Stock Market
BUACEMENT, FLOURMILL, WAPCO rally higher as investors gain N32.7 billion
The trading volume recorded at Nigeria’s bourse was slightly positive as it recorded an uptick of 0.06%.
Nigerian stock market continued its bullish run on Tuesday.
The All Share Index gained about 0.25% to close at 25, 291.73 basis points as against +0.03% appreciation recorded previously. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -5.78%. Nigerian Stock Exchange market capitalization stood at N13.194 trillion. Investors gained N32.7 billion.
The trading volume recorded at Nigeria’s bourse was slightly positive as it recorded an uptick of 0.06%.
TRANSCORP, UBA, and WEMABANK were the most active to boost market turnover. UBA and ZENITHBANK topped the market value list.
Market breadth closed negative as NEM led 15 gainers as against 20 losers topped by BETAGLAS at the end of today’s session – an unimproved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- NEM up 9.63% to close at N2.05
- JBERGERup 3.03% to close at N17
- BUACEMENT up 2.83% to close at N40
- WAPCO up 1.74% to close at N11.7
- FLOURMILL up 1.08% to close at N18.7
Top Losers
- BETAGLASd own 9.99% to close at N55.4
- MAYBAKER down 9.90% to close at N2.73
- CILEASING down9.09% to close at N4
- VITAFOAM down 5.50% to close at N5.15
- GUARANTY down 0.79% to close at N25
Outlook
Nigerian bourse continued its bullish trend on the second trading session of the week, as crude oil prices finally broke the $45 support level, coupled with increased buying pressure in bluechip stocks like BUACEMENT and FLOUR MILL.
Nairametrics, however, advises you to seek stock recommendations from a certified financial advisor.
Stock Market
UNILEVER, GUINNESS, INTBREW record impressive gains, ASI gains 0.03%
Trading volume turnover ticked positive as trading volume moved up by +58.36%.
Nigerian Stock market ended Monday’s trading session on a bullish note.
The All Share Index (ASI) gained 0.03% to close at 25,229.12 basis points as against +0.07% gain recorded previously. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -6.01%.
Trading volume turnover ticked positive as trading volume moved up by +58.36% as against -11.66% downtick recorded in the previous session. TRANSCORP, ZENITHBANK, and GUARANTY were the most active to boost market turnover.
READ MORE: Investors are rushing in, as Crypto market’s capitalization hit a two-year high
Market breadth closed flat as UPL led 15 gainers as against 15 losers topped by TRANSCORP at the end of today’s session – an unimproved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- UPL up 9.68% to close at N1.36
- UNILEVER up 7.53% to close at N15
- INTBREW up 4.17% to close at N3.75
- PZ up 3.90% to close at N4
- GUINNESS up 1.32% to close at N15.4
READ ALSO: Brent Crude price trades at $45 per barrel, as fuel demand picks up
Top losers
- PRESCO down 3.92% to close at N49
- UCAP down 3.43% to close at N3.1
- WAPCO down 1.71% to close at N11.5
- UBA down 1.52% to close at N6.5
- NASCON down 0.99% to close at N10
Outlook
Nigerian bourse started the first trading week on a bullish note as the major headline at today’s trading floor was Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in real terms dropping by 6.10% (year-on-year) in Q2 2020 coupled with Crude oil prices rallying up.
Nairametrics envisage cautious buying as market liquidity remain a significant concern
Market Views
Global Stocks rise on high hopes for a COVID-19 treatment
Investors and stock traders continue to increase their buying pressures on technology and health stocks.
Global stocks recorded impressive gains at London’s trading session on Monday. The boost came from high expectations for a COVID-19 treatment, coupled with the fact that investors are waiting on U.S. Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole meeting scheduled to hold later in the week.
Europe’s pan-regional STOXX 600 rose 1.3%, even as the global benchmark added 0.4% after U.S regulators approved the use of blood plasma from recovered individuals as a treatment option for COVID-19.
READ: $945 million worth of BTCs options expiring this week
The surge in stocks was also witnessed at Asia’s trading session, where MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares (ex-Japan) gained about 0.8% to move close to its six-month high. Japan’s Nikkei Index also gained 0.3%.
In a prelude to America’s trading session scheduled to open later today, Stephen Innes, the Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp, gave vital macros about the world’s largest equity market. He said:
“U.S. futures indicated gains on Wall Street ahead, raising the prospect of record highs for the S&P 500. US equities were stronger on Friday with positive data surprises helping sentiment. But European markets were down.
READ: Investors rushing into Amazon, Apple, Facebook, as NASDAQ sets new record
“As we open a new trading week, most investors like to peer into the crystal ball and look well ahead while anticipating high percentage outcomes and speculating on new trends. They seem to be patient in riding the pandemic winners.
“At the same time, zero interest rates offer them the luxury to wait for the rest of the pack to play catch up over the coming months and years.
Investors and stock traders continue to increase their buying pressures on technology and health stocks, triggering these stocks to reach record highs.
Stock Market
Zenith Bank, GTBank, Transcorp most traded stocks for the week
31 equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than 29 equities in the previous week.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange ended the week cumulatively on an impressive note. The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both appreciated by 0.09% to close the week at 25,221.87 and N13.158 trillion respectively.
A total turnover of 950.414 million shares worth N10.123 billion in 16,647 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.327 billion shares valued at N13.934 billion that exchanged hands last week in 19,392 deals.
The Financial Services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 624.278 million shares valued at N6.181 billion traded in 8,313 deals; thus contributing 65.68% and 61.06% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
READ: Stanbic IBTC, Zenith Bank will limit their customers’ debit card spending abroad
The Consumer Goods Industry followed with 96.320 million shares worth N2.199 billion in 3,148 deals. In the third place was the Conglomerates industry, with a turnover of 89.376 million shares worth N145.612 million in 757 deals.
Trading in the top three equities – Zenith Bank Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, and Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 298.901 million shares worth N4.761 billion in 3,056 deals, contributing 31.45% and 47.03% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
31 equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than 29 equities in the previous week. 27 equities depreciated in price, lower than 33 equities in the previous week, while 105 equities remained unchanged, higher than 101 equities recorded in the previous week.
READ: SEPLAT, STANBIC , GUINNESS surge ,Investors gain N182 Billion WoW
Top 10 gainers for the week
- LASACO ASSURANCE PLC up 26.92% to close at N0.33
- INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES PLC up 26.32% to close at N3.60
- CORNERSTONE INSURANCE PLC up 18.37% to close at N0.58
- NEIMETH INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC up 12.36% to close at N2.00
- UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC up 11.71% to close at N1.24
- UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC up 11.60% to close at N13.95
- CHAMPION BREW. PLC up 9.86% to close at N0.78
- N NIG. FLOUR MILLS PLC up 9.82% to close at N4.25
- JULIUS BERGER NIG PLC up 9.63% to close at N16.50
- FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC up 8.11% to close at N4.00
Top 10 losers for the week
- ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC down 16.13% to close at N0.26
- ASSOCIATED BUS COMPANY PLC down 14.89% to close at N0.40
- CONOIL PLC down 9.76% to close at N15.25
- P Z CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC down 9.41% to close at N3.85
- U A C N PLC down 8.33% to close at N5.50
- FLOUR MILLS NIG. PLC down 6.09% to close at N18.50
- OANDO PLC down 5.24% to close at N2.35
- VITAFOAM NIG PLC. down 5.22% to close at N5.45
- CAP PLC down 5.00% to close at N0.85
- REGENCY ASSURANCE PLC down 4.35% to close at N0.22
Outlook
The Nigerian bourse ended the week cumulatively bullish, in spite of disruption in economic activities, scarcity of foreign exchange for payment obligation, and thin market liquidity at the Nigerian bourse.
Nairametrics, however, recommends cautious buying on growing geopolitical uncertainty.