Where will Wema Bank stock be in one year?

Wema Bank has become a much bigger and more profitable bank in the past few years, while its shares have rallied sharply.

Wema Bank has become a much bigger and more profitable bank in the past few years, while its shares have rallied sharply.

In 2025, it closed at N20.40, gaining over 124% and becoming the best-performing banking stock. By February 2026, it had joined the SWOOT club after its market capitalisation crossed N1 trillion.

After another strong set of results, investors are faced with a different question: how much more can the stock deliver from here?

The shares closed at N29.60 on Friday, September 4, 2026, giving Wema a market value of about N1.19 trillion. After gaining about 45% this year, the stock is already trading close to the upper end of its recent range, with a 52-week high of N36. So, the question is whether Wema can push beyond that level.

At N29.60, the bank trades at just 3.93 times its trailing earnings. In simple terms, investors are paying less than N4 for every N1 Wema has earned over the trailing period.

Its 44.4% return on equity also shows that the bank is generating a strong return from shareholders’ money.

So, where could Wema Bank be in one year?

The 3.93 times earnings valuation looks attractive, but it is based on what Wema has already earned. For someone buying the stock today, the bigger question is what the bank can deliver from here.

Wema reported N6.55 in earnings per share for H1 2026. If the bank were to deliver a similar level in the second half, full-year EPS would be around N13.10.

That would make the current N29.60 share price look increasingly attractive if the bank could sustain that level of earnings. But there are reasons to test that assumption before using it to value the stock.

Can Wema sustain the earnings?

In 2025, Wema’s H1 profit after tax was N87.5 billion, but full-year PAT rose to N194.5 billion. The bank therefore made considerably more in the second half.

The EPS comparison is more complicated because Wema’s share count increased sharply during 2025. H1 2025 EPS was N8.17, compared with N7.13 for the full year, even though full-year profit was much higher.

This means our N13.10 annualized EPS is a scenario, not a forecast. What matters is whether Wema can continue growing its profit quickly enough to translate that growth into higher earnings for each shareholder.

There are encouraging signs; Wema’s net interest income increased 51% in H1 2026, while its loan book grew 22%. The bank is therefore making more from its core banking business.

Its stronger balance sheet also gives it room to grow. Wema raised N200 billion in new capital, and management says it wants to use that capital to grow organically and move towards tier-one banking status within two to three years. The bank is also exploring opportunities in areas including power and the blue economy.

That ambition has received some external support. Agusto & Co upgraded Wema’s rating to A, citing improvements in profitability, liquidity and capitalisation.

The agency, however, warned that rapid loan growth could put the bank’s credit-risk management under greater pressure, and that warning is worth noting.

Wema’s loans grew about 22% in H1, but customer deposits increased only 5%. The bank will need to attract more deposits as it expands lending.

There is also the quality of earnings to consider. Trading income jumped sharply, while fee income fell about 20%. For the current earnings momentum to continue, Wema will need its core banking business to remain the main driver of growth.

What could push the stock higher?

The biggest catalyst is earnings; if Wema continues expanding its loan book, grows deposits, maintains strong credit quality and turns its larger capital base into higher profits, investors could become more willing to pay a higher price for the shares.

Its digital banking business also provides another avenue for growth. Wema continues to invest in ALAT, while management is pursuing larger corporate relationships and new business opportunities.

Wema has moved from a turnaround story to a growth story.

At N29.60, and N45–N50 target represents roughly 52%–69% potential upside. That is a more measured expectation than the extraordinary gains the stock delivered over the past two years.

Wema has already been one of the market’s biggest banking winners. The next year could extend that run.