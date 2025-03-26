Unilever Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Mrs. Adenike Ogunlesi as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Board.

This announcement was made in a disclosure published on the Nigerian Exchange Group on March 26, 2025, and signed by the company secretary, Peter Dada.

According to the release, Mrs. Ogunlesi’s appointment as an Independent Non-Executive Director took effect on March 24, 2025.

The board expressed their satisfaction with her appointment, stating, “The Board extends a warm welcome to Mrs. Adenike Ogunlesi and wishes her every success in her new role.”

About Mrs. Adenike Ogunlesi

Adenike Ogunlesi has an educational background that includes studies at IE Business School, Lagos Business School, and the Gordon Institute of Business Science, focusing on corporate governance, strategic leadership, and retail management.

She is the founder and Chief Responsibility Officer of Gatimo Limited, which produces the fashion brand Ruff ‘n’ Tumble.

With more than 30 years of experience, Ogunlesi has implemented various retail practices and garment manufacturing techniques.

She is also the founding president of the Network of Entrepreneurial Women (NNEW), an organization that aims to support women entrepreneurs through mentorship and access to funding.

In addition to her business activities, Ogunlesi is involved with several organizations, including Lafarge Holcim Plc and the Enterprise Development Centre at Lagos Business School, where she engages in discussions on policy and governance.

Ogunlesi is a keynote speaker and holds certifications in Family and Life Systems Coaching and Neuro-Linguistic Programming, focusing on topics related to entrepreneurship and leadership.

Unilever Board structure

Following the recent appointment, the Board of Unilever Nigeria Plc is structured as follows: Mr. Bolaji Balogun serves as Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director, while Mr. Tobi Adeniyi holds the position of Managing Director.

The Board also includes Mrs. Folake Ogundipe and Mr. Obinna Emenyonu as Executive Directors.

Mr. Ben Langat and Mr. Chika Nwobi serve as Non-Executive Directors.

Additionally, the Independent Non-Executive Directors are Mr. Michael Ikpoki, Ms. Ngozi Edozien, Mrs. Umma Yusuf Aboki, and Mrs. Adenike Ogunlesi.

Unilever Nigeria Plc’s unaudited report for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, reveals a turnover of N149.8 billion, representing a 44% increase from N103.9 billion in 2023.

The company also reported a gross profit of N55.7 billion, a 75% rise compared to N31.9 billion in the previous year.

Speaking on the results, the Managing Director, Tobi Adeniyi, said, “Our year-on-year sustained growth trajectory is a testament to our commitment to serving consumers with our best brands to meet their daily needs.”