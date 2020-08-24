Energy
NNPC: Details of June Financial and Operations Report
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) earned $378.42 million from crude oil and gas export in June. This is a significant increase when compared to $133.16 million recorded in May 2020.
This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Group General Manager of NNPC’s Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru, on Sunday in Abuja.
According to the June Monthly Financial and Operations Report, the amount signalled a marked improvement in revenue earnings, following the ease of the COVID-19 pandemic global lockdown and the subsequent increased demand and firmer prices for the black gold in the international market.
Petroleum receipt
The report indicated that petroleum receipts for the month reflected crude oil earnings of $230.65 million, with gas and miscellaneous proceeds standing at $75.97million and $71.80 million dollars, respectively.
It puts the total crude oil and gas export earnings for the period between June 2019 and June 2020 at $4.60 billion.
On petroleum products supply in the downstream sector, the report said that 1.34 billion litres of white products were distributed and sold across the country by NNPC’s downstream subsidiary, the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC).
It noted that the figure was significantly higher than the 950.67 million litres of white products sold and distributed in May 2020.
Breakdown of products sold
The June 2020 figures indicated that over 1.3 billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 5.10 million litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), and 1.65 million litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK), were sold and distributed during the period.
“White products sale for the period from June 2019 to June 2020, stood at over 19.104billion litres, with PMS accounting for over 18.9billion litres or 99.36 per cent.
“In monetary value terms, the above volumes translated to a total sale of ₦134.22billion of white products by PPMC in June, compared to ₦92.58billion sales in May.
“Total revenues recorded from the sales of white products for the period from June 2019 to June 2020 stood at over ₦2.267trillion, where PMS contributed about 99.12 per cent of the total sales, with a value of over ₦2.247trillion,” the report revealed.
Pipeline vandalism
In the month under review, the report further noted that 33 pipeline points were vandalised, representing about 11% decrease from the 37 points recorded in May 2020.
It added that Mosimi-Ibadan accounted for 33%, while Atlas Cove-Mosimi and Warri-River Niger recorded 27% of the breaks each, with other locations making up for the remaining 13%.
The MFOR stated that in collaboration with the local communities and other stakeholders, the corporation would continuously strive to rein in on the incidences of pipeline breaches across the country.
Gas sector
Out of the 232.03 billion Cubic Feet of gas (BCF) supplied in June 2020, 148.66 BCF of gas was commercialised.
This, it noted, consisted of 34.64BCF and 114.01BCF for the domestic and export market, respectively.
“The transaction translated to a total supply of 1,154.78million Standard Cubic Feet of gas per day (mmscfd) to the domestic market and 3,800.45mmscfd of gas supplied to the export market for the month,” it added.
This means that 64.07% of the average daily gas produced is commercialised, while the balance of 35.93% is re-injected, used as upstream fuel gas, or flared.
Gas flare rate for the month of June stood at 6.11%, implying 472.94mmscfd, compared with average Gas flare rate of 7.84%, equivalent of 611.73mmscfd for the period from June 2019 to June 2020.
Business
FG to establish petroleum depot, oil and gas logistic centre in Akwa Ibom
The Minister announced approval for a partnership deal for the establishment of a petroleum depot by the NNPC.
The Federal Government has approved the establishment of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), oil and gas logistic centre in Akwa Ibom.
According to a report from News Agency of Nigeria, the disclosure was made by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylvia, at a gala night organized by the Akwa Ibom Government in honour of a delegation of Stakeholders in the oil and gas industry retreat in Uyo on Saturday.
He also announced approval for a partnership deal for the establishment of a petroleum depot by the NNPC.
While he said the Federal Government will partner with the state government to build a base which will be the first in Akwa Ibom, he also urged the governor to set up a team to work with the NNPC in drawing up modalities for the collaboration.
Sylva said, ‘’I have the full support of NNPC to announce to you that we are very interested to partner you to build a base here. It will be the first here. It has also approved the immediate establishment of an oil and gas logistics facility in the state.’’
He also noted that the visit was a response to Gov. Udom Emmanuel’s efforts in maintaining peace and security in the state.
Going further, the Minister said, ‘’Few concerns were raised on the choice of Akwa Ibom for our retreat, but politics was not part of the consideration. As we go back, work will start in earnest. Mr President has already helped by signing a free trade zone status for that area.
“We went all the way to Ibaka, a very interesting and painstaking journey. Some people in my team were excited because it was a rare experience using the boats.”
On his part, the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, while expressing his appreciation for the planned NNPC oil and gas logistics centre in the state, he also proposed that the groundbreaking be done in September to mark the state’s 33 years’ anniversary.
He disclosed that President Buhari approved a 50,000 hectares oil and gas free trade zone in Akwa Ibom.
Emmanuel urged the minister to partner the state for the 540 megawatts Qua Iboe Power Plant project.
He further used the occasion to push for the relocation of multinational oil giants, ExxonMobil to Akwa Ibom state, while assuring that the state is safe and peaceful for them.
The Governor said, “I want the Honourable Minister to make just a statement and ExxonMobil will be here. They are not safer where they are than in Akwa Ibom. Akwa Ibom is peaceful.’’
“We are ready to support the relocation. ExxonMobil is a very difficult corporate citizen but the Minister can give them a directive to come here. They process over 15 billion barrel from our shores and that alone should propel them. They don’t have such excellent production anywhere else in the world.”
He also expressed his readiness to provide support ranging from land and electricity for an NNPC depot in the state.
Energy
Siemens’ $2 billion power deal to save Nigeria over $1 billion annually – FG
Siemens will provide general technical training for employees of DISCOs, TCN, and regulators.
The Federal Government of Nigeria has revealed that the Siemens $2 billion power deal, under the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI), will save the nation over $1 billion annually.
The nation, according to the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, loses over $1 billion annually due to technical and commercial inefficiencies along the electrification value chain. She said: “The PPI will help eliminate these inefficiencies and unlock economic value for the country.”
READ: Senate says agreement with Azura power plant is a drain on nation’s resources
Back story: On July 29, Nairametrics reported that the Federal Government has approved the sum of N8.64 billion as part of counterpart funding for the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI), which is also known as the Siemens Project.
Tolu Ogunlesi, a media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari had said that the approval of Phase 1 of the PPI includes projects in transmission, distribution, metering, simulation & training.
He said, “This Phase 1 focused on “quick-win” measures to increase the end-to-end operational capacity of Nigeria’s electricity grid to 7 GW. Transmission projects proposed under Phase 1 include 132/33 kV Mobile Substations; 132/33 kV(60 MVA) Transformers, and Containerized GIS Substations.”
READ MORE: 2020 Q2 Analysis: Conoil Plc, hanging by the thread
Structure of the PPI funding:
- 85% from a consortium of banks, guaranteed by the German government through credit insurance firm, Euler Hermes.
- 15 % of FG’s counterpart funding.
- 2–3 years moratorium.
- 10–12 years repayment, at concessionary interest rates.
Saleh Mamman, Minister of Power, said, “This significant, timely and high-level intervention between President Buhari and Chancellor Merkel addresses critical infrastructure deficits in the value chain and helps reposition the power sector to become more attractive, viable and investable.”
The PPI project aims to upgrade the electricity network to achieve an operational capacity of 25,000 megawatts (MW) from the current average of around 4,500 MW, through a series of projects spanning three phases.
READ: NCDMB launches LPG Composite Cylinder Manufacturing plant in Bayelsa
Details of the project
Siemens will begin pre-engineering works for the transmission, distribution and meter data management systems (MDMS) infrastructure across the country, to enable the development of a functional, efficient and reliable electricity grid system. Comprehensive studies and power system analysis software for the Nigerian utilities are also included.
Below are the three phases of the project:
Phase 1 of the PPI will focus on essential and quick-win measures to increase the system`s operational capacity to 7,000 MW and to significantly reduce the ATC&C financial losses. As part of Phase 1, Siemens will provide general technical training on core competency areas as well as training for employees of Nigeria’s 11 electricity distribution companies, the Transmission Company of Nigeria, and regulators, on all the equipment and software being provided by Siemens. It also includes the upgrading of 105 substations, construction of 70 new substations, installation of 35 new power transformers, laying of 5,109 kilometres of distribution lines and installation of 3,765 distribution transformers in different parts of Nigeria.
Phase 2 will target the remaining network bottlenecks to enable full use of existing generation and distribution capacities, bringing the systems operational capacity to 11,000 MW.
Phase 3 will develop the system up to 25,000 MW in the long-term. This includes upgrades and expansions in both generation, transmission and distribution.
Despite more than 8,000 MW of operational power generation capacity in the country, only an average of 4,500 MW reliably reaches consumers. This inadequate power supply results in regular brownouts and blackouts and has restrained Nigeria’s economic development. Raising Nigeria’s operational electricity capacity to 25,000 MW will power various industries and businesses, as well as significantly improve access and reliability of power supply to the Nigerian people.
Economy & Politics
Petroleum Industry Bill set to go to President Buhari
The bill would unlock potential investments into Nigeria’s rich resource base.
Nigeria’s long-awaited Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) will be presented to the President in just a few days, according to an exclusive report by Reuters.
The bill would help Nigeria boost investment into its oil and gas industry.
Nairametrics had reported in February that Nigeria’s legislature was consulting with the president to draft “from scratch” a bill overhauling the nation’s petroleum sector and aimed to pass it by the end of 2020.
READ MORE: Reps to investigate alleged illegal withdrawal of $1.05 billion from NLNG account
According to the Senate President, the Ninth National Assembly will likely pass the long-awaited Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), which has not been assented to for more than a decade.
The signing of the bill would come at a much needed time as Nigeria deals with falling oil revenues due to the impact of the pandemic on global oil demand.
A spokesman for Shell petroleum added that signing the bill would unlock potential investments into Nigeria’s rich resource base.
READ MORE: NDDC Probe: Akpabio accuses NASS members of getting most of the commission’s contracts
The bill will be presented in one piece with four different chapters, even as President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to sign it and send back to the National Assembly for review. This would be one of the best times to pass such a bill.
Reuters revealed that the bill would include provisions that would reduce oil and gas royalties. Sources told Reuters that Nigeria’s reduction of oil and gas royalties is more aggressive compared to other nations.
Other inclusions in the bill would be increase payments to local communities of oil and gas operations and also funds for environmental cleanup. There will also be measures to improve the developments of natural gas and improved framework for gas delivery and tariffs.