Vacation: As you work hard, learn to keep money aside for personal pleasures. That is the reason for working hard, after all, to have enough money to live and enjoy life.
- Retirement: It is also essential to have enough money saved for that period of your life when you can no longer engage in strenuous work activities.
- Unexpected Contingencies: One of the motives for holding money, as taught by Economists, is the precautionary motive. This means saving money for emergencies. Having enough money to solve unexpected crises can protect you from a lot of bad experiences.
In determining what to save at every age, it is crucial to develop a budget using your income. Ensure you calculate and plan your disposable income – that is the earnings you have after tax and other expenses have been deducted. Avoid the mistake of developing a savings budget off your gross income. If you do that, you’d be creating a budget based on the money that isn’t yours, to begin with. Remember that your potential savings are the difference between your net income from your usual expenses.
According to various financial experts like David Bach, and working from a formula developed by the acclaimed retirement-plan provider, Fidelity, it is easy to determine how much to save at different ages by merely multiplying your starting salary by a factor of X. It is expected that at entry-level, which is usually from 25-30, you should have the equivalent of your income saved.
Ages 30-35: you have 2 times your salary saved
Ages 35-40: you should have 3 times your salary saved
Ages 40-45: have 4 times your salary saved.
Ages 45-50: have 6 times your salary saved
Ages 50-55: have 7 times your salary saved
Ages 55-60: have 8 times your salary saved
Ages 60-67: have 10 times your salary saved.
However, it is crucial to bear in mind that this is a generic formula. If you don’t have the equivalent of your income, do not panic. Just as previously outlined, your savings behavior should be one that matches your income, lifestyle and goals.
This isn’t to say that you should be lax in your savings. Regardless of your age and financial status, you must be disciplined in your saving culture. No matter how little, it would go a long way to cushion against unexpected expenses.
Personal Finance
How not to worry about money in retirement
Today, we bring you tips on three things you can do to never worry about money in retirement again.
There are two key elements that will determine how fast you run out of money in retirement. These two elements are the keys to lasting financial success.
The first element is Income and the second element is Savings. Income is the element that brings money into your life, while savings is the element that keeps money in your life. And it is also the seed for Financial Independence.
Yet millions of people every year give savings the least attention during their active career years. It is as though they forget that their saving is what they will depend on in retirement. These people spend their lives working hard for other people and do little on their savings. They end up struggling in retirement.
If you want to experience a restful retirement, you must keep big portions of your income as savings for yourself. And do so early enough so you can gain financial freedom and help other people.
So how many people do it this way? Only a few. The majority of people prepare for retirement in the exact opposite way. They focus their resources and attention on other people and work on projects that last as long as their active career years, only to run out of time and money, when they are ready to focus on themselves. It is the abandonment of savings until later that makes retirement a dreadful experience for many people.
So what can you do?
The answer is, it depends.
It depends on where you are right now, how hungry you are for success, and whether you are ready to take immediate action. But regardless of where you are right now or what you choose to do today, know that millions of people have gone ahead of you. And at least 95% of them have lost their high-quality life in retirement. They have descended from a prestigious life to a life of financial pain scrambling for a meager monthly stipend.
If you do not want to end up this way, you must brace up for success and create the kind of life you desire in retirement. Almost all success stories that I know, started when someone reached that point of “enough is enough.” So, maybe right now is your enough moment. Let me show you how you can take the steps forward.
There are three things you can do to never worry about money in retirement again;
- The first thing is to replace your retirement income. While your job can retire, your income must never retire.
- The second is to identify and focus on the 20% action, that will make a dramatic difference in your retirement life.
- The third is to find the money you need, to fund your dream retirement life.
Let me explain each of these points explicitly.
First, you must replace your retiring income with a non-retiring income. There are two kinds of income that do not retire. The first is Investment Income, and the second is Business Income. Replacing your retiring income with an investment or business income is important, because the major difference between you today and in retirement, is the absence of a high active income. If you replace this income with a non-retiring income, you will have a smooth transition into retirement.
Unfortunately, the majority of people only have their pension incomes to depend on. The income from pension is less than 20% of your current salary, and depending on pension means crashing the quality of your life to fit into a small budget in retirement. Pension as of today does not last for a lifetime, you are likely to run out of money if you live longer than the pension managers envisaged. If you are lucky to have a few other investments to depend on, you must make sure these investments mimic some of the characteristics of your current active income. They must be stable, consistent, regular, and difficult to lose. The key to success in retirement is to find ways to replace your retiring income and to do it in such a way that gives you peace of mind.
The second thing you must do is focus on the 20% action that will give you peace and independence the fastest. There are three areas to focus on if you want to experience a blissful retirement. The first area is Income. You need both short-term income security and Lifetime income security. Short-term income security will take care of your needs and emergencies, and long-term income security will sustain you for life.
The second thing you need is a residential home of your own or some sort of rental provision that does not stress you. One of the biggest capital expense that frustrates most people is rent. The sooner you take care of this expense, the more stable and stress-free your retirement will be.
The third area is Health. Health crises can destroy any amount of wealth. It is in fact the biggest destroyer of wealth. Knowing what to do to heal your body, stay healthy, fit, and productive, is critical for success in retirement.
Finally, the third thing you must do is find the money to fund your dream retirement life. It is rare that you find a person who already has all they need for retirement. Often, four things are in short supply for most people. The first is time; most people are already out of time and must find ways to achieve their retirement goals within the limited time that they have. The second is money; which is always in short supply for most people, and they must find ways to generate more income for themselves. The third is relationships; some money problems can be easily and quickly solved with the right relationships. Most people lack the kind of relationships that will take them to the next level. The fourth and final thing is business skills.
Shifting from employee to business owner requires growth in three key areas. First is the ability to solve problems with little resources. The second is the ability to inspire and convince people to give you money, in exchange for your goods and services; especially when you are not known or popular, and do so at zero or little cost. The third is the ability to find, initiate, and nurture the critical relationships you need to move to the next level in your financial life. These three skills are critical if you must succeed in life and business.
Perhaps you are thinking to yourself, “How can I do all these? I need a blueprint to start.” We can help you. To learn more about us and how we can help you, send an email to [email protected]
Retirement is a continuation of life and not the end of the good life. You have invested your whole life making the lives of other people work. It is time to make your own life work and enjoy a blissful retirement.
About author
Personal Finance
The top 3 essentials for financial success in the 21st century
If you want to be financially successful, you must identify the 20% essentials that produce the 80% results.
The most difficult thing to find is someone who does not want to achieve financial success.
Financial success is the desire for most people and yet it is the most elusive thing to achieve for many. But regardless of where you are today, who you are, and what you do you can achieve financial success if you follow the right formula and blueprint. Today I will show you the top three essentials you need to achieve financial success. And it is not hard work. Although all successful people are hardworking not all hard work leads to financial success.
For many years we have been told that the key to financial success is hard work. But I have found that not all hard-working people are successful and not all hard work leads to financial success. Only one type of hard work can make you Rich.
There are two types of hard work in the world. The First one is what I call the freedom hard-work. This is where you work harder on your freedom than you do your living. The second one is what I call the living standard – hard work. This is where you work harder on your living standard than you do on your freedom.
The living standard hard-work keeps you bound and enslaved and the freedom hard-work sets you free eventually. The big question to ask yourself here is this: where is all your hard work going? Is it helping you maintain a big living standard that blends in with the Jones or is it creating a path to Freedom that elevates you to lasting wealth? The answer to this question is in your actions and not in what you say, desire, or express.
What you do with money every month is the key to your financial success. The secret to financial success is thus not about working hard but working hard on the right things, at the right time, and with the right kind of support system in place. The best principle that perfectly captures this concept is the Pareto Principle.
The Pareto principle named after the Italian economist -Vilfredo Pareto states that for many situations in life 80% of the result comes from 20% of the effort. This means that only 20% of your financial activity today will lead to success. Unfortunately, most people don’t even know this 20%, and others are busy focusing on the 80% activity that produces only 20% results.
If you want to be financially successful, you must identify the 20% essentials that produce the 80% results. Thankfully there is a way and there are only a few essentials to focus on per time. Below I distill them down – the top three essentials for financial success in the 21st century.
Essential No 1: You Need a Strong Reason that motivates you from within
Everything we do as humans is driven by motivation and motivation is key to financial success. Motivation comes from having a strong reason to do something that is self-motivating. And the strongest kinds of reasons come from within. Internal reasons are the most powerful motivators and they motivate better and last longer than external reasons. They are long lasting, more difficult to satisfy and can withstand any obstacle on the way.
They carry deep personal meaning that builds resilience and conviction. If you want to achieve lasting financial success, you must find a strong reason that motivates you from within. The stronger your reason the bigger your motivation and the larger your financial success.
But why is a strong Reason Important?
A strong reason is important for two reasons. The first is that reasons come before financial success and the second is that life will test your resolve and conviction and only a strong reason will keep you going. The quality of reason that drives you will determine whether you succeed or fail. People who quit on the way have weak reasons, only those with strong reasons make it till the end.
Essential No 2: You Need a Millionaire Mindset
If you are not yet a multi-millionaire the chances are high that you need to renew your mindset to move to the next level. There is a particular type of mindset that is operating at your current level of success and this mindset is responsible for where you are right now and your present outcome. To move to a higher level you must elevate your mindset to the level that attracts millions.
Millionaires have a certain kind of mindset that commands multi-millions. And the sooner you develop this kind of mindset the quicker you elevate yourself to financial success. The most important thing to note here is this: Your Mindset is the most critical factor for speed and how fast you achieve financial success.
Why having a Millionaire Mindset is important?
The Mind is where thoughts, beliefs, and ideas are generated. These three components are the raw materials you need to create wealth. If your thoughts beliefs and ideas are not matching the level of wealth you desire you will not create that level of wealth. If it matches you will create it.
The transformation of your Mindset always precedes your physical financial transformation. If your mind does not transform, your finances will not transform. Your mind is thus the most critical powerhouse that you have. The good news is you can develop a millionaire mindset regardless of where you are and even when your life is not yet perfect.
Essential No 3: You Need to Focus on the Right Goals
As humans, we have many financial Goals contending for our limited resources. The only way to meet these goals is to prioritize them and rank them in order of importance. But how do you rank them? What goals come first and why? And where should you focus on per time?
Successful people separate their goals into two categories. The first is the Critical few goals that produce 80% results. The second is the trivial many goals that produce 20% results. Successful people have mastered the act of majoring in the major goals and minoring in the minor Goals. If you want to be successful you must do the same. You must spend your time and resources pounding on the essential goals that can transform your life.
So Why is focusing on the Right Goals Important
Focusing on the right goals is important because you have limited resources and time. Your income is limited, fixed, or moving slowly compared to the goals you want to achieve. Additionally, you have only 30 years of active career work life to work with and life itself is limited. When you have limited time and resources to work with one of the wisest things to do is to prioritize what is important. All you have is time and resources that are running out. Focusing on the right goals is the only way to make it before your time is up.
About the author
