Three US fighter jets have been shot down over Kuwait in what American officials described as an “apparent friendly fire incident” during operations linked to the ongoing US-Israeli hostilities with Iran.

The incident was confirmed by the United States Central Command (Centcom), which oversees US military activities in the Middle East.

The development comes two days after the United States and Israel launched coordinated airstrikes on Iran that reportedly killed senior government officials.

What they are saying

According to Centcom, the F-15 aircraft were “mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defences” on Monday.

“All six crew ejected safely and have been recovered,” officials said, adding that the cause of the incident remains under investigation.

Centcom also announced the death of a fourth US service member on Monday, amid continuing exchanges between the warring sides.

Meanwhile, Iran rejected suggestions by US President Donald Trump that it was prepared to resume negotiations with Washington.

Backstory

The downing of the jets follows a joint military operation launched earlier by the United States and Israel, which they described as targeting security threats posed by Iran.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump had defended the strikes in separate public statements, with references to broader strategic goals in Tehran.

Iran condemned the attacks as a breach of its sovereignty and vowed retaliation.

The escalation unfolded despite diplomatic efforts previously mediated by Oman, including a recent round of nuclear talks in Geneva.

More insights

The deaths of three American personnel had earlier been announced on Sunday, reportedly resulting from retaliatory Iranian strikes.

Five others were said to have been seriously wounded, though their identities have not been made public.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society said 555 people had been killed across more than 130 cities in Iran following US and Israeli strikes.

The conflict has also spread to Lebanon, where Israel said it targeted positions linked to Hezbollah after accusing the group of firing rockets into Israeli territory. Lebanese health authorities reported dozens of casualties in Beirut and southern Lebanon.

In Israel, at least nine people were reported killed and several others injured after a missile strike on the city of Beit Shemesh.

What you should know

Earlier reports indicated that an Israeli airstrike hit an elementary girls’ school in Minab, in Iran’s Hormozgan province, with Iranian state media reporting at least 51 fatalities.

The incident highlights the mounting civilian toll as the conflict between Israel, the United States and Iran continues to escalate.