The Federal government through the National Universities Commission (NUC) has ordered the closure of universities across the country to enable students to take part in the 2023 general elections scheduled between February 25. March 2023, and March 11, 2023.

This was made known by NUC in a letter addressed to vice-chancellors of all universities and directors of inter-university centres, where it noted that the directive was based on the directive of the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.

What the NUC is saying

The NUC directed the universities to shut down and suspend academic activities between February 22 and March 14 for students to actively participate in the polls.

The letter from NUC reads,, “ As Vice-Chancellors of all Universities and Director/Chief Executive of Inter-University Centres are quite aware the 2023 General Elections have been scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 25, 2023, for the Presidential and National Assembly, and Saturday, March 11, 2023, for Gubernatorial and State Assembly, respectively.

“In view of the foregoing and concerns expressed on the security of staff, students and properties of our respective institutions, the Honourable Minister of Education, Mal. Adama Adamu has following extensive consultations with the relevant security agencies, directed that all Universities and Inter-University Centres be shut down and academic activities are suspended between February 22 and March 14, 2023.

“Consequently, Vice-Chancellors and chief executives of inter-university centres, are by this Circular requested to shut down their respective Institutions from Wednesday 22nd February 2023 to Tuesday 14th March 2023.

“Please, accept the renewed assurances of the Executive Secretary‘s highest regard for your understanding and unwavering cooperation.’’

For the record

This directive by the Federal Government will be a major source of encourage for the young voting population in the country who have shown a lot of enthusiasm in the upcoming general election.

There have been calls from the public for the closure of tertiary institutions to enable students to vote during the 2023 elections.

The data from the Independent National Electoral Commission reveals that over 26 million students are currently registered.