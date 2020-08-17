Business News
This stock has a potential to fetch 100% return
Despite these headwinds, I believe there is a compelling need for buying this stock.
For a company struggling to reduce the hemorrhaging of revenues over the last couple of years, this is not one of those stocks we would consider recommending. However, there is an investment case for buying it and we will be revealing why.
At the end of 2019, the company reported a loss after tax of about N7.9 billion one of its worst since we started tracking it over 5 years ago. This year has not been any different worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic. The company in the first half of the year reported a loss before tax of N567 million. Most of the losses came in the second quarter of the year when the rampaging pandemic forced an economic shutdown in Lagos State, Abuja, and most cities across the country.
Coronavirus
COVID-19: NCDC reveals why infection rate has reduced
The DG urged that Nigerians need to understand that the figures are real and not manipulated
The Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, has attributed increased testing to the reduction in COVID-19 infection rates across the country.
Speaking with Channels TV during Monday’s COVID-19 update, the DG said that the increased testing at state levels, especially within Lagos State, has led to a fewer number of people turning positive with those tested.
Nigeria is currently on its way to recording 50,000 cases with 49,068 cases so far. There have been 36,447 recoveries and 975 deaths. This gives Nigeria a survival rate of 7 out of 10.
The DG urged that Nigerians need to understand that the figures are real and not manipulated, adding that the world is in a new era of information where every bit of information is analyzed. This, he said, has enabled a global response as the world has never experienced a virus with this scale of economic impact.
Speaking further, the DG said that labs are not the reason for the initial low testing capacity. Instead, the low testing environment is way beyond NCDC’s capacity, as testing challenges include organizing and transporting samples for test, and sending the results back to Nigerians.
He acknowledged that people have trust issues with the system, but stressed that Nigerians need confidence in the public health sector. He then called for a bottom-up approach in fixing state healthcare with stakeholders from the public and private health industry.
The DG said the reduced deaths is down to the hard work of the Presidential Covid-19 response team and highlighted 2 strategic goals for the response team which includes controlling the pandemic and upgrading health infrastructure.
The DG says Nigeria is working with the African Union on a vaccine strategy to ensure global vaccine access, and says Nigeria has delivered life savings vaccines with the eradication of polio and has the necessary experience in delivering vaccines to rural and urban areas.
Macro-Economic News
BREAKING: Nigeria’s inflation rate jumps to 12.82%, highest in 27 months
Nigeria’s inflation rate rose by 12.82% (year-on-year) in July, compared to 12.56% recorded in June 2020. This is the highest rate recorded in 27 months since March 2018 when headline inflation was 13.34%.
This information is according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
The report also shows that Nigeria’s inflation has consistently increased for 11-months, rising from 11.02% in August 2019 to 12.82% in July 2020.
Food inflation
The composite food index rose by 15.48% in July 2020 compared to 15.18% in June 2020. This represents 0.34% increase compared to June figures. Also, on a month-on-month basis, the food sub-index increased by 1.52% in July 2020, up by 0.04% points from 1.48% recorded in June 2020.
The rise in the food index was caused by increases in prices of Bread and cereals, Potatoes, yam and other tubers, Meat, Fruits, Oils and fats, and Fish.
Core inflation
The ”All items less farm produce” or Core inflation, which excludes the prices of volatile agricultural produce stood at 10.10% in July 2020, down by 0.03% when compared with 10.13% recorded in June 2020.
The highest increases were recorded in prices of Medical services, Passenger transport by air, Pharmaceutical products, Hospital services, Passenger transport by road, Maintenance and repair of personal transport equipment, Paramedical services, and Vehicle spare parts.
Worst hit States
In July 2020, all items inflation on year on year basis was highest in Bauchi (16.10%), followed by Kogi state (15.90%), Sokoto and Plateau (15.20%), and Ebonyi state with 15%. On the other hand Lagos (10.70%), Adamawa (10.60%), and Kwara (10.50%) recorded the slowest rise in headline Year on Year inflation.
In terms of food inflation on a year on year basis, Kogi state (20.09%) recorded the highest followed by Sokoto (19.28%) and Plateau (18.05%), while Adamawa (13.37%), Abia (13.33%), and Lagos (13.13%) recorded the slowest rise.
How this rate affects the ordinary man
An increase in inflation rate means that fixed income individuals have less purchasing power and their ability to afford the same quantity of goods and services has reduced significantly.
Also, with the rise in price of goods and services, consumers may be more inclined to try and purchase more quickly before prices rise further which, could further have a negative effect on prices of goods and services.
Business
Nigeria may soon start shipping containers from Lagos to Onitsha
The NPA is working alongside the NSC and the NIMASA in this regard.
Nigerian maritime agencies are reportedly working out the modalities on how to begin the transportation of containers from Lagos to Onitsha through barges.
This was disclosed by Presidential Media Aide, Tolu Ogunlesi, through a couple of tweets on Sunday night. According to his tweets, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) is working alongside the Nigerian Shippers Council and the Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority (NIMASA) in this regard.
Ogunlesi’s disclosure comes after the Nigerian Ports Authority announced over the weekend that the biggest container vessel to have ever called at any Nigerian port, was recently berthed at the Onne port in Rivers State.
“The Maerskline Stardelhorn vessel with Length overall of 300 metres, width of 48 metres was received at the Federal Ocean Terminal (FOT), Onne in Rivers State at 1620 hours on Saturday, August 15, 2020. The vessel, which has a capacity of 9,971(TEUs) is a flagship from Singapore,” The NPA announced.
It should be noted that barges are long flat bottomed boats that are used to convey freights through canals and rivers.
Why it matters:
A recent research analysis by SBM Intelligence, as reported by Nairametrics, revealed that it costs more to transport containers from Nigeria’s Apapa port to local warehouses, compared to how much it costs to do same from South Africa’s Durban Harbour and Ghana’s Tema Port. In specific terms, businesses spend an average of $2,050 transporting containers from Apapa port. This is far more than the $208 it costs to transport containers from Durban Harbour to South African warehouses and the $285 it costs to do same in Ghana.
Now, considering the fact that a significant number of the containers that berth in Apapa goes straight to the South Eastern part of the country, this plan by Nigeria’s maritime agencies is expected to help cut down shipping costs for many businesses.
Transporting containers through barges would also help reduce the rate of accidents caused by trailers transporting containers across the country.