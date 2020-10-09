Business News
Lagos State records the highest volume of Credits booked in Q2 2020
Lagos State recorded the highest credit by geographical distribution with N14.92trn accounting for 78.94%.
According to the report recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on the Geographical Distribution of Credit by state for Q2 2020, it is succinctly revealed that the total Credits booked stood at N18.90trn compared to N18.56trn in Q1 2020 and N15.44trn in Q2 2019. This represents 1.82% increase Quarter on Quarter and 22.38% Year on Year.
It is important to note that the volume of Credit per state may not necessarily reflect the level of economic activity in the state, as most of the oil majors operate outside Lagos but their credits are booked in Lagos. For example, Dangote Cement’s loan may have been booked in Lagos but their major activity is outside Lagos.
The total value of loans distributed under the Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund (ACGSF) stood at N4.07m in 2019, compared to N4.37m distributed in 2018. This represents a decrease of -7.03% Year on Year.
Remittance Inflows declined by -2.06% in 2019 to $23.81bn, from $24.31bn recorded in 2018; while total Remittance Outflows increased by 33.87% to $90.6m, from $67.68m recorded in 2018.
Breakdown of borrowers in the Banking Industry showed that the total number of borrowers increased by 47.35% to 2.59m in 2019, from 1.76m recorded in 2018; while number of credit facilities increased by 55.54% to 3.18m in 2019, from 2.04m recorded in 2018.
Total number of Individuals who registered for National Housing Fund in 2019 stood at 220,935; while total amount of loans disbursed as Mortgage Loans stood at N77.61bn in 2019.
Manufacturing
FG approves the establishment of Shoe, Garment, and Leather processing factories worth N5.08 billion
The Federal Government has approved the establishment of Shoe, Garment, and Leather processing factories in Kano and Abia state, through a PPP worth N5.08 billion, in a bid to revive its production.
This disclosure was made by the Federal Minister of Interior, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, in a tweet via his official Twitter account.
Yesterday, the Federal Executive Council approved a memo I presented on the establishment of Shoe, Garment and leather processing factories in Janguza, Kano State and Aba in Abia State under a PPP arrangement. pic.twitter.com/658ryBWE1E
— Rauf Aregbesola (@raufaregbesola) October 8, 2020
The decision to establish the processing factories was borne from the Memo which Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, presented during the Federal Executive Council meeting yesterday.
The memo gave a detailed analysis of how the potentials in the shoe, garment and leather processing industry could be harnessed and used to the country’s advantage to create value, foster social development and remedy the country’s unemployment issues.
The Minister while presenting the memo, explained that the establishment of Shoe, Garment and Leather processing factories in Janguza, Kano State and Aba in Abia State under a PPP arrangement worth N5.08 billion, will create 1,290 direct employment and 3,000 indirect employment when the factories become operational.
Providing more details on the arrangement of the project, Mr Aregbesola reiterated that the establishment of the factories will be under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) with Erojim Investment Limited and its technical partners, Poly Technologies of China.
It is important to note that the PPP arrangement is aimed at establishing a world-class factory using the most modern technology and quality inputs to produce high-quality shoes, garments, and leather products to meet the demand of NCS and other Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), whose personnel wear uniforms and make use of other accessories.
In case you missed it: The FG in May had disclosed through the Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Mr. Chidi Izuwah, that it would be targeting N5.08 billion from the partnership with the private sector to revive the garment and leather industries.
At the time of the publication in May, Mr. Chid Izuwah explained that the N5.089 billion would be made up of 80 per cent debt and 20 per cent equity with zero financial contribution by the federal government.
However, the approval of the establishment of the factories by the Federal Government is an avid step towards reviving Nigeria’s Manufacturing sector, as well as the activities of the garment and leather industries.
Economy & Politics
Key highlights of the 2021 FGN budget
The budget represents an increase of 27% from the approved N10.3 trillion FGN budget for 2020.
The proposed FGN budget of N13.08trillion for the 2021 fiscal year tagged the “Budget of Economic Recovery and Resilience” was presented to the National Assembly on Thursday, October 8, 2020.
The realization of the budget is expected to accelerate the pace of our economic recovery, promote economic diversification, enhance competitiveness and ensure social inclusion. The budget represents an increase of 27% from the approved N10.3 trillion FGN budget for 2020.
The parameters & fiscal assumptions underpinning the 2021 appropriation
- Benchmark oil price of 40 US Dollars per barrel.
- Daily oil production estimate of 1.86 million barrels (inclusive of Condensates of 300,000 to 400,000 barrels per day).
- Exchange rate of N379 per US Dollar.
- GDP growth projected at 3.0 percent.
- Inflation closing at 11.95 percent.
FG revenue estimates
- Total distributable revenue is estimated at N8.433 trillion.
- Total revenue available to fund the 2021 Federal Budget is estimated at N7.886 trillion. This includes Grants and Aid of N354.85 billion, as well as the revenues of 60 Government-Owned Enterprises.
- Oil revenue is projected at N2.01 trillion.
- Non-oil revenue is estimated at N1.49 trillion.
Of the total revenue available to fund the budget, the projected oil revenue accounts for 25.5% while non-oil revenue accounts for 18.9%.
The planned 2021 expenditure
An aggregate expenditure of N13.08 trillion is proposed for the Federal Government budget in 2021. This includes N1.35 trillion spending by Government-Owned Enterprises and Grants and Aid funded expenditures of N354.85 billion.
- Non-debt Recurrent Costs of N5.65 trillion (43% of the budget).
- Personnel Costs of N3.76 trillion (29% of the budget).
- Pensions, Gratuities and Retirees’ Benefits of N501.19 billion.
- Overheads of N625.50 billion.
- Debt Service of N3.124 trillion (24% of the budget).
- Statutory Transfers of N484.49 billion.
- Sinking Fund of N220 billion (to retire certain maturing bonds).
Of the total proposed 2021 budget of N13.08 trillion, non-debt recurrent expenses accounts for 43% (N5.65 trillion). The cost of governance remains a cause for concern, as FG personnel costs, pensions and gratuities account for 33% of the budget, i.e. N4.262 trillion.
To service its debt obligations, the FG would be spending as much as 24% of the budget (N3.124 trillion), representing an increase of N445.57 billion from N2.68 trillion in 2020. Debt service obligation of N3.124 trillion, a total of N2.183 trillion (70%) has been set aside to service domestic debts, while N940.89 billion (30%) has been provided for foreign debt service. N220 billion is provided for transfers to the Sinking Fund to pay off maturing bonds issued to local contractors and creditors.
Fiscal balance
A budget deficit (inclusive of Government Owned Enterprises and project-tied loans), is projected at N5.20 trillion. This represents 3.64 percent of estimated GDP, slightly above the 3 percent threshold set by the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007.
The deficit is expected to be financed mainly by new borrowings totaling N4.28 trillion, N205.15 billion from Privatization Proceeds and N709.69 billion in drawdowns on multilateral and bilateral loans secured for specific projects and programmes.
Statutory transfers
The sum of N484.49 billion provided for Statutory Transfers in the 2021 Budget represents an increase of N56.46 billion (or 13 percent) over the revised 2020 provision. The Statutory Transfer provisions are made as follows;
- Niger Delta Development Commission – N63.51 billion.
- North East Development Commission – N29.70 billion.
- National Judicial Council – N110.00 billion.
- Universal Basic Education Commission – N70.05 billion.
- Independent National Electoral Commission – N40.00 billion.
- National Assembly – N128.00 billion.
- Public Complaints Commission – N5.20 billion.
- Human Rights Commission – N3.00 billion.
- Basic Health Care Provision Fund – N35.03 billion.
Of the total budget for statutory transfers, the National Assembly got the highest allocation of 26%, followed by National Judicial Council -23%, Universal Basic Education Commission – 14%, NDDC -13%, etc. The Public Complaints Commission and Human Rights Commission got the least -1% each.
Recurrent expenditure
A major part of the 2021 recurrent cost estimate of 37% of the budget (N4.888 trillion) is allocated to paying salaries and overheads. The recurrent expenditures (i.e. Salaries, Pensions, Gratuities and Retirees’ Benefits and overheads) for the MDAs providing critical public services include;
- 02 billion for the Ministry of Interior.
- 39 billion for the Ministry of Police Affairs.
- 10 billion for Ministry of Education.
- 56 billion for Ministry of Defence.
- 21 billion for Ministry of Health.
The Ministry of Defence (17%), followed by Ministry of Education (11%), and Ministry of Police Affairs (9%) got huge shares of the budget allocation.
Capital expenditure
An aggregate sum of N3.85 trillion is being provided for capital projects as follows;
- 80 trillion for MDAs’ capital expenditure.
- N745 billion for Capital Supplementation.
- N355 billion for Grants and Aid-funded projects.
- N20 billion for the Family Homes Fund.
- N25 billion for the Nigeria Youth Investment fund.
- N336 billion for 60 Government Owned Enterprises.
- N247 billion for capital component of Statutory Transfers.
- N710 billion for projects funded by Multi-lateral and Bi-lateral loans.
The capital budget allocation is N1.16 trillion higher than the 2020 provision of N2.69 trillion. At 29% of aggregate expenditure, the provision moves closer to the Administration’s policy target of 30%.
Highlights of the 2021 capital projects
The key capital spending allocations in the 2021 Budget include;
- Power – N198 billion (inclusive of N150 billion for the Power Sector Recovery Plan);
- Works and Housing – N404 billion.
- Transportation – N256 billion.
- Defence – N121 billion.
- Agriculture and Rural Development – N110 billion.
- Water Resources – N153 billion.
- Industry, Trade and Investment – N51 billion.
- Education – N127 billion.
- Universal Basic Education Commission – N70 billion.
- Health – N132 billion.
- Zonal Intervention Projects – N100 billion.
- Niger Delta Development Commission – N64 billion.
The major chunk of the budget allocation for key capital projects goes to Works and Housing, followed by Transportation, Power, Water Resources, Health, Education, Defence, Agriculture, etc.
The 157% increase in the capital allocation to the health sector over the 2020 sectorial allocation is to enhance their capacity to deliver healthcare services through the procurement of requisite equipment, vaccines, and other facilities.
Government Fiscal Strategy in 2021
The government is aggressively implementing several and robust measures to overcome fiscal constraints that could impair on full budget realization.
The government shall be leveraging on technology and automation in the monitoring and management of Independently Generated Revenues towards addressing revenue leakages and redirecting scarce resources to the poor and vulnerable. These efforts include;
- Deregulation of the price of petroleum products.
- Ongoing verification exercise with IPPIS.
- Implementation of service-based electricity tariffs.
With the deregulation of the price of petroleum products, the new petrol pricing regime is expected to free up resources that were hitherto allocated to subsidize petroleum products. Similarly, the ongoing IPPIS verification exercise has closed gaps that encourage ghost workers or pensioners.
The service reflective electricity tariffs will help resolve liquidity crisis in the power sector and make the sector attractive to foreign investment. These reforms are expected to release trillions of Naira for allocation to other priority areas.
Cryptocurrency
Ripple ventures into lending
Ripple’s Line of Credit provides upfront access to capital for every market through one simple credit arrangement.
Ripple, one of the fastest-growing Fintech startups worth billions of dollars, and owners of XRP, the fourth most valuable crypto by market value, recently disclosed that it was branching out into the lending business.
The report spoke on the barriers associated with many businesses accessing credit and why it felt it necessary to solve such pressing needs by highlighting the following:
- Limited access to working capital is one of the biggest barriers to growth for many companies.
- Unlike incumbents who have large balance sheets that allow them to scale their businesses quickly, many Fintechs and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) lack the capital and resources to compete.
- Faced with stalled growth, customers turn to create bespoke credit arrangements – with each partner, in each destination market. Each arrangement requires additional overhead and management, making it a slow, burdensome, and ultimately inefficient process.
- Ripple’s Line of Credit solves this problem for its customers by providing upfront access to capital for every market through one simple credit arrangement – simplifying access to financial solutions that accelerate business performance and scale.
Hint: Ripple has about 6.2 billion XRP, worth over $1.5 billion at prevailing market prices. Its accounts reserve is responsible for 6% of XRP’s total supply when considering both the 45 billion in circulation and 48.6 billion held in escrow accounts. The Ripple periodically sells XRP into the crypto-verse.
The report further gave operational details on how Ripple will enforce such program and the edge it holds:
- Those using ODL on RippleNet can purchase XRP from Ripple on credit—customers are charged one fee on the amount borrowed, with no hidden fees, and can receive approvals faster than through traditional means.
- RippleNet customers simply take advantage of one simple XRP-based arrangement everywhere that ODL is available, regardless of sending destination or fiat currency, and costs a lot less than most other available credit options.