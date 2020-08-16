Companies
Unilever Overseas increases stake in Unilever Nigeria Plc
The acquisition of the additional shares adds substantially to its investment in the company.
Unilever Overseas Holdings B.V, the majority shareholder of Unilever Nigeria Plc, has increased its stake at its Nigerian subsidiary with the purchase of over 17 million additional shares on August 10, 2020.
This disclosure was made in a notification that was sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) by the food and personal care products manufacturer. The corporate disclosure was signed by the company’s General Counsel/Company Secretary, Abidemi Ademola.
Insider disclosures are reported on the NSE as a regulatory requirement, especially when a major shareholder or director of a publicly quoted company purchases its shares.
The acquisition of the additional shares adds substantially to Unilever Overseas’ investment in the company. Prior to this time, it is already the single largest investor with over 70% shareholding in the company.
Analysis of this current acquisition shows that Unilever Overseas Holdings B.V. increased its stake in the firm with the purchase of 17,023,490 ordinary shares at N12 per share. The purchase consideration for this transaction, which was done on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, is put at approximately N204.3 million.
Unilever Nigeria closed at N13 per share on Friday, August 14, on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange with a market capitalization of about N71.81 billion. The multinational firm has about 5.75 billion outstanding shares with Unilever Overseas Holding B.V. as the majority shareholder.
Insider purchases are usually an indication of how shareholders perceive the company’s valuation. It could also mean possible capital raise towards the strengthening of their existing holdings and some other things.
Unilever Nigeria Plc, which specializes in the manufacturing and marketing of food and care products, has been experiencing some turbulent times as it has been faced with the harsh business environment in recent times.
In its recently released half-year unaudited financial result for 2020, its revenue dropped to N14 billion as against the N23.4 billion that was recorded for the corresponding period in 2019. The firm made a loss of N1.63 billion for the half-year 2020 as against a profit of N1.9 billion for the corresponding period in 2019.
Companies
Heineken scoops more Nigerian Breweries shares in insider disclosure
The company has about 8 billion shares outstanding with Heineken as the majority shareholder.
Nigerian Breweries major shareholder, Heineken disclosed it purchased 274,542 units at an average price N35.76 per unit.
Insider disclosures are reported on the Nigerian Stock Exchange as a regulatory requirement especially when it informs a major shareholder or director of a company purchasing shares in the company they own.
In a related development, its chairman Chief Kolawole Babalola Jamodu also purchased 10,000 units at N37 per unit.
Nigeria Breweries closed at N36 per share on Friday trading at a price to earnings of 34x. The company has about 8 billion shares outstanding with Heineken as the majority shareholder.
What this means: Insider purchases are often an indication of how shareholders perceive the company’s valuation. It can also mean a lot of things from a possible capital raise to a strengthening of their existing holdings.
Nigerian Breweries has struggled for growth over the last few years as consumers continue to experience a change to taste and preference for alcohol.
Business
Airtel is partnering Standard Chartered Bank as it expands its fintech business
The partnership will enable Airtel to provide increased access to mobile money services to customers.
Airtel Africa Plc is expanding its fintech business. Earlier this morning, the company announced that it had just entered into partnership with Standard Chartered Bank.
Details of the partnership
The aim of the partnership is to enable the telecoms operator to deepen its financial inclusion drive across its key markets.
A corporate disclosure that was signed by the Company Secretary, Simon O’Hara, as seen by Nairametrics, noted that the partnership will enable Airtel to provide increased access to mobile money services to customers.
“Standard Chartered and Airtel Africa will work together to co-create new, innovative products aimed at enhancing the accessibility of financial services and, ultimately, better serve people across Africa. In line with this, Airtel Money’s customers will be able to make real-time online deposits and withdrawals from Standard Chartered bank accounts, receive international money transfers directly to their wallets, and access savings products amongst other services,” the statement by the company said.
New products for Airtel Money customers
The statement further noted the following:
- The partnership will enable Airtel to expand the range and debt if its fintech business arm –Airtel Money.
- New products and services will be launched at targeted primarily at Airtel’s 19 million customer base.
- The ultimate aim is to encourage the adoption of mobile money whilst engendering the financial inclusion goal of the CBN.
Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Africa Plc, Raghunath Mandava, commented on the partnership with Standard Chartered Bank saying:
“Our relationship with Standard Chartered boosts financial inclusion across the continent, giving millions of people access to valuable banking services. We continue to invest heavily in cashing in and cashing out locations for our customers and increase our distribution. This means that our customers can now send or receive digital payments via Standard Chartered Bank directly to their mobile phones, as well as cash-out their funds at our exclusive kiosks and branches at their convenience. This highlights Airtel Africa’s commitment to providing affordable, innovative, best-in-class solutions to enhance the daily lives of our customers.”
This is an interesting development…
A 2019 article by Nairametrics quoted research reports which estimated that about 73.2 million Nigerians (i.e., 41.6% of the adult population) are financially excluded. That’s a lot of people for a country like Nigeria. But the interesting thing is that consistent efforts are being made to collapse the gap.
This effort started off with the primary players in the Nigerian fintech space. Soon, banks caught the buzz and quickly aligned with the mission. Now, telcos like Airtel and if course MTN are also positioning themselves as major players.
Now, here’s the interesting thing about telcos’ foray into fintech – the fact that they already have the customer base and the technological advantage. These are competitive advantages that could see them replicating the same success that was first recorded in Africa by Kenyan Telco Safari on with its M-Pessa project.
As more players emerge in the Nigerian mobile money/fintech space, there is bound to be competition. However, the good thing is that the market is big enough for all to play. The important thing is about offering the best possible service to customers and ensuring that they are financially included.
Companies
UACN’s major shareholder sells substantial shares
This is coming a few days after UAC Nigeria Plc announced a deal to divest 51% of its shares in UPDC.
One of the 3 major shareholders of UAC Nigeria Plc (UACN), Blakeney LLP, has substantially reduced its stakes in the conglomerate with the sale of 80 million additional shares.
This was disclosed in a notification that was sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) by UAC Nigeria Plc. The notification was signed by the Company Secretary/Legal Adviser, Godwin Samuel.
Note that this is coming a few days after UAC Nigeria Plc announced a deal to divest 51% of its shares in UACN Petroleum Development Company (UPDC) to Custodian Investment Plc.
An analysis of this current sales and reduction of its stake shows that Blakeney LLP reduced its shareholding in the conglomerate through a deal on August 5, at a price of N5.75 per share. A further breakdown of the transactions shows that the 80,000,000 units were sold at N5.75 amounting to N460 million in purchase consideration.
Back Story: It can be recalled that UACN had earlier sent notifications to the NSE announcing sales of 75 million shares by Blakeney between the months of April and June
- In an earlier notification sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange and other stakeholders in February 2019, UAC of Nigeria Plc announced the emergence of three major shareholders with more than 5% stake in the company. The three major shareholders include Themis Capital Management (8.08%), Stanbic IBTC Nominees Limited (7.27%), Blakeney GP 111 Ltd (7.55%).
- Nigeria’s oldest conglomerate has gone through some major restructuring in recent times following investments by these core investors and other major shareholders. In September 2019, UACN announced the outright dissolution of its interest and restructuring of UAC Property Development Company (UPDC) with the transfer of its interest directly to the shareholders.
- Over the years, UACN has transformed from a very large conglomerate with footprints in different sectors of the economy to a leaner organization with interest in Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Logistics, Agro-allied Industry, Paints and Chemicals.
- Blakeney Management is one of the oldest and largest institutional investors in Africa and the Middle East. They are based in London and have been managing funds since 1995 for some of the largest institutions in the world.