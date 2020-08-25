Business
NAFDAC warns against organic apple, blackcurrant juice in circulation
NAFDAC identified the product as Pure Tassie, an organic apple and blackcurrant juice from Australia.
The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration (NAFDAC) has warned Nigerians against the consumption of an organic apple and black currant originating from Australia.
This is because these products had been certified harmful for human consumption by the food and drug regulatory agency.
This disclosure was made by the Director-General of NAFDAC, Professor Moji Adeyeye, during a chat with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
Adeyeye during the chat said, ‘’The Centre for Food Safety (CFS) of Hong Kong’s Food and Environmental Hygiene Department has warned against the consumption of Pure Tassie Organic Apple and Blackcurrant Juice originating from Australia.’’
“This was due to the unacceptable level of patulin (a mycotoxin) which had exceeded the maximum limit in fruit juice.’’
The NAFDAC boss pointed out that the level of patulin content in the affected fruit juice can induce liver, spleen and kidney damage. She also added that the toxic level of the patulin would affect the immune system and causes nausea, gastrointestinal disturbances and vomiting.
NAFDAC which was set up by the federal government to regulate and control the manufacture, importation, exportation, advertisement, distribution and use of food, drugs, cosmetics, medical devices, chemicals and water, has been at the forefront of the fight against fake and adulterated products.
This has seen the agency impound and destroy these products worth tens of billions of naira in the last few years.
The NAFDAC Director-General asked importers, distributors, retailers and consumers of this affected fruit juice to immediately stop its importation, distribution, sale and consumption. She, in addition, urged members of the public who are in possession of the affected fruit juice to submit the stock at the nearest NAFDAC office.
Adeyeye also called on healthcare professionals and consumers to report adverse events or side effects related to the use of this product to the nearest NAFDAC office through NAFDAC PRASCOR (20543 TOLL-FREE from all networks).
Buhari presented with gold bars mined in Zamfara as Nigerian prepares to launch PAGMI scheme.
The gold is expected to become a part of Nigeria’s external reserve after being purchased by the CBN.
The Governor of Zamfara State, Dr. Bello Matawalle, was at the State House in Abuja to present gold bars mined in the state to President Muhammadu Buhari.
A media aide to the President Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, announced this in a social media statement on Tuesday.
PICS: President @MBuhari last night at his residence, the State House, Abuja, received Governor of Zamfara State, Dr. @BelloMatawalle1 accompanied by Alh. Bashir Hadejia. Gov. Matawalle was at the State House to present some gold bars and other precious stones mined in his State. pic.twitter.com/tvwD6VOJKI
— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) August 25, 2020
This comes as the Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Development Initiative (PAGMI) is set to boost artisanal gold mining in the state.
Nairametrics reported that Nigeria had earlier mined, processed, and refined gold under the Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Development Initiative, PAGMI. The first batch of PAGMI gold was unveiled at a presentation ceremony to President Buhari on July 16, 2020.
The Honourable Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, said the gold produced is expected to become a part of Nigeria’s external reserve after being purchased by the Central Bank.
“PAGMI will result in the creation of thousands of new mining and formalized jobs, leading to poverty alleviation for many households. Under the scheme, artisanal and small scale gold miners will earn more from higher productivity, better recovery rates through mechanization of operations, and better access to reliable geological information,” he said.
The Minister also told reporters in July that the government is working with a Canadian company to begin the export of Gold in Nigeria’s proven one million ounces of gold by next year, adding that data would have to be collected on the minerals Nigeria has in large quantities through an Aero Magnetic Survey, which is done through a plane flying low to observe mineral data.
Nigeria’s proven surveys have discovered large quantities of gold in Zamfara, Kebbi, Niger, Kaduna, Osun, Kwara, and the FCT.
The minister says Nigeria’s proven gold reserves could rise to over 200 million ounces and Nigeria plans to begin processing of local minerals next year.
StarTimes/NTA venture yielded no profit in 11 years – DG, NTA
The management of NTA was queried over alleged 11 years non-profitable venture with StarTimes.
The StarTimes and Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) venture has yielded no returns for the nation after 11 years of operation.
This was disclosed by the Director-General, NTA, Yakubu Ibn Mohammed while he was questioned by the Senate Joint committee on Finance and National Planning on Monday.
The Senate queried the management of NTA over what it called 11 years non-profitable venture with StarTimes.
StarTimes is a Chinese electronics and media company with a strong presence in Africa. It offers digital terrestrial television and satellite television services to consumers, provides technologies to countries and broadcasters that are switching from analog to digital television.
Chairman, Senate Joint committee on Finance and National Planning, Senator Solomon Adeola, asked, “Mr DG are you telling this committee that for solid 11 years, the joint venture agreement NTA had with StarTimes has not yielded any profit despite using your facilities for over one million subscribers.
“This is completely unfair to Nigeria. Something is cooking. You must come with the MD of your subsidiary unit overseeing the contractual and operational agreement.”
Not a single kobo was made in 11 years
The NTA boss, said, “As an Executive Director in 2009 in NTA, not a single kobo was made from the joint venture with StarTimes, the same situation I met in 2016 when I returned as D-G.
”In fact, on assumption of office as D-G, that was the first question I asked, upon which records of non- profitability was presented by the NTA subsidiary outfit running it. The non- profitability status of the venture remains till today.”
Consequently, to dig further, the DG was ordered to appear before the committee again on Tuesday along with the Managing Director of NTA TV Enterprises, Maxwell Loko, supervising the joint venture with StarTimes.
FG says schools would reopen soon, 78 private universities ready to resume
Federal Ministry of Education is working with stakeholders for the safe reopening of schools.
The Federal Government has said that no particular date has been fixed yet for the full resumption of schools, although it continues to engage stakeholders and is optimistic that schools would be resuming soon.
This was disclosed by the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, during the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 on Monday, August 24, 2020, in Abuja.
While speaking, the minister expressed optimism that the date for resumption was around the corner, although he said the government was not going to be brandishing dates.
Nwajiuba urged students to exercise more patience as the government considered the reopening of schools after months of forced closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. He gave the assurance that the Federal Ministry of Education was working with stakeholders for the safe reopening of schools.
He noted that the guidelines for the safe reopening had been given to the higher institutions, with some of them already expressing their commitment to adhering to the protocols.
He disclosed that himself and the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, met with some stakeholders in tertiary education earlier in the day on the issue.
According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Nwajiuba also revealed that about 78 private universities insisted that they were ready for the resumption of their institutions, while the response from government-owned universities was still 50-50.
The minister said that after putting together different opinions, he would return to the PTF to review the situation and then go ahead to make a pronouncement.