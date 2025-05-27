Plastic pollution is today one of the most pressing environmental challenges facing humanity.

Plastic waste chokes marine life in the oceans, clogs urban drainage systems, and poses a significant threat to ecosystems and human health. It is a challenge that requires urgent action.

In 2024, Unilever Nigeria Plc marked a transformative year.

It not only celebrated impressive financial profits but also achieved a groundbreaking environmental milestone. The company collected more plastic than it put into the environment through its manufacturing processes. This is an industry-leading feat that underscores its unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and a waste-free future.

This achievement, driven by a decade-long partnership with Wecyclers, saw Unilever Nigeria hit over 13,000 tonnes of plastic waste collected since 2014, setting a new benchmark for corporate responsibility in Nigeria and beyond.

This achievement is not only symbolic, but also equally significant. To put the numbers in perspective: 13,000 metric tonnes is the weight equivalent of about 2,600 adult African elephants, or 500 million plastic bottles, or about 2.3 billion plastic bags.

This milestone aligns with Unilever’s global sustainability goals, which include making all its plastic packaging recyclable, compostable, or reusable and reducing its use of virgin plastic by 50%.

Unilever Nigeria’s approach to sustainability goes far beyond lip service. The company has implemented aggressive plastic reduction strategies, prioritised the use of recyclable packaging, and championed the principles of a circular economy. The company strategy treats waste not as an inevitable byproduct of consumption, but as a valuable resource.

“Our ambition is clear: to lead by example in building a sustainable waste-free future,” the company declared in its 2024 Sustainability Report. This ambition is being realised through reducing the use of virgin plastic, redesigning packaging to be recyclable or reusable, and building a local recycling economy. It aligns with the company’s purpose to Brighten Everyday Life for all.

The 13,000-tonnes mark represents more than the weight of collected plastic. It is a powerful statement of corporate responsibility and environmental leadership. In a world where plastic waste continues to outpace recycling capabilities, this milestone shows what is possible when businesses commit to action and collaborate with innovative partners. It highlights the fact that businesses can be a force for good.

At the heart of Unilever Nigeria’s progress is its partnership with Wecyclers, a Nigerian startup that has become a trailblazer in community-based recycling. Since 2014, the duo has empowered thousands of households to monetise their waste while improving hygiene, reducing urban pollution, and creating jobs.

This model combines environmental impact with social value. By incentivising waste collection through community participation, it not only helps reduce pollution but also uplifts underserved communities. In a country where waste management infrastructure is still evolving, this grassroots-driven model is both practical and scalable.

The environmental implications of Unilever Nigeria’s action are vast. Plastic can take hundreds of years to degrade. Without intervention, much of the plastic produced ends up in landfills, incinerators, or worse, oceans where it threatens biodiversity.

There are economic dividends, too. The plastic recovery ecosystem supports jobs across collection, sorting, and processing, sectors that are increasingly becoming viable green career paths. It also strengthens the value chain for recycled materials, reducing dependence on imported or virgin plastic.

This milestone could not have come at a more critical time. The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has called for a legally binding global treaty to end plastic pollution by 2040. In Nigeria, the federal government has begun to ramp up regulations on plastic production and waste. The private sector has a crucial role in driving innovation, compliance, and behaviour change.

Unilever Nigeria’s feat offers a blueprint for other companies. It shows that sustainability can be embedded in business operations without compromising profitability. The company posted impressive profits in 2024, proving that economic success and environmental responsibility can, and should in fact, go hand in hand.

It’s equally inspiring to see how Unilever’s TRANSFORM initiative, in collaboration with the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office and EY, is actively promoting a circular economy in West Africa. By supporting selected innovative enterprises: Chanja Datti, Scrapays, Planet 3R in Nigeria, and AppCyclers and Minana Service in Ghana, the company is demonstrating a real commitment to addressing the complex challenges of plastic waste and promoting sustainable practices. TRANSFORM is contributing significantly to building more robust waste management systems, promoting the adoption of reusable and refillable models, and importantly, empowering communities, within the circular economy.

One thing is clear: as the world edges closer to climate tipping points, no single entity can solve the plastic pollution crisis alone. Government regulation, consumer responsibility, and corporate leadership must converge to make sustainable waste management the norm, not the exception.

Unilever Nigeria’s milestone should inspire stakeholders, manufacturers, retailers, policymakers, and citizens, to act. Unilever Nigeria is proof that with vision, collaboration, and investment, the circular economy is achievable and beneficial.

The road ahead is long, but with champions like Unilever Nigeria leading the charge, there’s hope that the war on plastic can be won, one tonne at a time. For Unilever Nigeria, “Sustainability is not just a buzzword—it’s a business imperative.”