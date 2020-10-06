School feeding programme: Education Ministry to investigate misappropriated N2.6 billion

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, says the Ministry will investigate the ICPC report that N2.67 billion school feeding funds meant for 104 unity schools ended up in private accounts during the COVID-19 lockdown.

This was disclosed by the Ministry of Education in a statement on Tuesday.

“The investigation is to establish the veracity of the claims to ensure that there is no diversion of public funds or misappropriation of same.

“To this end, the Ministry in line with the Minister’s directive is to collaborate effectively with officials of the ICPC to unearth the facts as well as find a lasting solution to the payment system for meal subsidies that will ensure accountability and transparency,” the statement read in part.

Nairametrics reported last month that the Independent and Corrupt Practices and Other Related Commission (ICPC), announced that it found N2.67 billion in some private accounts which was meant for the provision of school feeding to federal colleges during the lockdown.

