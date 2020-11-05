ENDSARS
#EndSARS: Lagos Police Command asks youth to desist from any protest
The Command warn individuals, groups of students to desist from any form of protest or gathering.
The Lagos State Police Command has warned any individuals or group of students to desist from any planned protest in the state.
This was disclosed by the Lagos State Government through its verified Twitter account.
According to the statement, the warning is sequel to a tip-off based on intelligence gathering from relevant security agencies that some unpatriotic elements and groups of people have concluded plans to orchestrate another set of destruction on the State.
It tweeted,”The Lagos State Police Command has vowed to resist any form of planned protest, procession or gathering under any guise or nomenclature in Lagos as the government and residents of the State recover from the devastating havoc and violence unleashed by suspected hoodlums.
“Premised on this, the Command, therefore, wishes to warn private individuals, groups of students and others who might be contemplating any form of protest or gathering whatsoever, to desist.
“The Police and other security agencies will collectively and tactically resist any security threat or threats to public peace, which might be triggered by another protest in Lagos State.”
The Lagos State Police Command has vowed to resist any form of planned protest, procession or gathering under any guise or nomenclature in Lagos as the government and residents of the State recover from the devastating havoc and violence unleashed by suspected hoodlums.#LASG pic.twitter.com/RvUkIrBufE
— The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) November 5, 2020
The Police Command, therefore, implored parents and guardians to discourage their children or wards from embarking or joining any protest in the State due to the possibility of another hijack by armed hoodlums to wreak havoc in Lagos.
“We encourage the general public to ignore any call for protest and go about their lawful businesses as all hands are on deck to maintain law, order and public safety across the length and breadth of the State,” it added.
What you should know
Nairametrics had reported that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu announced that over 1,590 suspects have been arrested across the country following the widespread looting and rioting that occurred during the post protests violence.
The IG disclosed this in Lagos during a visit to the Lagos State Command Headquarters, Ikeja to check out the burnt police stations in the state.
ENDSARS
South-west ministers demand probe of military over involvement in Lekki shooting
The Ministers from South-West Nigeria, who were directed and given a week to relocate to their home states and interface with their State Governors, stakeholders, and the protesting youths, as part of efforts to douse the tension generated by #EndSARS protests, have submitted their report to the Federal Executive Council (FEC).
This was disclosed by the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council meeting.
Fashola said that Ministers of the South West extraction recommended that the Federal Government should seek and support the process of justice for all by ensuring that any of those apprehended and identified to be involved in the perpetration of the Lekki carnage be speedily be brought to justice and fairly tried.
In the submitted report, the Ministers demanded a thorough investigation of the involvement of the Nigerian military in the shooting of unarmed protesters at the Lekki Tollgate.
The Ministers, also in their report to FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, recommended that the Federal Government should support the Lagos State Government in replacing damaged facilities in the state.
They also urged Federal Government to consider short and medium-term support to small and medium businesses that were affected by the looting and arson that took place in Lagos and other parts of the country through the Central Bank Intervention Mechanism under the COVID-19 funding.
Fashola said, “The highlight of the brief was to make recommendations to the Federal Government to support Lagos State to restore damaged facilities especially those related to the maintenance of law and order and the administration of justice such as police, court buildings and forensic laboratory.’’
“To also consider supporting the Lagos High Court Judges either with the provision of some office accommodation as a temporary relocation when that requested is made, of course it was hinted during the visit.’’
“To also urged the federal government to consider short to medium term support to small and medium businesses who were affected by the looting and arson which took place in Lagos and other parts of the country, to see if something can be done through the Central Bank Intervention Mechanism under the COVID-19 funding or any other related funding mechanism.’’
“And to also ensure that whatever is approved should also involve the National Economic Council, the platform on which state governors meet, so that other states across the country who were also affected, businesses were damaged can benefit in addition to Lagos residence who may so be supported.’’
“We also urged federal government should undertake a thorough investigation into what happened in the Lekki Toll Plaza, particularly the role of the military and ensure that the outcome is made public with a view to achieving closure on the matter.’’
“We also recommended the Federal Government to actively seek and support the process of justice for all by ensuring that any of those apprehended and identified to be involved in the perpetration of this carnage be speedily be brought to justice and fairly tried.’’
Fashola pointed out that the ministers met with governors from the zone and the governors’ position was that Lagos being the epicentre, a commercial and strategic city-state in the South West and the country should be their point of call.
While briefing the council about the reports that were presented to them by the Lagos state government on their visit to the state, Fashola disclosed that the summary is that about 15 police stations were lost, commercial undertakings especially the ones in Lekki and many other parts in Surulere were damaged, some schools were also damaged, private properties were also damaged and public buildings like the city hall, the Lagos High Court, Lagos Forensic Laboratory and DNA Center, the Nigeria Ports Authority, the palace of the Oba of Lagos and many others were also damaged.
ENDSARS
#EndSARS Protest: ICC begins preliminary examination of events
The ICC will start a preliminary examination into the events that occurred during the #EndSARS protests.
The International Criminal Court (ICC) will commence a preliminary examination into the unfortunate shootings which occurred at the Lekki toll gate where #EndSARS protesters gathered to protest against police brutality and call for Police reforms.
This was confirmed by BBC West Africa Correspondent, Chi Chi Izundu, on Wednesday morning.
THREAD: The International Criminal Court has confirmed to @BBCAfrica that is has started a preliminary examination into the #ENDSARS events in Nigeria. The Office of the ICC Prosecutor said it had received information on alleged crimes…
— Chi Chi Izundu (@blondeafro) November 4, 2020
What you should know
Nairametrics reported in October that the ICC confirmed it had received reports of crimes during the #EndSARS protests and monitoring developments from the events in Nigeria.
“My office has been closely following the events around the current protests in Nigeria and the reaction of Nigeria’s law enforcement and security agencies.
“Any loss of life and injury is concerning. We have received information alleging crimes and are keeping a close eye on developments, in case violence escalates and any indications arise that Rome Statute crimes may have been committed,” ICC prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, said last month.
In today’s statement, Izundu said, “The International Criminal Court has confirmed to BBC Africa that it has started a preliminary examination into the #EndSARS events in Nigeria. The Office of the ICC Prosecutor said it had received information on alleged crimes and the examination would ‘assess whether the legal criteria for opening an investigation under the Rome Statute… are met.”
“Officials added that the office did not usually comment on the communications it receives, but the sender had made it public,” she added.
She also confirmed the Office of the ICC prosecutor is currently analyzing the materials sent from protesters and will announce to the public when a final decision process is reached.
ENDSARS
#EndSARS: What some Insurance companies have done so far
Insurance bosses share their plans on steps taken so far to ensure their clients/policyholders are adequately compensated.
Insurance companies are bracing up to the challenges ahead regarding claims payment to the insured owners of the vandalized properties during the violence that erupted from the hijacked #EndSARS protests in Lagos and other parts of the country.
In separate interviews, Chief Executive Officers of some insurance companies shared their plans on steps taken so far to ensure their clients/policyholders are adequately compensated.
Ganiyu Musa, Chairman, Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) and Group Managing Director, Cornerstone Insurance Plc.
“Our Insurance Loss Adjusters are already on sites and trying to come up with estimates of some of the facilities damaged during the #EndSARS riot and to also determine the level of claims,” he said
In his capacity as the NIA boss, he emphasized that “Insurance companies may pay claims worth billions of Naira from losses of lives and properties that followed the #EndSARS protests. Underwriters expect the insured loss to run into billions of Naira.
“And most of our members are already receiving claims notification. Those that were insured should expect quick settlement of their claims, as the industry was ready to cushion the effects of the current hardship from the losses.
“For us as insurers, this is the essence of our business. The reason people buy insurance is to have peace of mind and relief in case any of the covered perils happens.
“This is not just an issue of damage to properties or loss of goods, but because it involves loss of lives, of course, our first consideration will have to be for the families that are mourning the loss of loved ones.
“Those properties can be replaced. In the case of losses from the looting, vandalism, and the rest, our message is if you have a valid insurance policy and the events are covered, you don’t have anything to worry about. Members of the Nigerian Insurers Association will honour their obligations.
“All policyholders need to do is to contact their insurance companies or brokers and commence the process to get indemnity based on the position of the contracts.
“The magnitude of what we are hearing and seeing is quite huge, but as an industry, we are up to the task.”
Babatunde Fajemirokun, Managing Director/CEO, AIICO Insurance Plc.
“The riots had a tremendous effect on individuals and businesses – both small and large. The losses incurred in terms of human lives and assets are enormous. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected in one way or another.
“I assure you that as a Company, we are doing all that is necessary to see our customers through this phase. We are asking our customers with covered cases to contact us for immediate assistance with claims.
“The year 2020 and all we have experienced as a nation are tailwinds, propelling us forward and helping us to evolve. Indeed, the injection of new imagination, energy, and innovative thinking into our national discourse will take us there.
“The Company’s claims profile over the years provides insights into its unwavering commitment to claims settlement and benefits payment. In 2019, over N30billion was paid out to its customers. This followed N29.1bn paid in 2018 and N23.3bn in 2017.”
Adeyinka Adekoya, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Coronation Insurance.
“Following the recent monumental loss of human life and damage to property and assets across the nation, we have shifted to our highest gear to get our customers the most appropriate help as quickly as possible at this time of need.
“We believe that insurance companies must ensure their clients do not have to wait for assistance after a disaster occurs, by proactively collating information of damage and losses, as well as, responding to claims with speed and precision.
“We are well aware that our customers are dealing with numerous difficulties at this time and the last thing they want is a painful and challenging claims process.
“Our emergency payment methods will assist to relieve your immediate spending pressures and help them get back on their feet within the quickest period of time.”
Eddie Efekoha, Group Managing Director/CEO, Consolidated Hallmark Insurance.
“The Consolidated Hallmark Insurance (CHI) Plc is set to settle insurance claims for policyholders whose policies cover Strike, Riot and Civil Commotion (SRCC) extension.
“We have sent a mail to all policyholders and stakeholders across the country, noting that, such claims, like all others, would be expeditiously handled to ensure that customers are back in business as quickly as possible.
“May God console the families of citizens who have lost their lives and there are certainly glorious days ahead.
“We are running a ‘Safety First’ campaign on radio and television stations in the country. The campaign is to assure existing customers of reliable cover granted for their valued assets and also enjoining prospective customers to always consider insurance for their assets, health, and also take up microinsurance policies no matter their income level.”
What you need to know
Nairametrics reported one of the most viral tweets from an organization that was badly affected by the looting – supermarket chain, Spar, tweeted a message of hope and optimism despite suffering massive losses from the activities of hoodlums and miscreants.
“Our Lekki store has been vandalized and looted. But, we acknowledge that this is only a setback compared to the larger issues we are all facing as a nation, and our thoughts and prayers remain with Nigerians everywhere, and for a peaceful resolution to various issues at hand.
“Rebuilding a supermarket is hard. Rebuilding a nation is even harder. We stand with you Nigeria. Stay focused. Be the solution,” Spar tweeted.