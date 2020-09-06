What Nigerian banks consider before granting personal loans

Personal loans from banks have been saving lives for ages. At a point in life, people find themselves in situations where they need extra fund for different purposes, so they resort to getting loans from banks. Personal loans are loans granted to individuals for personal use, which includes rent, home renovation, emergency medical bills or holidays. Many people opt for personal loans because they are usually not secured by collateral. However, before a personal loan can be granted, there are many factors banks put into consideration. If you want your personal loan to be approved, read the tips we would be sharing below and follow them by the book.

Credit history

The most important thing banks consider before granting personal loans is your credit history. If you’ve ever defaulted on a loan or have other bad records, it is unlikely for you to get a personal loan. Try as much as possible to be on good terms with the credit bureau. A satisfactory credit report is very important.

Employment status

To be considered for a personal loan, you need to have a steady and stable source of income in a reputable organization. The bank has to be sure that you can pay back the loan at the stipulated time. There are also other benefits associated with your employment status when you want to get a loan. For instance, at United Bank for Africa (UBA), an employee of a private firm gets a minimum of N100,000 and a maximum of N30,000,000 personal loan. In contrast, an employee of a civil organization gets a minimum of N50,000 and a maximum of N20,000,000. Your employment status goes a long way in deciding if you would get a loan or not and how much you can receive.

Age

The general rule is; “applicants must not be less than 18 years at loan application date and not more than 55 years at the loan maturity date”. However, many banks have their criteria and age limit when it comes to a personal loan. For instance, at Standard Chartered Bank, applicants must be between the age of 21 – 60 before they would be considered for a loan.

Work experience

The number of years you’ve been working at your company also goes a long way in determining if your loan would be approved. An applicant who has been working for 5 years and more may be considered before an applicant who has been working for less than 5 years.

Repayment period

Banks offer repayment periods as long as 60 months. However, in the real sense, they want you to repay in a few months. If you are thinking of exhausting the whole 60 months, think again, because it might be a wrong move. For a loan that doesn’t require collateral, it is only logical that it is repaid in a few months.

Relationship with the bank

This is not favouritism but a rule of thumb. It is normal for people to consider those that have a good relationship with them when they have good offers. Banks consider customers that are in good standing and have been doing business with them for a long time. They would also love you more when you have a lot of money with them. Build a strong relationship with your bank if you are looking to take a personal loan in the future.

In addition to the factors discussed above, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria, to be eligible for personal loans, you must have a bank account with the bank you want to borrow from; you must be mentally fit; you must be credible; you must have good credit rating, and you must be able to repay. You can go ahead to apply for a loan if you meet these criteria.