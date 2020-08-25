NAFDAC warns against organic apple, blackcurrant juice in circulation

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration (NAFDAC) has warned Nigerians against the consumption of an organic apple and black currant originating from Australia.

This is because these products had been certified harmful for human consumption by the food and drug regulatory agency.

This disclosure was made by the Director-General of NAFDAC, Professor Moji Adeyeye, during a chat with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

Adeyeye during the chat said, ‘’The Centre for Food Safety (CFS) of Hong Kong’s Food and Environmental Hygiene Department has warned against the consumption of Pure Tassie Organic Apple and Blackcurrant Juice originating from Australia.’’

“This was due to the unacceptable level of patulin (a mycotoxin) which had exceeded the maximum limit in fruit juice.’’

The NAFDAC boss pointed out that the level of patulin content in the affected fruit juice can induce liver, spleen and kidney damage. She also added that the toxic level of the patulin would affect the immune system and causes nausea, gastrointestinal disturbances and vomiting.

Adeyeye gave away the name of the product in question as Pure Tassie, an organic apple and blackcurrant juice from Australia.

NAFDAC which was set up by the federal government to regulate and control the manufacture, importation, exportation, advertisement, distribution and use of food, drugs, cosmetics, medical devices, chemicals and water, has been at the forefront of the fight against fake and adulterated products.

This has seen the agency impound and destroy these products worth tens of billions of naira in the last few years.

The NAFDAC Director-General asked importers, distributors, retailers and consumers of this affected fruit juice to immediately stop its importation, distribution, sale and consumption. She, in addition, urged members of the public who are in possession of the affected fruit juice to submit the stock at the nearest NAFDAC office.

Adeyeye also called on healthcare professionals and consumers to report adverse events or side effects related to the use of this product to the nearest NAFDAC office through NAFDAC PRASCOR (20543 TOLL-FREE from all networks).