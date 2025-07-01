Unilever Nigeria Plc. hereby gives the Nigerian Exchange and the investing public notice of the appointment of Mr. Ibrahim Sodipe as an Executive Director of Unilever Nigeria Plc, with effect from 1 July 2025.

The Board warmly welcomes Mr. Ibrahim Sodipe and wishes him all the best in his new role.

Below is the brief profile of Mr. Ibrahim Sodipe:

Ibrahim has over 13 years of varied experience across financial reporting, financial controls, supply chain finance, forecasting & planning, commercial finance, and global audit.

Within the last 5 years, he has served as the Financial Controller for Unilever Maghreb (Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia), Commercial Finance Business Partner for West Africa, and was recently seconded to Unilever Ethiopia as Head of Finance.

Ibrahim has been pivotal in driving business profitability and has helped enshrine this winning mentality in the business. In the past, he has also demonstrated transformational capabilities in turning around business processes across West and North Africa.

As a member of Unilever Investor Board (East and West Africa), he helps to shape business strategy as well as portfolio expansion.

He is very passionate about serving the consumer needs with the best brands while driving profitable business growth underpinned with strong controls and talent development.

Prior to joining Unilever, Ibrahim worked with Afrinvest (West Africa) Limited and SIAO.

He is a graduate of Industrial Relations and Personnel Management (B.Sc..) from the University of Lagos and a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

Following the above appointment, the current Board composition of Unilever Nigeria Plc. is as follows:

Mr. Bolaji Balogun – Chairman / Independent Non-Executive Director Mr. Tobi Adeniyi – Managing Director Mr. Michael Ikpoki – Independent Non-Executive Director Mr. Ben Langat – Non-Executive Director Mr. Chika Nwobi – Non-Executive Director Ms. Ngozi Edozien – Independent Non-Executive Director Mrs. Umma Yusuf Aboki – Independent Non-Executive Director Mrs. Adenike Ogunlesi – Independent Non-Executive Director Mr. Ibrahim Sodipe – Executive Director Mr. Obinna Emenyonu – Executive Director