Alice Huang, the Chinese businesswoman at the centre of the scandal involving former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, maintained contact with an official of China's Ministry of State Security for more than a year.

Alice Huang, the Chinese businesswoman at the centre of the scandal involving former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, maintained contact with an official of China’s Ministry of State Security for more than a year.

According to a New York Times report, which cited people familiar with intelligence reports detailing the encounters, Alice Huang was in contact with the intelligence official from the spring of 2025 until the autumn of 2026.

The development comes amid an ongoing US investigation into allegations that Alice Huang had links to Chinese intelligence and that her former company, Megaspeed International, was involved in the illegal diversion of advanced Nvidia artificial intelligence (AI) chips to China.

US officials yet to establish whether Alice Huang was a spy

The latest report adds to a controversy that began with an October 29 New York Times investigation, which raised questions about Alice Huang’s alleged links to Chinese intelligence and her relationship with Jensen Huang.

The report triggered a scandal that culminated in Jensen Huang’s resignation as Nvidia CEO on November 12, 2026, and a sharp decline in the company’s share price.

However, officials in the administration of US President Donald Trump have repeatedly said they have not reached a conclusion on whether Alice Huang was spying for China.

US Attorney General Todd Blanche said earlier in November that the Department of Justice had not determined whether she was a Chinese spy.

US Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton reiterated the position on Sunday during an interview on CNN’s State of the Union, saying investigations involving Alice Huang and her company were ongoing.

“Attorney General Blanche has been very clear that this is a matter under investigation, both Ms Huang and her company, for various matters. And I’m going to let that investigation play out,” Clayton said.

Megaspeed investigation raises concerns over Nvidia chip exports

Alice Huang previously led Singapore-based Megaspeed International, an important Nvidia customer that once accounted for billions of dollars in Nvidia chip sales.

US authorities have been investigating Megaspeed since 2024 over concerns that it smuggled Nvidia’s advanced AI chips into China, potentially violating US export restrictions.

The allegations have renewed scrutiny of Washington’s efforts to restrict China’s access to advanced semiconductor technology.

US senator dismisses focus on Jensen Huang’s affair

The controversy has also attracted political commentary in Washington, although some lawmakers have played down the personal relationship between Jensen Huang and Alice Huang.

Republican Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana said the affair itself was less important than the broader national security and export-control questions surrounding the allegations.

Speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, Kennedy said: “I hope he had a good time.”

“It was the most expensive sex since Helen of Troy,” he added.

Nvidia’s China and governance concerns

The latest disclosure adds another dimension to the controversy surrounding Nvidia, its former CEO and the US investigation into the movement of advanced AI chips to China.

On November 13, 2026, Nairametrics reported that a Chinese company founded by Alice Huang obtained servers containing US export-restricted Nvidia chips, including H800, H100 and H200 processors, which were installed at a data centre in Shanghai.

The development followed an earlier corporate governance concern. On November 9, 2026, Nairametrics reported that Nvidia’s board had launched an independent investigation into Jensen Huang following allegations that his relationship with Alice Huang may have exposed the company to foreign intelligence risks.

Beyond the investigation, Nvidia has also faced challenges from US restrictions on semiconductor exports to China. In May 2025, Nairametrics reported that the company was developing a cheaper Blackwell-based AI chip for China amid tighter export controls.