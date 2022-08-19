The Federal Government has revealed that it has spent a total of N6,300,947,848,237 on capital and recurrent expenditure in the education sector in the last seven years.

It said the money was spent on improving infrastructure and Information Communication Technology equipment in public institutions of learning across the country.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, on Thursday, at the State House Ministerial Briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team in Abuja.

What the Minister is saying

Adamu said the FG spent over N6 trillion on revamping the country’s education sector in the last seven years, citing that it was spent renovating infrastructure in Nigeria’s education system and Information Communication Technology equipment in public institutions of learning across the country.

He said, “In the last seven years, we have undertaken massive physical development of infrastructure, ICT development at all levels of our educational system, established new institutions, improved the carrying capacity of our institutions and expanded access to quality education at all levels.

“Steps are also being taken to accelerate the implementation of the 2020 presidential approval for the revitalisation of the teaching profession.

“The government of President Buhari has expended a total of N6, 300, 947, 848, 237 on capital and recurrent expenditure in the education sector in the last seven years,” he said.

He added that the FG is committed to boosting the overall development of the education sector in Nigeria. The minister highlighted that the basic and secondary levels of education had also received attention from the current administration, with about N553 billion spent in the process.

News continues after this ad

“When we look at basic and secondary education, the ministry has invested heavily in the construction, renovation and rehabilitation of classrooms, hostels and laboratories as well as some other issues like security and other infrastructural facilities at the basic and secondary levels.

“In the last seven years, a total of N553, 134, 967, 498.50 had gone into the development of infrastructure at basic and secondary school levels,’’ he added.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported last year that a total sum of N1.76 trillion had been allocated to the Health and Educational sectors in the 2021 budget, indicating a 56.3% increase from the N1.13 trillion allocated in the 2020 budget.

The breakdown of the allocation in the 2021 budget includes the total sum of N1.13 trillion allocated to the Education sector and N632.7 billion allocated to the Health sector.

The total sum of N1.13 trillion allocated to the Education sector in 2021 is 64.5% higher than the N686.8 billion allocated to the sector in the 2020 budget