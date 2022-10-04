The minister of education, Adamu Adamu, announced that the federal government just opened a portal for students of education to register for a bursary of N75,000.

This comes after the approval of N75,000 per semester for Nigerian undergraduates in the faculty of education in public universities across the country.

In addition, students in colleges of education are entitled to N50,000 per semester.

In 2021, the minister stated during the World Teachers’ Day celebration in Abuja that the bursary programme is in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to reform the education sector.

He stated that undergraduate students of B.Ed / B.A. Ed/ BSc. Ed in public institutions was to receive stipends of N75,000.00 per semester while NCE students will get N50,000.00 as stipends per semester.

Eligibility

To qualify for the bursary award, the concerned students applying for the bursary programme must be undergoing degree programmes in education in either public universities or colleges of education and they must be full-time students.

The bursary is also open to physically challenged students who must be in their first year or above.

The scholarship is not open to those already enjoying other forms of scholarship.

Applicants can apply online at www.education.gov.ng or https://fsbn.com.ng/applicants/auth/register/35565

Applicants are to complete the form online, complete it, and submit and print a copy.

Applicants are also to attach photocopies of their letter of admission with their current school identity card.

Multiple entries are not allowed as applicants are advised to make only one entry to avoid being disqualified.