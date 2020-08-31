Currencies
In panic, forex speculators prepare to dump dollars
For most speculators who bought forex at less than N400/$1, they are pondering whether to sell
Forex speculators are apprehensive that a slew of circulars issued by the central bank during the week could lead to a strengthening of the naira against the dollar. The CBN said it will sell $10,000 per Bureau De Change operator ahead of the reopening of the air space.
For most speculators who bought forex at less than N400/$1 just before the first round of devaluation in March, they are pondering whether to sell at the current rate of N475 in time before panic sets in. This apprehension is reminiscent of 2017 when the CBN announced the new Investor and Exporter Window for trading forex at market-determined prices.
The move led to a strengthening of the naira from N500/$1 to N360/$1 piling huge losses on speculators who betted for more depreciation.
Speculators show panic
Nigeria’s exchange rate policy has meant many businessmen have had to resort to crude ways of hedging against foreign exchange rate risk. As rumours of devaluation swirled in March some quickly converted their naira into dollars sending the parallel market exchange rate rocketing past the official rate.
For Mike a businessman who deals in luxury fashion wear, the fear is real and he is pondering whether to sell now and book his profits or wait to see if the exchange rate will depreciate further. “I bought forex at less than N380 earlier in the year just before the black market rate started depreciating. At N477/$1 my margin gain is close to N90 so selling now means I remove my profits rather than let it disappear” he explains preferring to go by his first name.
Another FX street trader Musa, feared that the exchange rate could strengthen if the CBN pumps in forex to the BDCs on Monday as anticipated According to him, “buyers are running from buying forex now because there seems to be panic selling at the moment. I lost some money between Friday and Saturday and would definitely avoid buying forex at the moment.
Predicting the direction of the exchange rate has become easy for some speculators. All they need to do is watch the price of oil which is perfectly correlated with the direction of the exchange rate. Another major factor as many have come to learn is what decisions come out of Plot 33, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Way, the head office of the Central Bank.
Last week, the apex bank issued a slew of circulars culminating in an order warning that it will go tough on exporters who are guilty of forex non-repatriation. It also directed banks to submit the names, addresses, and Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs) of all the exporters who have failed to repatriate their export proceeds. Necessary ‘action’ would be taken against such defaulters, the CBN said in a statement.
A BDC operator Ismail of Ango Gold expressed concern over what could happen this week in this forex market if operators do not comply with CBN’s instructions. “We are worried about the CBN’s latest warnings as sellers will being arrested if being caught hiking the price.”
Waiting for CBN
This week is likely to be a defining moment for what could happen to the exchange rate. If the central banks sell $10,000 to half of the nearly 3,000 registered BDC’s we could see a turnover of $15 million in the first week. Add to a daily average of $42 million at the Investor & Exporter window (NAFEX) and we could finally start to gauge what the true value of the naira against the dollar really is.
There is also the wired forex transfer market which caters to people trading in hundreds of thousands of dollars in a single transfer but circumventing the official exchange rate market. The exchange rate in this market is typically sold at a premium to the official black market price trading in the streets of Lagos Island.
But even this market is under threat from the CBN’s hammer, with banks instructed to report BVN linked accounts connected to export proceeds not declared in the official market. The CBN also booted out third parties from accessing the Form M, a document required for accessing forex to pay for imported goods.
These are all red flags to Mr. Peter Afolayan a Private Investor who trades in Equities, Commodities & other financial instruments with foreign currency-denominated holdings in the UK and Nigeria. He believes the announcement of the opening of the airspace to travel and the announcement of the sale of forex to BDCs is bad news for anyone holding the dollar. According to Mr. Afolayan, “I planned to sell off my holdings last week but will do so this week… I see the rates crashing to N410-420/$1 because of the recent circulars of the CBN”. However, if you are long on the dollar and perhaps use it as savings then I suggest you keep it”
But not everyone is this optimistic about the Naira strengthening. A recent report from Goldman Sachs, “a significant devaluation of the naira is likely in 12 to 18 months to stabilize Nigeria’s external accounts. An exchange rate of 500-550 per dollar should bring about the desired balance…. compared with a current rate of about 407”.
Nigeria’s balance of payment, a tool used to determine the value of a local currency’s value against the dollar is in deficit, leading to speculations that the CBN probably needs to devalue once more to achieve the right balance.
The true test will happen this week and all eyes will be on two markets. The black market and the BDC market.
Analysts contributors: Chike Olisa, Samuel Oyekanmi, Ugodre Obi-Chukwu.
U.S dollar set to register its fourth consecutive monthly decline, longest losing streak since 2017
The US dollar is weaker as traders placed a very dovish spin of the Fed shift to inflation targeting.
The U.S is set to register its fourth consecutive monthly decline on Monday, its longest losing streak since mid-2017. This slide was triggered by strengthened geopolitical risks and the recent strategy by the U.S Federal Reserve in allowing high inflation.
What we know: The U.S. Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a list of other major currencies, down by 0.08% to trade at 92.308 at the time of this report.
The latest speech by Federal Reserve Chair, Jerome Powell revealed an accommodative shift in the central bank’s approach to inflation increasing pressure on the U.S dollar as global investors interpreted it that U.S interest rates could stay lower for a longer period of time.
Quick fact: The U.S. Dollar Index tracks the greenback against a basket of major global currencies such as the Japanese yen, British pound sterling, Swedish Krona, Euro, etc. Individuals hoping to meet foreign exchange payment obligations via dollar transactions to countries like Europe, and Japan, would need to pay more dollars in fulfilling such payment obligations.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp in a note to Nairametrics discussed the present macros, that has made the U.S dollar, retain its bearish trend relatively. He said;
“The US dollar is weaker as traders placed a very dovish spin of the Fed shift to inflation targeting. Surprisingly on Friday, the giant swing lower occurred in Asia, suggesting USD bearish positioning in Asia was lighter, and so with the Jackson hole “event” out of the way, the USD selling resumed.
“Inflation in the Fed’s preferred measure has averaged only 1.5% over the last decade, and high unemployment should keep price pressures relatively low over the near-term, triggering the USD sell signal. This, despite the key dollar sell signals not flashing as US real yields rose, so it is likely the lower for a longer narrative that is music to the dollar bears ears.”
Exchange rate sustains gain at NAFEX window as CBN orders BDCs to sell at N386/$1
The sales of forex to BDCs will inject more liquidity to the retail end of the foreign exchange market.
Nigeria’s exchange rate at the NAFEX window appreciated marginally closing at N385.67 during intraday trading on Friday, August 28, 2020. In another development, the exchange rate at the parallel market still remained stable on Friday as it closed at N477/$1.
Forex Turnover: Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window declined substantially by 72% on Friday, August 28, 2020, after the gain that was recorded the previous trading day.
- According to the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ, forex turnover dropped from $43.16 million on Thursday, August 27, 2020, to $12.09 million on Friday, August 28, 2020.
- The decline is coming a day after the previous trading day increase in forex turnover following improved dollar supply.
- This reinforces the continued volatility of the foreign exchange market and the scarcity of the greenback. The supply of dollars has been on a decline for months due to low oil prices and the absence of foreign capital inflow into the country.
- The average daily forex sale for last week was about $71.13 million which represents a significant increase from the $24 million that was recorded the previous week. The day’s FX turnover is still a far cry from the $200 million mark that was recorded sometime last week.
- Total forex trading at the NAFEX window in the month of July was $937 million compared to $875 million in June.
- The exchange rate disparity between the official NAFEX rate and the black-market rate has remained as wide as N91.33. Nigeria maintains multiple exchange rates comprising the CBN official rate, the BDC rates, SMIS, and the NAFEX (I&E window). The wide disparity between the 2 rates has created huge arbitrage opportunities for some highly connected individuals.
Market Watch
Parallel Market: At the black market where forex is traded unofficially, the Naira remained stable against the dollar to close at N477/$1 on Friday, according to information from Abokifx, a prominent FX tracking website. This was the same rate that it exchanged on Thursday, August 27.
NAFEX: The Naira appreciated against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window on Thursday, closing at N385.67/$1.
- This represents an 8 kobo gain when compared to the N386.75/$1 that it exchanged the previous trading day, Thursday, August 27, 2020.
- The opening indicative rate was N386.93 to a dollar on Friday. This represents a 78 kobo drop when compared to the N386.15 to a dollar that was recorded on Thursday.
- The N386 to a dollar is the highest rate during intraday trading before closing at N385.67. It also sold for as low as N380/$1 during intraday trading.
Forex is sold at several prices and at different times during the day.
The central bank moved towards exchange rate unification three weeks ago after it devalued the official rate to N380/$1.
Despite the volatility and scarcity of foreign exchange, the Naira appears stable across the forex markets. The dollar shortage has forced banks to reduce drastically the dollar spending limits on their debit cards.
The local currency has remained stable for some days as the Central Bank of Nigeria had introduced some measures targeted at exporters and importers in order to try to boost the supply of dollars in the foreign exchange market and reduce the high demand for forex by traders.
Nairametrics had reported that the CBN, in a circular on Thursday, announced that as part of efforts to enhance the accessibility to foreign exchange, particularly by travellers, announced that it will resume gradual sales of foreign exchange to licensed Bureau De Change (BDC) operators with effect from August 31. The CBN directed the BDC operators not to resell at more than N386/$1 to the end-users.
The resumption of sales of forex to BDCs will inject more liquidity to the retail end of the foreign exchange market and discourage hoarding and speculation.
U.S dollar drops lower, as U.S Federal Reserve plans on boosting inflation
The U.S. Dollar Index tracks the American dollar against other major currencies.
The U.S dollar plunged on Friday at London’s trading session, giving up most of its earlier gains after U.S. Federal Reserve’s new strategy is boosting inflation.
The U.S. Dollar Index that monitors the greenback against a basket of other currencies drifted lower by 0.66% to trade at 92.373 (11:38GMT).
Quick fact: The U.S. Dollar Index tracks the American dollar against other major currencies such as the Japanese yen, British pound sterling, Swedish Krona, the Euro, etc.
Individuals hoping to meet foreign exchange payment obligations, via dollar transactions to European countries, and Japan, would need to pay more dollars in meeting such obligations.
Powell emphasized that the new inflation strategy is “flexible,” with the Committee aiming to achieve this objective “overtime” without defining a specific lookback period or horizon over which to achieve the average (which will sound familiar to those used to the RBA’s weakly specified timeframe for achieving 2-3% inflation).
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp in a note to Nairametrics, spoke about the geopolitical risk surrounding the safe-haven currency. He said;
“Familiar themes dominate the headlines and offer little of note, leaving FX largely unmoved post-Fed Chair Powell’s speech. US-China tensions continue to simmer, with the US imposing sanctions on companies involved in South China Sea development, while China launched four missiles into the sea in that region.
“Still, with the US-China trade deal intact, the markets seem indifferent to tensions on other fronts.”
However, currency traders’ focus will shift to next week, where particular attention will likely be final PMIs and labor market data in the world’s largest economy.