Only customers with minimum of 12 hours electricity can have tariff increase – FG

The Federal Government says only customers with a guaranteed minimum of 12 hours of electricity can have their tariffs adjusted, under the new electricity tariff arrangement.

This was disclosed in the Joint Press Conference on the recent increase in Petrol and Electricity prices by the Minister of Information & Culture, Alh. Lai Mohammed, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva and Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman.

The Federal Government disclosed that due to issues with Nigeria’s privatized electricity industry, the government had to step in with support, and has spent almost N1.7 trillion through supplementing tariffs shortfalls.

“The government does not have the resources to continue along this path. To borrow just to subsidize generation and distribution, which are both privatized, will be grossly irresponsible,” the government said.

The Federal Government disclosed that NERC will protect Nigerians who can’t afford to pay cost-reflective tariffs from increases and has approved adjustments to be made only on the basis of guaranteed improvement in service.

“Under this new arrangement, only customers with guaranteed minimum of 12 hours of electricity can have their tariffs adjusted. Those who get less than 12 hours supply will experience no increase. This is the largest group of customers,” it said.

The NERC will also enforce a capping regulation to ensure unmetered customers are not charged beyond the metered customers in their neighbourhood, which signifies an end to estimated billings.

Nairametrics had earlier reported the much-anticipated increase of electricity tariff gaining the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari, and said to commence from September 1, 2020. The FG said the review of the service based tariffs was meant to start in July 2020 but was suspended for further studies and proper arrangements in the sector.