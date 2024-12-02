Unilever Nigeria Plc has appointed Mr. Tobi Adeniyi as the Managing Director designate, effective January 1, 2025.

Mr. Adeniyi will undergo a handover and phased transition process alongside the current Managing Director, Mr. Tim Kleinebenne, until the end of 2024.

Mr. Adeniyi began his career as a Unilever Future Leader in 2009 and has amassed a wealth of experience across multiple facets of the Supply Chain (strategic & operational) and Commercial operations.

His expertise spans Logistics, Planning, Strategic Supply Chain, Procurement, and Sales, with assignments that have taken him across diverse markets including, Singapore, the Philippines, and Indonesia.

Most recently, he has been instrumental in driving Unilever Nigeria’s sales transformation agenda, delivering impactful results through strategic initiatives nationwide. He serves as current Vice Chairman of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export Promotion Group (MANEG) and is a member of the Institute of Directors (IOD).

Bolaji Balogun, Chairman of Unilever Nigeria Plc, said “On behalf of the Board of Directors and everyone at Unilever Nigeria, I am delighted to congratulate Mr. Tobi Adeniyi on his appointment as Managing Director Designate. Mr. Adeniyi’s extensive experience and exceptional leadership skills make him an outstanding choice at this time, to lead us into a bright and even more successful future.”

He stated that the Board is confident that under Tobi’s leadership, Unilever Nigeria Plc will continue to flourish and achieve greater heights. He also expressed his appreciation to Mr. Tim Kleinebenne, the outgoing Managing Director, for his leadership and service to Unilever Nigeria’s growth and success.

Announcing the appointment, Ben Langat, Executive Vice President, Unilever East and West Africa, said, “I am pleased that we are implementing this transition which is in line with our robust succession planning initiative at Unilever. Tobi has a deep connection and understanding of the Nigerian market terrain, and coupled with his extensive background, his experience will be valuable towards the journey ahead for the business.”

Langat also thanked Tim Kleinebenne, currently Managing Director for Unilever Nigeria, who will retire from Unilever. Tim joined Unilever in Germany 33 years ago and served as Managing Director for diverse Unilever businesses around the globe, including Unilever Caribbean, Ethiopia, Côte d’Ivoire and Nigeria.

“Please join me in congratulating Tim on a wonderful career with Unilever and in thanking him for all that he has done for our people and the company. The published results are a clear testament of the successful transformation he initiated. We wish him great success for the future as he shapes his next adventure beyond work.” Mr. Langat said.