Columnists
Why is the US stock market index going up even as COVID-19 remains unchecked?
The market enables price discovery, and prices are based on interplay of supply and demand.
The rise is spectacular; the NASDAQ 100’s market cap is about $13.5 trillion, the S&P 500 Index is about $28.8 trillion, while the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is about $19.4 trillion. What is going on?
The stock market is a market, and in every market, a willing buyer and a willing seller meet, negotiate, discover prices through bargaining and conclude a sale. Where there is oversupply, the buyer has the advantage and can bid down prices. Where supply is limited, the seller holds the advantage and can bid up prices. So, the market enables price discovery, and prices are based on interplay of supply and demand.
READ: Apple, Tesla share prices drop massively from record highs
What drives supply and demand? Earning expectations of the companies trading their equity on the stock market. The stock market reflects expectations of future earnings. This means that if an investor believes that earnings, specifically future earnings of a company, are going up, the value of the company is going up. This, the investor believes, translates to a rise in the prices of individual stocks of the company and/or an increase in the returns the company will pay to the holders of equity in the company by way of dividend.
This expectation drives the investor to seek to participate in the equity of the company by buying shares, thus creating a demand for more shares. On the flip side, if the investors believe that the company’s fortunes by way of earnings are falling, then the investor seeks to exit being an equity participant in the company by selling his shares, which creates supply.
READ: Airtel speaks on its readiness for 5G technology in Nigeria
However, the expectations of investors in the market are also relative to other asset classes. This means the investors have other options to invest their money. If equities as an asset class return a risk-adjusted return of 5%, and bonds are returning 9%, the investor has the option of taking his capital away from volatility and investing in “safe” bonds. The point is capital is mobile and goes to where it finds yield. So, if the yield on other assets is lower than the yields on equities, then the investor will keep his money in “risk” assets i.e., equities. This is key; when investing, the investor is taking a holistic view of the market, comparing options and looking for the most risk-adjusted asset class with the highest return.
Having that background, why does the US stock market record profits even when earnings are weak?
READ: Bulls boost global financial markets as gold hits 7-year high
First, tax cuts. The US saw corporate marginal taxes cut from 35% to 21% and allowed American firms immediately and fully deduct the cost of new capital investment, allowing them to invest more in CAPEX and hopefully boost earnings in the future. The tax cuts provide US companies with an incredibly soft landing and prepare them to reinvest in productivity post-COVID-19. Investors are making a bet that post-COVID-19, forward earning will reflect these new CAPAX investments.
Second, the US Federal Reserve (The Fed) has embarked on a massive stimulus program to prop up the US financial system; this has translated to the Fed buying bonds, blue-chip and even junk bonds and keeping the interest rates at essentially zero. The practical translation of this is that yields on “risk-free” 10-year treasuries have crashed to about 0.65%. The yield is paltry when compared to the earnings yield of about 3.7% on the S&P 500. The Fed is expected in the coming week to announce its new monetary policy which will keep short term interest rates at near zero for five years or even more, and would not change this policy even if inflation in the US were to go above the 2% target.
Taking these policies together, the US investment picture looks noticeably clear, fixed income will yield next to nothing for the next 5 years, and earnings yield on equities is sufficient to post a real return. The investing community is taking a position today to benefit from equity yields.
That simple.
Columnists
HSE Summit 2020 to address growing environmental issues and an untapped $4.5tr recycling industry
The HSE Summit builds consensus on national agenda towards waste recycling for improved economic opportunities.
The earth is under a lot of pressure but the most pressing is without doubt environmental. Some of these are, at the moment, beyond man’s control while others can be contained. A substantial amount of these pressures has built gradually over time, as the world population grew and had to be supported by increasing industrialization.
Okinola A. Alabi and his colleagues at the Federal University of Technology, Akure and Federal College of Education, Oyo, noted that between 1950 and 2018, the world witnessed the production of about 6.3 billion tonnes of plastics and out of these, only 9% and 12% have been recycled and incinerated respectively.
Africa has a huge share of this problem. Nigeria, as the most populous nation in Africa, is among the biggest generators of solid waste with an estimated 32 million tonnes annually. From this number, plastic waste constitutes 2.5 million tonnes. This is a huge problem for everyone and a serious concern for any forward-thinking stakeholder. It is particularly worrisome for the organisers of Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Summit 2020, who have themed the event; HSE in our DNA: Recycling to Wealth.
Global concerns around the negative impact of single-use plastics on the environment have led governments and corporations to act, with the European Union, China and several states in the United States announcing regulations that discourage such. These regulations generally include ban on plastic tableware and straws, ban on the use of non-degradable plastic bags and ban on non-degradable single-use plastics.
With the spotlight on stakeholders in industry, especially International Oil Companies (IOCs) and makers of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCGs), and with the additional pressure that the Covid-19 pandemic has exerted on the world in the beginning of a new decade, there is no better time than now to begin a deliberate move to consolidate a national agenda on economic opportunities in recycling and the reuse of resources.
It is very strategic to have the IOCs and FMCGs in any conversation on plastic recycling. The IOCs produce the materials used in making plastics and the FMCGs use plastics in the packaging and distribution of their products. They have critical roles to play in commitments towards recycling.
Bringing together stakeholders in manufacturing, academics, government, policymakers & shapers, nonprofits and social engineers, the HSE Summit draws from the intertwining issues of health, safety, environment, security and social economics to build consensus on national agenda on waste recycling for improved economic opportunities.
One of its promoters, Ken Etete, noted that the focus of HSE conversations in Nigeria are currently around compliance-based goals, which need to shift to conversations that will underscore commitments to solving environmental problems and at the same time creating economic opportunities. “All over the world, there are conversations around environmental sustainability that are tied to economic opportunities to be derived from them; if we look at this from a resource efficiency perspective, the opportunity is around $4.5 trillion according to the World Economic Forum,” Etete said, adding that, “As Africa’s largest economy, we must have active national and regional platforms that engage stakeholders in industry, regulators, the academia and the general public; this is what we seek to do with the HSE Summit.”
Obviously, manufacturers have a strong role to play here, what with the entire chain of operation sitting with them. Land pollution, water pollution, air pollution and other animal and plant concerns are some of the impacts of the source-produce-and-discard model that is mostly obtainable now. Experts have flagged this as an unsustainable production model. Fortunately, science has established that these resources can be used in more efficient and safer ways and the waste they generate can be transformed from one form to another to serve diverse purposes.
To this end, the summit will specifically call IOCs and FMCGs in Nigeria to the table and engage them on these issues. “Multinational corporations have generally done a good job globally in clearly articulating their sustainability ambitions and we cannot take for granted the progress that this represents, considering that many of them publish sustainability reports that hold them accountable,” Etete said, adding, “There is however a need to localise this global conversation in Nigeria.”
Columnists
A look at the bright spot in the faltering economy
The telecommunications sector remains one of the fastest-growing sectors in Nigeria’s ailing economy.
The impact of the restrictive measures on economic activities coupled with the downturn in the oil sector was apparent in the recent Q2 GDP data, as the nation’s GDP declined by 6.1%. However, there were a few brights spots, particularly the telecommunications sector which posted a growth of 18.1% in Q2 2020 from 9.7% in Q1 2020, outperforming the services sector which contracted by 6.78% during the second quarter compared with the
growth of 1.57% in Q1 2020.
We believe the robust growth in the sector is reflective of the sturdy improvement in the sector’s fundamentals, as active mobile subscribers rose to 196.4m at the end of Q2 2020 from 182.3m in Q1 2020 while active internet subscriptions grew by 6% to 143.7mn in Q2 2020 from 136.m in Q1 2020. Similarly, broadband penetration grew to 41.3% in Q2 2020 from 39.9% in Q1 2020. We believe the growth in the telecommunications sector was further bolstered by advent of the global pandemic which led to the increased use of digital channels for daily routine activities ranging from telecommuting, entertainment and social engagements. This was evident in the performance of two of the listed players in the sector, MTN and Airtel, as they recorded data revenue growth of 49% y/y and 39% y/y respectively.
The telecommunications sector remains one of the fastest-growing sectors in Nigeria’s ailing economy and we believe the sector is critical in the nation’s quest to operate a well functioning digital economy. In our view, the medium to long term growth prospects of the sector will be supported by increasing smartphone penetration, favourable country demographics, a fledgling social media culture and rapid investment by the industry players to enhance the quality of network infrastructure. With internet penetration still below 50% (41.3% as at June 2020), we think significant potential exists for telecom and internet service providers in Nigeria to unlock its transformative potentials.
CSL Stockbrokers Limited, Lagos (CSLS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of FCMB Group Plc and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria. CSLS is a member of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Columnists
FG targets 22 non-oil commodities for export promotion
Despite the actions of the CBN, growth in the sector is yet to show a remarkable improvement.
Recently, the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) disclosed that the FG has identified about 22 non-oil strategic products that will be exported to diversify the nation’s foreign exchange earnings away from oil. According to the Executive Director, NEPC, Olusegun Awolowo, this initiative is part of the zero-oil plan currently being implemented by the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), in collaboration with the private sector, and is
estimated to be worth over US$150bn in annual export value at full capacity. Some of the targeted products include; palm oil, cashew, cocoa, soya beans, rubber, rice, petrochemical, leather, ginger, cotton and Shea butter, tomato, banana and plantain.
We regard this initiative as a welcome development given the recent impact of the downturn in oil prices on government revenue and foreign exchange earnings of the country. However, we note that the realisation of the objective would be highly dependent on the extent to which productivity in the agricultural sector can be improved upon to satisfy domestic consumption and boost exports. We note that the CBN, in recent years through initiatives such as the Anchor Borrowers Program (ABP), Commercial Agricultural Credit Scheme (CACS) has played an active role in providing affordable finance to improve the productivity of the agricultural sector.
Furthermore, the CBN has also complemented its efforts with the use of administrative controls to strengthen local production by placing a ban on access to FX for importers of many of the agricultural products identified by NEPC. Despite the actions of the CBN, growth in the sector is yet to show a remarkable improvement. Based on data obtained from National Bureau of statistics, the agriculture sector grew by an average of 3.2% between 2015 and 2019 which pales in comparison to the prior 5 years (2010 -2014) and 10 years (2005 – 2014), when the sector grew by 4.5% and 5.7% respectively.
Without downplaying the role of affordable finance in incentivizing local farmers and boosting local production, we believe poor farming practices and inadequate agriculture infrastructure remains a huge constraint on productivity. Majority of local farmers cultivate on small lands, adopt crude implements and methods and are heavily reliant on rain to grow their crops. These have resulted in lower yields on farmlands. In addition, lack of storage & agro-processing facilities and decrepit road infrastructure which hampers route-to-market have contributed to post-harvest losses. We recall the last published Agriculture Promotion Document by former Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh puts harvest loss rates of perishable crops at 60%.
Boosting agricultural productivity requires increased investment in research and development on plant breeding and crop planting, provision of fertilizers and irrigation facilities, agglomeration of smallholder farmers into larger groups and enhancing infrastructure (Storage & Transportation) to reduce post-harvest losses. It becomes even
more important to focus on implementing these measures in order to improve agriculture as the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) presents a significant opportunity for the nation to improve export of agricultural produce.
CSL Stockbrokers Limited, Lagos (CSLS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of FCMB Group Plc and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria. CSLS is a member of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.