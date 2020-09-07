Stock Market
GTBank, Zenith Bank, UBA record losses, investors down by N12.2 billion
ETERNA led 16 Gainers as against 15 Losers topped by REDSTAREX at the end of today’s session
Nigerian bourse started the first trading session of the week on a bearish note. The All Share Index dropped slightly by 0.09% to close at 25,582.23 points as against a 0.37% uptick movement recorded on Friday.
Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -4.69%. Nigerian Stock Exchange market capitalization now stands at N13.346 trillion, as investors lost about N12.22 billion on Monday.
Nigerian Stock Exchange trading turnover turned negative as volume dipped by 39.24% as against 80.56% uptick recorded on Friday. UBA, ZENITHBANK, and ACCESS were the most active to boost market turnover.
UBN leads the list of active stocks that recorded an impressive volume spike at the end of today’s session.
Market breadth closed positive as ETERNA led 16 Gainers as against 15 Losers topped by REDSTAREX at the end of today’s session – an unimproved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- ETERNA up 9.13% to close at N2.27
- NEM up 8.70% to close at N2.25
- CILEASING up 8.33% to close at N3.9
- ACCESS up 5.43% to close at N6.8
- STANBIC up 1.32% to close at N38.5
Top losers
- REDSTAREX down 4.37% to close at N3.72
- DANGSUGAR down 3.60% to close at N12.05
- GUARANTY down 2.45% to close at N25.9
- UBA down 2.33% to close at N6.3
- ZENITHBANK down 0.57% to close at N17.3
Outlook
Nigerian bourse unsurprisingly recorded its first trading loss in 7 consecutive trading sessions, after oil prices tanked lower.
The greenback’s strength, adding to the selling pressure on crude and a reported upsurge in COVID-19 caseloads in key international markets, rattled local investors’ nerves.
It should also be noted that significant losses in Nigeria’s tier 1 banks (GTBank, UBA, Zenith Bank) neutralized gains recorded by ETERNA and Access Bank.
Nairametrics envisages cautious buying, as the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic still remains on the major headline across many financial markets.
Company Results
NASD OTC Market Capitalization increases by N2.25 billion
Total trade activity for the year is valued at N10.72 billion.
The market capitalisation of the National Association of Securities Dealers Over the Counter (NASD OTC) gained N2.25 billion Week-on-Week, ending September 4, 2020 with a total market capitalization worth N524.64 billion. This represents a 0.43% increase compared to the previous week’s N 522.39 billion.
The increase was a result of positive movement in price as the economy strives to recover from the pandemic.
For example, the price of Central Securities Clearing System Plc’s share closed at N14.5 this week indicating a 3.57% increase from N14.0 that it ended last week.
The total value traded Week-on-Week increased by 2.41% to N5,482,398.00 from N5,353,298.96 in the previous week. Total trade activity for the year is valued at N10.72 billion.
However, trade volume declined by -69.99% Week-on-Week from 250,906 units recorded the previous week to 75,289 units this week. The total trade volume for the year stands at 7,822,911,433 units as of September 4, 2020.
Trade deals also declined by -8.70% Week-on-Week from 23 trades recorded last week to 21 recorded this week.
Top Trade Deals by Volume
Arm Life Plc led the top trade dealers on a Year-To-Date (YTD) basis, followed by Central Securities Clearing Limited, Food Concepts Plc, Lighthouse Financial Services Plc, and Niger Delta Exploration and Production Plc all in the top five for the week. The market performance is summarized below;
Top Trade Deals by Value
Arm Life Plc also led the top trade deals by value on a Year-to-Date (YTD) basis, followed closely by Niger Delta Exploration and Production Plc, Central Securities Clearing Limited, Friesland Campina WAMCO Nigeria Plc, and Food Concept Plc. Their performances are summarized below:
The summary of the top five deals by value and volume is graphically depicted below;
NASD OTC is a securities exchange registered by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to operate a formal Over The Counter (OTC) market in Nigeria. NASD OTC has 238 registered brokers and 152 participating institutions.
Stock Market
U.S Stocks close lower, as Facebook, Amazon, Google drop 2%
Recent sell-offs were triggered by leading tech brands including Facebook, Amazon, Google.
U.S Stocks closed lower at the last trading session for the week after a volatile session. These recent sell-offs were triggered by leading tech brands such as Facebook, Amazon, and Google, which lost more than 2%. Netflix’s stock price lost 1.8% and Microsoft also dropped 1.4%.
However, Apple’s stock price ended the trading session up by 0.1% after falling as much as 8.3%. Tesla’s share price also reversed a drop of more than 8%, ended the trading session up 2.8%.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 159.42 points lower, or 0.6%, at 28,133.31 points. At one point, the 30-stock average fell as much as 628.05 points or 2.2%. The Dow was also higher for a moment yesterday.
The S&P 500 dropped 0.8% to 3,426.96 but finished well off its session low. The broader-market index plunged by 3.1% at its session low and briefly traded positive on the day. The Nasdaq Composite also dropped 1.3% to 11,313.13 but also closed well above its low of the day.
In an explanatory note to Nairametrics Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp spoke on the prevailing market conditions and the macros triggering the sell-offs. He said;
“This sell-off looks an awful lot like a retail meltdown, similar to what we see in China markets as a lot of weak retail longs getting taken to the cleaners by the aggressive short seller on the street in a vast momentum style clean out, but I think there is more than meets the eye.
“While I don’t think it’s a healthy meltdown, getting rid of some of the short-term speculator froth will offer up better levels for the Wall of Money to indulge as we know the Fed is going anywhere soon, although probably holding back the big guns for a possible rainy day in the future if the winter months prove to be explosive for the virus.”
However, there appears to be no particular driver of the recent sell-offs recorded in the world’s largest equity markets other than a reversal of the substantial gains seen over the past two weeks on the surface.
Stock Market
Nigerian stocks on 6-day gaining streak, investors gain N154.4 billion WoW
29 equities appreciated at price during the week, lower than thirty-one 31 equities in the previous week.
The Nigerian bourse closed the trading session for the week cumulatively bullish. The NSE All-Share Index appreciated by 0.35% to close the week at 25,309.37. Stock market capitalization stands at N13.203 trillion, and investors gained N154.43 billion WoW.
A total turnover of 1.072 billion shares worth N7.384 billion in 16,684 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 950.414 million shares valued at N10.123 billion that exchanged hands last week in 16,647 deals.
The Financial Services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 586.761 million shares valued at N4.022 billion traded in 8,483 deals; thus contributing 54.76% and 54.47% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
The Conglomerates Industry followed with 307.744 million shares worth N799.159 million in 1,010 deals. In the third place was the Consumer Goods industry, with a turnover of 50.170 million shares worth N968.272 million in 3,018 deals.
Trading in the top three equities, namely Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc, UACN Plc, and United Bank for Africa Plc (measured by volume), accounted for 396.337 million shares worth N1.373 billion in 1,845 deals, contributing 36.99% and 18.59% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
29 equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than 31 equities in the previous week. 36 equities depreciated in price, higher than 27 equities in the previous week, while 98 equities remained unchanged, lower than 105 equities recorded in the previous week.
Top 10 gainers for the week
- UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC up 31.45% to close at N1.63
- FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC up 20.00% to close at N 0.24
- CHAMPION BREW. PLC up 19.23% to close at N0.93
- NEM INSURANCE PLC up 14.97% to close at N2.15
- P Z CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC up 9.09% to close at N4.20
- UNITY BANK PLC up 7.69% to close at N0.56
- AXAMANSARD INSURANCE PLC up 7.60% to close at N1.84
- UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC up 7.53% to close at N15.00
- WAPIC INSURANCE PLC up 6.06% to close at N0.35
- FCMB GROUP PLC up 5.91% to close at N2.15
Top 10 losers for the week
- BETA GLASS PLC down 9.99% to close at N55.40
- ARBICO PLC down 9.52% to close at N1.14
- C & I LEASING PLC down 9.09% to close at N4.00
- CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC down 8.11% to close at N0.34
- CUTIX PLC down 7.89% to close at N1.75
- FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC down 7.25% to close at N3.71
- NEIMETH INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC down 7.00% to close at N1.86
- GUINNESS NIG PLC down 6.91% to close at N14.15
- AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC down 6.67% to close at N4.20
- TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION OF NIGERIA PLC down 6.56% to close at N0.57
Outlook
The Nigerian stock market finished the trading week on an impressive note. That said, it should be noted that the bourse was all bullish throughout the trading week, as local investors increased their buying pressures on blue-chip stocks which include MTN, GTBank, Zenith Bank, Unilever, and not forgetting some tier 2 banks (Unity Bank and FCMB).
The recent stability in the foreign exchange market also provided the needed market confidence in boosting market liquidity relatively.
However, Nairametrics envisages cautious buying of stocks amid the gaining streak of Nigerian Stocks, as it’s expected that investors will take profits in subsequent trading days ahead.
Emmanuel O. Oyelude, Ph.D.
September 8, 2020 at 3:47 am
Please take a second look at “…All Share Index dropped slightly by 0.09% to close at 25,582.23 basis points”. It seems the units for “All Share Index” should be “points” and not “basis points”. Note that 1 basis point is 0.01%. Therefore, it is right to say: “…All Share Index dropped slightly by 9 basis points (that is, 0.09%). Thanks.